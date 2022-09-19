BALTIMORE -- Court documents show that Joseph Vickery, 43, and his wife, Kristen, are facing charges following Tuesday's investigation into reports that Vickery had built a bomb.Kristen Vickery had sent pictures to her mother of the material her husband was allegedly using to make the bomb.Alarmed, her mother called the Mount Airy Police to alert them to the threat—in part because she believed Joseph Vickery was building the bomb to kill her. The two of them had recently had an argument.And that's what sparked the investigation.Investigators used Joseph Vickery's cell phone location to track him down.They found him in his...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO