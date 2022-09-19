The 2022 Stanley County High School Homecoming Royalty was selected at coronation festivities Tuesday, September 20. Kori Endres was chosen as queen and Colt Norman was selected as king. The two will preside over Buffalo Homecoming festivities the balance of the week. The royal court includes Olivia Chase, Aleeyah Schilling, Abby Wyly, Nathaniel Nelson, Jackson Robbennolt and Max Scott. Second grade crown bearers were Audree Prince and Cruz Odden.

STANLEY COUNTY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO