Music

Shania Twain Stuns In Plunging Dress With High Leg Slit For ACM Honors

Shania Twain recently turned heads while wearing a stunning plunging dress with a high leg slit for the ACM Honors. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram all glammed up and ready for the night, saying in the caption, “What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet’s Award.”
Outsider.com

Shania Twain Reveals New Single Releasing This Week

Shania Twain is on a roll. The 57-year-old Canadian superstar spent much of the year on “Let’s Go!” her Las Vegas residency. She also went back to her native country for a big festival over the summer. A Netflix documentary that chronicles her life was released, too, and it was accompanied by a soundtrack. Not Just a Girl is available to stream now. Now, she has new music on the way. Check out the announcement below.
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
TVOvermind

Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce from Kelly Clarkson

In other Kelly Clarkson news, it seems that her divorce drama only becomes more dramatic by the day. The original American Idol thought she found her forever love with Brandon Blackstock, but it turns out she only found a little love. Despite welcoming two beautiful children together, their marriage could not withstand its issues. Clarkson began dating Brandon Blackstock in 2012. His father is Narvel Blackstock. The elder Blackstock was once married to country music legend Reba McEntire. He was also Clarkson’s manager when she began dating his son. When they married in 2013, Brandon Blackstock became Clarkson’s husband and manager. Reba McEntire became her mother-in-law (McEntire and Blackstock were married from 1989 until their divorce in 2015). What’s the Kelly Clarkson news regarding her divorce now?
OK! Magazine

Lucky In Love! Gwen Stefani Can't Keep Her Eyes Off Blake Shelton During Couple's Performance

Talk about a date night! Though Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton performed on stage together at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry, it was as if it was only the two of them in the room. The "Hollaback Girl" songstress, 52, joined her husband, 46, on the iconic stage Saturday night, September 10, for a duet, and while all eyes were on the famous pair, who wed in July 2021, Stefani only had eyes for the country crooner.In one of the photos Stefani shared to Instagram of their memorable night, the blonde babe is seen smiling ear-to-ear while watching her man...
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Huge Rock Legend

The Las Vegas Strip has historically hosted the biggest stars in music since the early 1960s, with residencies by Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack and Elvis Presley in the '60s, to more recent performers, including Celine Dion, Elton John, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Cher and Bette Midler. Residencies by...
The Boot

How to Watch the ACM Honors With Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Shania Twain + More

The annual ACM Honors will air on television for the first time in five years on Tuesday night (Sept. 13), and there is a lot you need to know about the ceremony. Unlike the yearly ACM Awards, the ACM Honors telecast is pre-taped, meaning we can confirm performances, winners and red carpet looks (see all the pics below). Here is everything you need to know, including who will be there, who will be speaking and performing and how to watch the 2022 ACM Honors.
Outsider.com

LISTEN: Kane Brown’s New Duet with Blake Shelton, ‘Different Man,’ Is Absolutely Electric

Kane Brown released his third studio album, Different Man, on September 9th and the 17-track list boasts a number of loveable songs. Two include hits like “Like I Love Country Music” and “One Mississippi.” The new album even features the country music star’s wife, Katelyn Brown. The song, “Thank God,” marks the 30-year-old mom of two’s singing debut. However, the husband-and-wife duo isn’t the only one featuring on the new album. “Different Man,” the title track of Kane Brown’s newest project, features fellow country music star Blake Shelton. And a quick listen reveals the rhythmic song boasts a rapid set of lyrics set to a simple melody. Altogether, those elements make for an especially dynamic and electric track.
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Checks In Dressed In a Blackish Gray Collard Coat and Cushy Matching Slides

Kim Kardashian checked into her New York hotel on Sept. 20. Dressed dramatically in blackish gray, Kardashian waved and threw up a peace sign to the cameras waiting for her. The former “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star donned a structured corseted bustier with a sweetheart neckline, which she paired with matching oversized high-waisted pants made of the same fabric. The bottoms were seemingly high-waisted with baggy legs that allowed Kardashian a comfortable range of movement. She slung a long collard coat in the same fabric over her shoulders and carried a bedazzled silver Balenciaga bag. Going incognito, the KKW Beauty owner...
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert’s Husband Reveals His Favorite Song She’s Written

Miranda Lambert is heading to Las Vegas to kick off her residency at the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood. She’s taking her husband along, who is always incredibly supportive of her career. Lambert was interviewed by Vulture. She was asked what his favorite song that she has written is and she didn’t have an answer. So she walked into the next room and he revealed his favorite.
LAS VEGAS, NV

