drgnews.com
Endres, Norman reign over Stanley County Homecoming
The 2022 Stanley County High School Homecoming Royalty was selected at coronation festivities Tuesday, September 20. Kori Endres was chosen as queen and Colt Norman was selected as king. The two will preside over Buffalo Homecoming festivities the balance of the week. The royal court includes Olivia Chase, Aleeyah Schilling, Abby Wyly, Nathaniel Nelson, Jackson Robbennolt and Max Scott. Second grade crown bearers were Audree Prince and Cruz Odden.
KELOLAND TV
Missing woman found dead near Timber Lake
TIMBER LAKE, S.D. (KELO) — The body of a missing woman has been found on the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal authorities confirmed Wednesday afternoon. Shawn LeBau’s body was found Tuesday night east of Timber Lake, South Dakota. LeBeau had last been seen in White Horse, South Dakota on September 17.
