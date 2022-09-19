Read full article on original website
Related
My husband and I went on a 7-day Alaskan cruise. Here's what our 200-square-foot room with 3 closets and a balcony was like.
My husband and I went on a seven-day Alaskan cruise aboard Holland America Line's Westerdam ship. We stayed in a verandah stateroom — which had three closets, a queen-sized bed, and a balcony. The ship also had amenities, ranging from pools to theaters, outside of our room.
I've been on 110 cruises. Here are 6 of my favorite ports I've visited.
I've been on 110 cruises and disembarked at ports around the world. Some of my favorite places to dock are off the beaten path and don't appear on many itineraries. St. Martin, Santorini, and Sitka are several of the most memorable ports I've visited.
msn.com
American cruise ship passenger killed by shark in Bahamas
A guest on a Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas cruise was killed while on an excursion in the Bahamas Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the company. According to NBC News, Royal Bahamas police said the guest was a 58-year-old Pennsylvania woman that had gone snorkeling with friends when a bull shark attacked her at about 2 p.m. at Green Cay.
Harrowing moment paramedics try to revive Pennsylvania woman, 58, who was fatally bitten by a bull shark while swimming with her husband and kids at popular snorkeling spot in the Bahamas
A shark attacked and killed a U.S. cruise ship passenger who was snorkeling in waters around the Bahamas on Tuesday, according to authorities. The incident involved a 58-year-old wife and mother from Pennsylvania. Her identity has not been made public. She was with her husband, daughter and son when the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scientists find blue ‘unknown organism’ during exploration of Caribbean Sea floor
NOAA scientists exploring deep-water areas of the Caribbean Sea uncovered what they described as unknown organisms that appeared blue and formless during a recent dive. The strange creatures were found during the NOAA’s Voyage to the Ridge expedition on Aug. 30 southwest of St. Croix, the agency said. A...
Shocking video reveals enormous 25ft-long whale shark off the US coast during ‘once in a lifetime’ encounter
INCREDIBLE video revealed an enormous whale shark off the US coast during a “once-in-a-lifetime” encounter. People aboard the Privateer, a whale-watching ship, got to witness the 25-foot-long sea creature up close as it spent a few minutes swimming around. The onlookers snapped photos in awe, shouting words such...
Italy’s fab five: The string of colourful clifftop villages that make up Cinque Terre remains one of the world’s most spectacular coastal landscapes - here’s how to enjoy its highlights
Many of us are not even sure how to pronounce it — and yet this is one of the most spectacular coastal landscapes in the world. ‘Chink-way-tear-eh’ is how the Italians do it and I had to repeat it several times before getting it right. Maybe we’ve...
Narcity
You Can Walk On The Ocean Floor & Explore Mysterious Caves At This Seaside Village In Canada
If you want to live your best mermaid life, you can visit a small town in Canada where you can explore sea caves and take a walk along the ocean floor. Located on the shores of the Bay of Fundy, St. Martins, New Brunswick, is a charming seaside village where you can take advantage of the famously drastic tides of the bay.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lonelyplanet.com
The 10 best honeymoon islands 2022
Santorini's blue dome churches and turquoise sea views make it a romantic honeymoon destination © Matteo Colombo / Getty Images. Tropical islands, sandy beaches and swaying palms have become the perennial motifs for the ultimate romantic honeymoon getaway. But not every couple wants to simply kick back with a cocktail on the beach (at least not every day).
Virgin Islands National Park Is Often Forgotten. It Shouldn’t Be.
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. 63 Parks Traveler started with a simple goal: to visit every U.S. national park. Avid backpacker and public-lands nerd Emily Pennington...
230 pilot whales beached in Tasmania — exactly 2 years after the area's last mass stranding
In an unusual case of déjà vu, a pod of some 230 pilot whales stranded on Tasmania's western coast on Wednesday (Sept. 21), exactly two years to the day after a different pod of pilot whales stranded on and near the same beach. The eerie timing of the...
msn.com
The most oddball roadside attraction in every state
Slide 1 of 52: Is your family in the 79% of American families who plan to take a road trip this year? Be sure to pack plenty of snacks, activities to entertain the kids and maybe even an old-school map. And while you’re still in the planning phase, consider allowing extra time for some sightseeing. It’s no fun to stay on the beaten path all the time, and there are unique places to visit in every state.If you need inspiration, check out these quaint, quirky and downright quizzical roadside attractions. There’s sure to be something that piques your sense of adventure.Related: The best tourist destinations in America.
Fantasy island: a hidden idyll on Germany’s North Sea coast
Föhr, a speck off Germany’s north coast, was the scene of idyllic childhood holidays for our author, and decades later still holds a magical charm
La Zambra Officially Opens on Spain’s South Coast
Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announces today the opening of La Zambra, a reborn hotel destination in Málaga, Andalusia. The opening marks the completed transformation of the infamous Byblos hotel, an icon of late 20 th century celebrity and indulgence. Inspired by the celebrity and luxury of its past, La Zambra joins The Unbound Collection by Hyatt and signals Hyatt’s continued focus on creating elevated experiences for guests, World of Hyatt members and customers in the world’s most desirable locations.
natureworldnews.com
Thera: Archaeologists Sets up Its Long Disputed Date on the Volcanic Eruption in Santorini, Greece
The Greek island of Santorini, once known as Thera, had one of the greatest volcanic eruptions in the Holocene epoch, as measured by the amount of material expelled. It is regarded as a watershed moment in the Aegean and East Mediterranean prehistory, with the city of Akrotiri, buried some 1,600 years before Pompeii, becoming one of the most important archaeological sites of the second millennium BCE.
Comments / 0