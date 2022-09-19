Updated Heisman Trophy contenders after Week 3 of college football
After what was an incredible Week 2 of college football, Week 3 provided fans with a weekend to catch their breath. The games were less thrilling than we had experienced during the two weeks prior, but the individual performances from some of the nation’s top players remained elite.
Last year’s Heisman winner, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, is looking to make up some ground after he entered the season as the front-runner to win it again. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, USC’s Caleb Williams, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker are all looking to challenge Young for the award in 2022 after nice showings during Week 3.
If you’re looking to do some betting research on this year’s Heisman winner, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest odds, as well as the stats you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.
Contenders, in order of their Heisman Trophy odds, after Week 3 — courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook:
20
Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson
Heisman odds: +7,000
Stats so far: 29 carries, 197 yards, 3 TDs
19
Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei
Heisman odds: +7,000
Stats so far: 57 of 88, 662 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 117 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD (Clemson Wire)
18
USC WR Jordan Addison
Heisman odds: +7,000
Stats so far: 18 receptions, 295 yards, 5 TDs
17
Kentucky QB Will Levis
Heisman odds: +6,000
Stats so far: 61 of 91, 882 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INTs, 2 rushing TDs
16
Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke
Heisman odds: +6,000
Stats so far: 54 of 86, 671 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT
15
Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman
Heisman odds: +6,000
Stats so far: 44 of 71, 625 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INTs
14
Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders
Heisman odds: +5,000
Stats so far: 62 of 95, 916 yards, 10 TDs, 1 INT, 110 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs
13
Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs
Heisman odds: +5,000
Stats so far: 22 carries, 151 yards, 14 receptions, 144 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs
12
Texas A&M QB Haynes King
Heisman odds: +5,000
Stats so far: 33 of 51, 461 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs (Aggies Wire)
11
Florida QB Anthony Richardson
Heisman odds: +5,000
Stats so far: 41 of 77, 423 yards, 0 TDs, 4 INTs, 134 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs (Gators Wire)
10
Texas RB Bijan Robinson
Heisman odds: +5,000
Stats so far: 51 carries, 311 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs, 7 receptions, 132 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD (Longhorns Wire)
9
Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson
Heisman odds: +5,000
Stats so far: 55 of 78, 770 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT, 169 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs (Razorbacks Wire)
8
Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker
Heisman odds: +4,000
Stats so far: 59 of 85, 844 yards, 6 TDs, 0 INTs, 2 rushing TDs
7
Michigan QB JJ McCarthy
Heisman odds: +2,000
Stats so far: 30 of 34, 473 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 1 rushing TD (Wolverines Wire)
6
Alabama OLB Will Anderson
Heisman odds: +2,000
Stats so far: 15 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 1 TD
5
Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel
Heisman odds: +2,000
Stats so far: 52 of 78, 759 yards, 7 TDs, 0 INTs, 2 rushing TDs
4
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett
Heisman odds: +900
Stats so far: 65 of 88, 952 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs, 3 rushing TDs
3
Alabama QB Bryce Young
Heisman odds: +425
Stats so far: 58 of 85, 644 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INTs, 144 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs
2
USC QB Caleb Williams
Heisman odds: +280
Stats so far: 64 of 86, 874 yards, 8 TDs, 0 INTs, 73 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs
1
Ohio State QB CJ Stroud
Heisman odds: +200
Stats so far: 62 of 85, 941 yards, 11 TDs, 0 INTs
Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.
Comments / 0