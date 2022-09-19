ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

Related
13abc.com

9/19/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

The two men are accused of stealing a credit card and multiple antiques of sentimental value. Building Better Schools: Whitmer High School welcomes freshmen with new program. Still tracking scattered storms overnight and Wednesday afternoon... just before the big temperature drop to usher in the new season. Dan Smith explains.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

A new tool tests Lake Erie algae to protect drinking water

CURTICE, Ohio (WTVG) - Eighty million gallons of water are pumped in daily by the City of Toledo, so the Curtice shoreline is the first stop of your drinking water when it comes in from Lake Erie. Now there’s new technology there to protect our drinking water from future algal...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Tackle Box 2

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Employees of Tackle Box 2 wear shirts with the words “River Hippie” across the front. The unique restaurant is along the river in Fremont but off the beaten path. “Tackle Box 1 was down by the bridge. It was a bait shop, and this...
FREMONT, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Toledo, OH
13abc.com

Armed student arrested at Lakota/Willard football game

KANSAS, Ohio (WTVG) - Sandusky Co. Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested a Willard student at the Willard/Lakota football game Friday. According to the complaint, a Lakota student alerted officers that a Willard student showed them a firearm they had on their person, and they were looking for particular Lakota students at the game.
WILLARD, OH
13abc.com

Quality of Life community meeting to take place Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Meet at the Mott Quality of Life Community Meeting is happening on Thursday. The meeting will take place on Sept. 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Room A at the Mott Branch Library located at 1010 Dorr St. Organizers say neighbors, community leaders,...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Two brothers die in BP Husky Toledo Refinery fire, OSHA investigating

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at the facility Tuesday. Representatives of BP confirmed that two people were killed after sustaining injuries in the fire. According to The Blade, the two who were killed...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant eyesore troubles disabled neighbors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Barrow St. there’s a vacant, overgrown eyesore that’s been troubling neighbors for years. So much so, that they’ve named the home’s backyard “the jungle”. The home has garnered attention before, as 13abc has covered the property previously. Kevin Perrine...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com

Michigan man pleads not guilty in deadly Alexis Road crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man who was indicted in connection to the deadly Alexis Road crash in May pleaded not guilty Wednesday. Joshua Whitaker, of Erie, Michigan, was charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and vehicular assault charges in August. Whitaker appeared in court on Sept. 21 and pleaded not guilty. A judge set his bond at $50,000 at no 10%.
ERIE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
13abc.com

Planned Pethood hopes more people will open their hearts and homes to foster pets

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local organization held a special photo shoot to highlight the need for more fosters at a local rescue. Planned Pethood takes in hundreds of injured, abandoned and unwanted animals every year but finding fosters to help care for all of them is becoming more challenging. The organization doesn’t have a brick and mortar shelter; all of its animals care cared for by fosters.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Family and friends mourn two brothers killed in refinery fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Loved ones mourn the death of brothers Max and Ben Morrissey, who died in a fire at the BP Husky Refinery in Oregon, Tuesday. Family friend Zac Schabel grew up down the street from the Morrissey’s said the brothers were extremely close-knit. “They were extremely...
OREGON, OH
13abc.com

Fostoria officials continue to address issues with drinking water

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Fostoria leaders are fighting against water contamination. City officials took 13abc inside the water treatment plant, where leaders say they are paying close attention to the city’s filters. Filters are the heart of any water treatment plant as they combat contamination. City leaders say the...
FOSTORIA, OH
13abc.com

Suspects break into a home while the family is at a funeral

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -It’s a heartless crime that police say most people don’t hear about, but it does happen. That crime being thieves breaking into a home while a family is attending a funeral. It recently happened last week to a Toledo family. Police are looking for two...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

OSHP releases footage of Operation BLASER arrest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released footage of an Operation Blaser arrest that happened last week. According to officials, La Relle Antoine Mack, 38, of Toledo was arrested after he was seen driving at dangerous speeds and doing wheelies on his motorcycle. OSHP followed Mack in a helicopter until police arrested him at a house on Grantley Road.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy