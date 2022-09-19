ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

Matthijs de Ligt sticks the knife into struggling Juventus by claiming there is 'less ambition' to win the Champions League at his former club than Bayern Munich... as he insists joining German giants was a step up in 'squad quality'

Matthijs de Ligt has stuck the knife into former club Juventus by taking a swipe at what he claims is a lack of ambition to win the Champions League at the club. The 23-year-old made 117 appearances for the Serie A giants in three seasons before sealing a £68million move to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.
Daily Mail

'It was easy to boo': Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen admits he was disappointed with being jeered by Brentford fans during his return to his former club in his new side's 4-0 defeat

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has revealed he was disappointed with being booed by his former club Brentford earlier this season. Brentford signed Eriksen on a free transfer in January, with the club providing the Dane with his first chance of senior football since suffering a cardiac arrest in June 2021.
Sports
SB Nation

Championship Pulse Check: Blackpool - How are the Tangerines getting on so far this season?

Blackpool: 19th position. Played 10, Won 3, Drawn 2, Lost 5 - Points 11. The season before we enjoyed play-off success, Blackpool – with the help of a certain Elliot Embleton, Ellis Simms and Dan Ballard – went up with victory at Wembley. But how are they faring after ten games of their second season in the championship? We caught up with Up The Mighty Pool to find out!
BBC

West Ham gambling sponsor fined £400,000 for marketing on kids pages

West Ham gambling sponsor Betway has been fined £400,000 by the Gambling Commission for marketing on the kids' section of the club's website. Last year, BBC Sport found the Hammers' website included a direct link to bet on a 'colouring in' page which featured a picture of a teddy bear.
SB Nation

PSG want Champions League games out of Europe. Seriously?

The Dark Forces of Football are back at it. Or should I leave it at The Super Powers of it? Oh, damn, just one sentence and I already mentioned the dreaded S-word. The plans were first reported by David Ornstein from The Athletic last Sunday night and they went under the European radar until early on Monday morning. That was the moment echoes started reverberating and you, undoubtedly and inevitably, found yourself looking at—let’s be honest—just another of those magnifying stories of grandiose plans describing all you need to know about UEFA’s latest dream.
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Dortmund Raise Jude Bellingham Price to €150M

Over the summer, following their failure to sign Aurélien Tchouaméni when the French international chose to join Real Madrid over the Reds, Liverpool were rumoured to have made a push to sign Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham. Dortmund had signalled they were unwilling to consider losing a second star...
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte 'open to a SHOCK return to Juventus' if the Italian giants sack Max Allegri, with the Tottenham boss yet to extend his contract in north London beyond the end of this season

Antonio Conte has been linked with a sensational return to Juventus should the club sack under-fire boss Max Allegri. Pressure has increased on Allgeri after Juve suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to bottom of the table Monza at the weekend. The Italian side have also lost both of their opening games in the Champions League.
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'have made their move for Monaco defender Vanderson with the £52m-rated Brazilian set to leave the French side'... but Barcelona 'are also keen on the right-back and have already had an approach rejected'

Manchester United will rival Barcelona for the signing of Monaco defender Vanderson, according to reports in Spain. The Brazilian right back has impressed at Stade Louis II since joining the French side on New Year's Day from Gremio for around £9.5million. And Sport claim that despite United and Barca's...
SkySports

Rafael Benitez exclusive: Former Everton boss says it was impossible to manage club his way due to Liverpool ties

Rafael Benitez says it was impossible to manage Everton the way he wanted to due to his history with rivals Liverpool. Benitez, who won the Champions League, FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his time in charge at Anfield from 2004 to 2010, became Everton boss in July 2021 but was sacked six months later after struggling to improve results and win over supporters.
