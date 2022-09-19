Read full article on original website
Related
Shania Twain Stuns In Plunging Dress With High Leg Slit For ACM Honors
Shania Twain recently turned heads while wearing a stunning plunging dress with a high leg slit for the ACM Honors. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram all glammed up and ready for the night, saying in the caption, “What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet’s Award.”
Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo
Country music songstress Shania Twain is baring all for a fiery new photo and proving… The post Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo appeared first on Outsider.
Shania Twain Reveals New Single Releasing This Week
Shania Twain is on a roll. The 57-year-old Canadian superstar spent much of the year on “Let’s Go!” her Las Vegas residency. She also went back to her native country for a big festival over the summer. A Netflix documentary that chronicles her life was released, too, and it was accompanied by a soundtrack. Not Just a Girl is available to stream now. Now, she has new music on the way. Check out the announcement below.
CMT
Watch: Blake Shelton Proudly Introduces Gwen Stefani for Grand Ole Opry Debut
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani haven't been shy about showcasing their love for each other since well before they married. And this weekend, they put their adoration in the spotlight at the Grand Ole Opry. Shelton, an Opry member, was there with Stefani and Season 18 winner of The Voice,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Blake Shelton Celebrates Gwen Stefani's Grand Ole Opry Performance With Sweet Instagram Video
Blake Shelton celebrated his wife, Gwen Stefani, after her first performance on the Grand Ole Opry stage!. On Saturday, the singer took over the country music stage in Nashville, Tennessee alongside Shelton for the first time in her career. The duo sang their hits "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere" together.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
TVOvermind
Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce from Kelly Clarkson
In other Kelly Clarkson news, it seems that her divorce drama only becomes more dramatic by the day. The original American Idol thought she found her forever love with Brandon Blackstock, but it turns out she only found a little love. Despite welcoming two beautiful children together, their marriage could not withstand its issues. Clarkson began dating Brandon Blackstock in 2012. His father is Narvel Blackstock. The elder Blackstock was once married to country music legend Reba McEntire. He was also Clarkson’s manager when she began dating his son. When they married in 2013, Brandon Blackstock became Clarkson’s husband and manager. Reba McEntire became her mother-in-law (McEntire and Blackstock were married from 1989 until their divorce in 2015). What’s the Kelly Clarkson news regarding her divorce now?
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Plans on Attending ‘Every Single’ One of Her Vegas Residency Shows
At the ACM Honors, Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin revealed he plans on attending 'every single night' of her upcoming Las Vegas residency.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Wrote A Song Called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant,” And We Need To Hear It
All I know is that I need to hear it. Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert have a new song registered to BMI (a massive company that handles licensing and royalties for songwriters) called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant”… and I don’t think I’ve been so intrigued with a song title or pair of writers in a long time:
Lucky In Love! Gwen Stefani Can't Keep Her Eyes Off Blake Shelton During Couple's Performance
Talk about a date night! Though Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton performed on stage together at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry, it was as if it was only the two of them in the room. The "Hollaback Girl" songstress, 52, joined her husband, 46, on the iconic stage Saturday night, September 10, for a duet, and while all eyes were on the famous pair, who wed in July 2021, Stefani only had eyes for the country crooner.In one of the photos Stefani shared to Instagram of their memorable night, the blonde babe is seen smiling ear-to-ear while watching her man...
Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Huge Rock Legend
The Las Vegas Strip has historically hosted the biggest stars in music since the early 1960s, with residencies by Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack and Elvis Presley in the '60s, to more recent performers, including Celine Dion, Elton John, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Cher and Bette Midler. Residencies by...
How to Watch the ACM Honors With Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Shania Twain + More
The annual ACM Honors will air on television for the first time in five years on Tuesday night (Sept. 13), and there is a lot you need to know about the ceremony. Unlike the yearly ACM Awards, the ACM Honors telecast is pre-taped, meaning we can confirm performances, winners and red carpet looks (see all the pics below). Here is everything you need to know, including who will be there, who will be speaking and performing and how to watch the 2022 ACM Honors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CMT
Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, And More Will Be Featured On Rita Wilson’s Upcoming Cover Album
Legendary singer and actress Rita Wilson is taking a trip down memory lane, and she’s bringing several of her industry friends along for the ride. The platinum-selling artist is gearing up to release a cover album titled “Now & Forever: Duets” on Sept. 27. The collection will be filled to the brim with timeless tunes from the 1970s.
tvinsider.com
Kelly Clarkson Won ‘American Idol’ 20 Years Ago: Relive Her Best TV Performances (VIDEO)
Not every American Idol winner has gone on to success and fortune; then again, not every Idol winner has Kelly Clarkson’s talent and appeal. Since winning the debut Idol season 20 years ago, Clarkson has only gotten. famous, selling over 25 million albums, charting more than 100 Billboard No....
Shania Twain is ready to start her 'next chapter' with 'Waking Up Dreaming' song
Buckle up, Shania Twain fans! The beloved singer-songwriter is set to release a brand new single, ‘Waking Up Dreaming,’ this Friday! Find out what to expect.
Taylor Swift reveals a 'Midnights' song title and her songwriting secret
Taylor Swift explained the thought process behind how she writes her iconic lyrics. The "Bad Blood" singer accepted the songwriter-artist of the decade award at the Nashville Songwriter Awards on Tuesday at the Ryman Auditorium. "I’ve never talked about this publicly before," Swift told the audience, Billboard reported. "It's...
LISTEN: Kane Brown’s New Duet with Blake Shelton, ‘Different Man,’ Is Absolutely Electric
Kane Brown released his third studio album, Different Man, on September 9th and the 17-track list boasts a number of loveable songs. Two include hits like “Like I Love Country Music” and “One Mississippi.” The new album even features the country music star’s wife, Katelyn Brown. The song, “Thank God,” marks the 30-year-old mom of two’s singing debut. However, the husband-and-wife duo isn’t the only one featuring on the new album. “Different Man,” the title track of Kane Brown’s newest project, features fellow country music star Blake Shelton. And a quick listen reveals the rhythmic song boasts a rapid set of lyrics set to a simple melody. Altogether, those elements make for an especially dynamic and electric track.
Harry Styles Fans Are Sharing Wholesome Reactions To Him Receiving A Banner For 15 Sold Out Shows At Madison Square Garden
"HARRY STYLES IS PLAYING 'EVER SINCE NEW YORK' AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN I'M ABOUT TO SCREAM IN THE MIDDLE OF THIS TARGET."
Kim Kardashian Checks In Dressed In a Blackish Gray Collard Coat and Cushy Matching Slides
Kim Kardashian checked into her New York hotel on Sept. 20. Dressed dramatically in blackish gray, Kardashian waved and threw up a peace sign to the cameras waiting for her. The former “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star donned a structured corseted bustier with a sweetheart neckline, which she paired with matching oversized high-waisted pants made of the same fabric. The bottoms were seemingly high-waisted with baggy legs that allowed Kardashian a comfortable range of movement. She slung a long collard coat in the same fabric over her shoulders and carried a bedazzled silver Balenciaga bag. Going incognito, the KKW Beauty owner...
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Reveals His Favorite Song She’s Written
Miranda Lambert is heading to Las Vegas to kick off her residency at the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood. She’s taking her husband along, who is always incredibly supportive of her career. Lambert was interviewed by Vulture. She was asked what his favorite song that she has written is and she didn’t have an answer. So she walked into the next room and he revealed his favorite.
Comments / 0