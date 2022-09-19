ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

shefinds

Fans Think Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Wasting Away’ After New Miami Beach Photos Surface: ‘She's Gone Too Far’

Fans are expressing concerns over Khloé Kardashian‘s appearance after the reality star, 38, was just spotted playing on a beach with her daughter and niece while donning a skintight black tank top and leggings outfit. Paparazzi-snapped pics emerged this week of the Good American founder in Malibu sporting what many fans are dubbing a “scarily smaller” frame.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel Off to 1st Grade in Must-See Back-to-School Photo

Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. And just like that, Ice-T and Coco's daughter is off to big kid school. On Sept. 7, the couple shared photos from Chanel's first day of first grade. Before arriving in her classroom, the 6-year-old student posed for a photo, which revealed her pink outfit. She also held up a first day of school sign that confirmed Chanel loves dancing and wants to be a singer when she grows up.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Think Kylie Jenner Has 'Botched' Plastic Surgery In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'She Looks 50'

Although Kylie Jenner finally admitted to getting lip fillers (the same ones she denied having for years!) the same can’t be said for other alleged cosmetic treatments, as she, along with the rest of her famous family, don’t seem to be very forthcoming when it comes to talking about what they have and haven’t had done. (Hence why we were totally shocked when Khloé Kardashian confessed to having a nose job in 2018!) However, fans are more than convinced that the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder recently had some “botched” plastic surgery, as the difference in her appearance in recent Instagram pictures was hard to ignore!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower

It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Matthews’ Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child: See Her Pregnancy Photos

Growing their family. Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews announced in May that they’re expecting a second child. “Round 2! 🤍” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post alongside a photo of them smiling with their 16-month-old daughter, Sterling. The toddler's pink shirt said: “I have a secret to tell you." She held a sign […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HelloGiggles

More Women Come Forward in Adam Levine Alleged Cheating Scandal

Earlier this week, news broke that Adam Levine had an alleged year-long affair with TikTok influencer Sumner Stroh. Since then, more women have come forward accusing the singer of flirtatiously sliding into their Instagram DMs as well — and they brought receipts. Was Maroon 5’s 2021 banger “Beautiful Mistakes” a cry for help or pure coincidence?
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout

We knew the newest season of Real Housewives of New Jersey — coming soon to Bravo, would be intense, but after Teresa Giudice’s latest revelation, it’s looking like it’ll be more than just that. As Teresa was preparing to walk down the aisle to marry her prince charming, Luis Ruelas, several reports came out revealing […] The post Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES

