ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxon Hill, MD

Comments / 64

Bear1010
2d ago

twenty- two years down the drain for killing a person over a dam chicken sandwich. The entire incident was just freakin stupid.

Reply(2)
38
Kareema Thomas
2d ago

Okay definitely wasn't worth it but this is a prime example of think before reacting. The person life he took wasn't cutting the line for no sandwich.

Reply(14)
7
Denise Shaw
2d ago

So Sad ! This was so Senseless! Now 22Years in Jail, for Not Just Asking him to Get Out of the Line and Wait like Everyone Else...

Reply(3)
7
Related
CBS News

Baltimore man convicted of murder in Dundalk road-rage shooting

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man was convicted Thursday for the murder of a woman during a road rage incident in 2019, the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office said. Ricky Raheem Charles, 32, is convicted by a jury of First Degree Premeditated Murder and the Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence in the shooting of Melissa West in Dundalk.
DUNDALK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Homemade bomb, explosive materials found during investigation outside Baltimore Co. school

BALTIMORE -- A  man accused of planting a suspicious device near a Baltimore County middle school has formally been charged.Joseph Richard Vickery, 43, from Mount Airy, has a slew of charges, including felony possession of explosive material with intent to create destructive device, manufacture of possession of destructive device and possession of explosive material without a license.According to charging documents, Vickery had a homemade bomb and materials for making explosive devices in his truck near Pine Grove Middle School In Parkville and in his motel room 20 miles away in Woodlawn. A loaded handgun was also found in Vickery's car which...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WOLB 1010AM

Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested In Cherry Hill After Two Hour Long Standoff With Police

Baltimore Police are on the scene of a barricade situation in Cherry Hill. At this time, there is a heavy police presence focused near 2900 Denham Cir South. The circumstances of the situation are unknown at this time. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. […] The post Report: Barricade Situation Reported In Cherry Hill appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxon Hill, MD
County
Prince George's County, MD
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
Prince George's County, MD
Crime & Safety
Oxon Hill, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Man found with explosive device and bomb-making materials near Baltimore County school Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- Court documents show that Joseph Vickery, 43, and his wife, Kristen, are facing charges following Tuesday's investigation into reports that Vickery had built a bomb.Kristen Vickery had sent pictures to her mother of the material her husband was allegedly using to make the bomb.Alarmed, her mother called the Mount Airy Police to alert them to the threat—in part because she believed Joseph Vickery was building the bomb to kill her. The two of them had recently had an argument.And that's what sparked the investigation.Investigators used Joseph Vickery's cell phone location to track him down.They found him in his...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore rapper 'LonnieDaGoat' killed in Cherry Hill shooting

BALTIMORE -- A popular Baltimore rapper who went by LonnieDaGoat was killed in a shooting earlier this week in Cherry Hill, WJZ has learned.Police said officers responded Tuesday at 9 a.m. to the 2800 block of Bookert Drive for the report of an unresponsive man. There, they found Baltimore City medics on the scene who'd already pronounced the victim dead. Police did not immediately release the victim's name, but his mother identified him as Delon Bushrod Jr. "My family is not good at the moment. We are not good," said his mother Kia Bushrod. "It's my only son. They just...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Man killed Tuesday morning in Cherry Hill

Baltimore City police are searching for the gunman that shot and killed a man in South Baltimore early Tuesday. Officers say they found the man dead on Bookert Drive in Cherry Hill around 9 a.m. Homicide detectives are now investigating. There's no word on a possible suspect in the case.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Mr Davis#Fast Food Restaurant#D C#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WUSA9

Police: Victim in Hyattsville home break-in shooting identified

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Prince George’s County Police have identified a 23-year-old man as the victim of an early morning fatal home invasion in Hyattsville. Giovanni Hayles was killed early Tuesday morning, and a second man, who was found dead in the home, has not yet been identified by investigators, but is believed to be the home invader.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
DC News Now

Person dead after shooting in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were on the scene of a shooting in Northeast that left a person dead Thursday afternoon. The police department tweeted about the shooting in the 3000 block of Adams St. NE at 1:06 p.m. In the tweet, it said MPD was looking for […]
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

11:20pm Shooting in Petworth

A reader reported: “Around 11:20 about 12 shots at corner of Decatur and 8th. 5 cop cars, an ambulance and a fire truck showed up.”. From MPD: “Alert: Shooting Investigation at 2318 hours in the 900 block of Decatur Street NW. No Lookout”
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

DC Police: Man shot on Valley Avenue, Southeast

WASHINGTON — Police say a man was shot Monday evening in Southeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the man was shot in the 900 block of Valley Avenue near Wheeler Road and one weapon has been recovered. No further identifying information has been confirmed about the victim....
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy