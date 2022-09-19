ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Bridge Township, NJ

Central Jersey Woman Slain Months After Husband's Death

By Jon Craig, Cecilia Levine
 2 days ago
Deborah Brown-Hepworth with her husband, Harry Hepworth. Photo Credit: Sonni Bee Facebook

A 65-year-old woman was slain over the weekend — just more than three months after the death of her husband, according to authorities and news reports.

Deborah Brown-Hepworth was found unresponsive in her Hanna Lane home in Old Bridge by a relative on Saturday, Sept. 17 around 11:05 a.m., according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz, Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department

Brown-Hepworth, affectionately known as Sonni, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband, Harry, died on June 4, 2022. Authorities said only that the case was being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Addie Spinola of the Old Bridge Police Department at (732) 721-5600 X 3181 or Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732)745-3927.

Hakuna Matata
2d ago

Did the husband get murdered? Or just died? Maybe the same person if he was murdered and the person was never caught. It's only been a few months.🤷🏽‍♀️ Just a thought IDK... RIP

