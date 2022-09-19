Read full article on original website
Bear1010
2d ago
twenty- two years down the drain for killing a person over a dam chicken sandwich. The entire incident was just freakin stupid.
Reply(2)
38
Kareema Thomas
2d ago
Okay definitely wasn't worth it but this is a prime example of think before reacting. The person life he took wasn't cutting the line for no sandwich.
Reply(14)
7
Denise Shaw
2d ago
So Sad ! This was so Senseless! Now 22Years in Jail, for Not Just Asking him to Get Out of the Line and Wait like Everyone Else...
Reply(3)
7
