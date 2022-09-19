ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Updated Heisman Trophy contenders after Week 3 of college football

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35fWDr_0i24BnVL00

After what was an incredible Week 2 of college football, Week 3 provided fans with a weekend to catch their breath. The games were less thrilling than we had experienced during the two weeks prior, but the individual performances from some of the nation’s top players remained elite.

Last year’s Heisman winner, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, is looking to make up some ground after he entered the season as the front-runner to win it again. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, USC’s Caleb Williams, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker are all looking to challenge Young for the award in 2022 after nice showings during Week 3.

If you’re looking to do some betting research on this year’s Heisman winner, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest odds, as well as the stats you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

Contenders, in order of their Heisman Trophy odds, after Week 3 — courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook:

20

Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cMvrC_0i24BnVL00
Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +7,000

Stats so far: 29 carries, 197 yards, 3 TDs

19

Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=309dxY_0i24BnVL00
Syndication: The Greenville News

Heisman odds: +7,000

Stats so far: 57 of 88, 662 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 117 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD (Clemson Wire)

18

USC WR Jordan Addison

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SeY8d_0i24BnVL00
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Heisman odds: +7,000

Stats so far: 18 receptions, 295 yards, 5 TDs

17

Kentucky QB Will Levis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Du6vJ_0i24BnVL00
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +6,000

Stats so far: 61 of 91, 882 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INTs, 2 rushing TDs

16

Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rnABB_0i24BnVL00
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +6,000

Stats so far: 54 of 86, 671 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

15

Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tNmYX_0i24BnVL00
Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

Heisman odds: +6,000

Stats so far: 44 of 71, 625 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INTs

14

Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FAOrt_0i24BnVL00
Syndication: The Oklahoman

Heisman odds: +5,000

Stats so far: 62 of 95, 916 yards, 10 TDs, 1 INT, 110 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs

13

Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zfN7H_0i24BnVL00
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +5,000

Stats so far: 22 carries, 151 yards, 14 receptions, 144 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

12

Texas A&M QB Haynes King

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lI8fk_0i24BnVL00
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +5,000

Stats so far: 33 of 51, 461 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs (Aggies Wire)

11

Florida QB Anthony Richardson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vaahs_0i24BnVL00
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Heisman odds: +5,000

Stats so far: 41 of 77, 423 yards, 0 TDs, 4 INTs, 134 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs (Gators Wire)

10

Texas RB Bijan Robinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LmBVo_0i24BnVL00
Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Heisman odds: +5,000

Stats so far: 51 carries, 311 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs, 7 receptions, 132 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD (Longhorns Wire)

9

Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kx20Y_0i24BnVL00
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +5,000

Stats so far: 55 of 78, 770 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT, 169 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs (Razorbacks Wire)

8

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xU6ul_0i24BnVL00
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Heisman odds: +4,000

Stats so far: 59 of 85, 844 yards, 6 TDs, 0 INTs, 2 rushing TDs

7

Michigan QB JJ McCarthy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HiPdp_0i24BnVL00
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Heisman odds: +2,000

Stats so far: 30 of 34, 473 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 1 rushing TD (Wolverines Wire)

6

Alabama OLB Will Anderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Shi34_0i24BnVL00
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Heisman odds: +2,000

Stats so far: 15 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 1 TD

5

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N5PK9_0i24BnVL00
Syndication: The Oklahoman

Heisman odds: +2,000

Stats so far: 52 of 78, 759 yards, 7 TDs, 0 INTs, 2 rushing TDs

4

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dWgLG_0i24BnVL00
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +900

Stats so far: 65 of 88, 952 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs, 3 rushing TDs

3

Alabama QB Bryce Young

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wpu4c_0i24BnVL00
Tim Warner/Getty Images

Heisman odds: +425

Stats so far: 58 of 85, 644 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INTs, 144 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs

2

USC QB Caleb Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RyxB4_0i24BnVL00
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +280

Stats so far: 64 of 86, 874 yards, 8 TDs, 0 INTs, 73 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs

1

Ohio State QB CJ Stroud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AyC7V_0i24BnVL00
Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +200

Stats so far: 62 of 85, 941 yards, 11 TDs, 0 INTs

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Quarterback Recruit Leaves Game Due To Inappropriate Chant

Fans at Autzen Stadium made headlines this past Saturday due to their obscene chant during the BYU-Oregon game. The Oregon student section was chanting "F--- the Mormons" at one point during the game. High school quarterback TC Manumaleuna II was at the BYU-Oregon game this past weekend. Manumaleuna, who is...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama

Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Nebraska Reportedly Has 3 Favorites For Next Head Coach

Nebraska became the first high-profile college football job to open up when the Huskers fired Scott Frost earlier this month. There have been several coaches speculated for the position, and college football insider Bruce Feldman is now saying three men are standing out. "Ten days into Nebraska's coaching search, sources...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
The Spun

Wisconsin Players Make Their Opinion On Ohio State Clear

One of the top conference matchups in the Big Ten is set to be played this weekend. Wisconsin is going to take on Ohio State at the Horsehoe on Saturday night. The Badgers face a tall task of stopping the vaunted Buckeyes offense, especially after they just scored 77 points against Toledo this past Saturday.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Clemson#American Football#Ohio State#Usc#Treveyon
FOX Sports

Oklahoma ascends, USC slips in Joel Klatt's top 10

When it came to Oklahoma's performance, FOX Sports' Joel Klatt put it simply. "That was as impressive a victory as I can remember," Klatt said of the Sooners' 49-14 rout at Nebraska. The time might soon come for the Sooners to creep into college football's top four, and to Klatt,...
NORMAN, OK
On3.com

Jimbo Fisher sends strong message to 12th man ahead of Arkansas game

Plenty of people bowed out when it came to the Texas A&M Aggies this season. Their loss to Appalachian State raised several questions about Jimbo Fisher’s team this year. Still, fans packed Kyle Field Saturday night and watched as the Aggies bounced back with a 17-9 win over then No. 13 Miami. After the week the program had, Fisher says it said a lot about A&M’s fanbase overall.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Reveals Special Uniform For Saturday

The Ohio State Buckeyes have unveiled some special uniforms for this weekend's matchup against Wisconsin. The No. 3-ranked squad will be rocking all-black uniforms for their Week 4 contest at The Shoe. "Blackout activated," the team wrote on Twitter. Ohio State is 3-0 to start the 2022 season, notching wins...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Quarterback destroys defender after throwing interception

Stereotypically, quarterbacks are not the biggest, the strongest, or the most aggressive players on a football team, which is why there are so many rules to protect them on the field. But Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback Kyle Vantrease proved that stereotype incorrect during his team’s game against the UAB Blazers this weekend.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Transfer News

A top wide receiver in college football won't be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, USC receiver Gary Bryant Jr. is going to redshirt. He's also going to strongly consider transferring and will have a lot of interest if he does enter the portal. Bryant...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

153K+
Followers
202K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy