Read full article on original website
Related
Kayla Lopez not quite ready to stop swinging for Rouse High School volleyball
CEDAR PARK — For those fans and foes not in the know, Rouse senior Kayla Lopez sure looks like a defensive specialist even without the colored libero jersey. Lopez stands just 5 feet, 5 inches, and her fast footwork and quick hands seem ideal for the back row during pregame warmups.
Yardbarker
Breakout Star Ceddanne Rafaela Wins Red Sox Minor League Player Of Year
The Boston Red Sox entered the season with a myriad of promising prospects but the one who had the best overall season was vastly overlooked. Ceddanne Rafaela was named Baseball America's Red Sox Minor League Player of the Year on Tuesday, and for good reason. The versatile 22-year-old hit .299...
Jordan Beck, Fresno's season comes to an end
Former Vol Jordan Beck is playing with the Fresno Grizzlies in the California League. Fresno is a Single-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. Beck was selected by Colorado (No. 38 overall) in the 2022 Major League Baseball draft. Beck and Fresno advanced to the California League Championship Series against Lake...
Comments / 0