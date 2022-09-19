ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Yardbarker

Breakout Star Ceddanne Rafaela Wins Red Sox Minor League Player Of Year

The Boston Red Sox entered the season with a myriad of promising prospects but the one who had the best overall season was vastly overlooked. Ceddanne Rafaela was named Baseball America's Red Sox Minor League Player of the Year on Tuesday, and for good reason. The versatile 22-year-old hit .299...
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Beck, Fresno's season comes to an end

Former Vol Jordan Beck is playing with the Fresno Grizzlies in the California League. Fresno is a Single-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. Beck was selected by Colorado (No. 38 overall) in the 2022 Major League Baseball draft. Beck and Fresno advanced to the California League Championship Series against Lake...
FRESNO, CA

