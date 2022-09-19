Updated Heisman Trophy contenders after Week 3 of college football

After what was an incredible Week 2 of college football, Week 3 provided fans with a weekend to catch their breath. The games were less thrilling than we had experienced during the two weeks prior, but the individual performances from some of the nation’s top players remained elite.

Last year’s Heisman winner, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, is looking to make up some ground after he entered the season as the front-runner to win it again. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, USC’s Caleb Williams, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker are all looking to challenge Young for the award in 2022 after nice showings during Week 3.

If you’re looking to do some betting research on this year’s Heisman winner, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest odds, as well as the stats you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

Contenders, in order of their Heisman Trophy odds, after Week 3 — courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook:

20

Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson

Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +7,000

Stats so far: 29 carries, 197 yards, 3 TDs

19

Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei

Syndication: The Greenville News

Heisman odds: +7,000

Stats so far: 57 of 88, 662 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 117 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD (Clemson Wire)

18

USC WR Jordan Addison

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Heisman odds: +7,000

Stats so far: 18 receptions, 295 yards, 5 TDs

17

Kentucky QB Will Levis

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +6,000

Stats so far: 61 of 91, 882 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INTs, 2 rushing TDs

16

Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +6,000

Stats so far: 54 of 86, 671 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

15

Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

Heisman odds: +6,000

Stats so far: 44 of 71, 625 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INTs

14

Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Heisman odds: +5,000

Stats so far: 62 of 95, 916 yards, 10 TDs, 1 INT, 110 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs

13

Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +5,000

Stats so far: 22 carries, 151 yards, 14 receptions, 144 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

12

Texas A&M QB Haynes King

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +5,000

Stats so far: 33 of 51, 461 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs (Aggies Wire)

11

Florida QB Anthony Richardson

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Heisman odds: +5,000

Stats so far: 41 of 77, 423 yards, 0 TDs, 4 INTs, 134 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs (Gators Wire)

10

Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Heisman odds: +5,000

Stats so far: 51 carries, 311 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs, 7 receptions, 132 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD (Longhorns Wire)

9

Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +5,000

Stats so far: 55 of 78, 770 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT, 169 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs (Razorbacks Wire)

8

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Heisman odds: +4,000

Stats so far: 59 of 85, 844 yards, 6 TDs, 0 INTs, 2 rushing TDs

7

Michigan QB JJ McCarthy

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Heisman odds: +2,000

Stats so far: 30 of 34, 473 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 1 rushing TD (Wolverines Wire)

6

Alabama OLB Will Anderson

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Heisman odds: +2,000

Stats so far: 15 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 1 TD

5

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Heisman odds: +2,000

Stats so far: 52 of 78, 759 yards, 7 TDs, 0 INTs, 2 rushing TDs

4

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +900

Stats so far: 65 of 88, 952 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs, 3 rushing TDs

3

Alabama QB Bryce Young

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Heisman odds: +425

Stats so far: 58 of 85, 644 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INTs, 144 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs

2

USC QB Caleb Williams

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +280

Stats so far: 64 of 86, 874 yards, 8 TDs, 0 INTs, 73 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs

1

Ohio State QB CJ Stroud

Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +200

Stats so far: 62 of 85, 941 yards, 11 TDs, 0 INTs

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.