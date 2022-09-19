Read full article on original website
T Smoth
2d ago
More corporate subsidies on the taxpayers dime in a state that once had a very attractive reason to move here. No mystery as to why the cost of living in NC has grown out of control.
AutoSurfLink
2d ago
now I understand why he didn't raise a ruckus when Biden imported illegals throughout our state. Looking for revenue to misuse again.
Slinky Pajama
2d ago
I guess people don’t care I personally tired of paying for everyone’s mess
