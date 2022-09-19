Read full article on original website
Matthijs de Ligt sticks the knife into struggling Juventus by claiming there is 'less ambition' to win the Champions League at his former club than Bayern Munich... as he insists joining German giants was a step up in 'squad quality'
Matthijs de Ligt has stuck the knife into former club Juventus by taking a swipe at what he claims is a lack of ambition to win the Champions League at the club. The 23-year-old made 117 appearances for the Serie A giants in three seasons before sealing a £68million move to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.
'It was easy to boo': Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen admits he was disappointed with being jeered by Brentford fans during his return to his former club in his new side's 4-0 defeat
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has revealed he was disappointed with being booed by his former club Brentford earlier this season. Brentford signed Eriksen on a free transfer in January, with the club providing the Dane with his first chance of senior football since suffering a cardiac arrest in June 2021.
‘My road is not over’ – Cristiano Ronaldo targets Euro 2024 as Man Utd star accepts Portugal’s top scorer award
CRISTIANO RONALDO has revealed his ambition to fire Portugal to Euro 2024 glory while receiving a top award for his nation. The 37-year-old forward has found himself relegated to Manchester United’s bench under Erik ten Hag for the majority of their Premier League campaign. After failing to secure a...
Cristiano Ronaldo called ‘El Bicho’ by Man Utd team-mates but nickname dates back to Real Madrid playing days
MANCHESTER UNITED star Cristiano Ronaldo is called "El Bicho" by his team-mates. The nickname means "the Bug" in Spanish and Lisandro Martinez recently used it when commenting on one of Ronaldo's Instagram posts. However, the 37-year-old being called this dates back long before he returned for a second spell at...
Cristiano Ronaldo Intends To Break Record By Playing For Portugal At Euro 2024
He will be aged 39 years, four months and nine days when Euro 2024 begins.
FIFA・
Man Utd ‘in talks to extend Marcus Rashford’s contract and ward off Chelsea and PSG transfer interest’
MANCHESTER UNITED are reportedly in talks to extend Marcus Rashford’s contract. The move comes amid interest in the England forward from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. Rashford, 24, looks to have revived his Red Devils career under new boss Erik ten Hag. The versatile striker has three goals in six...
BBC
Hundreds of fake NUFC, Rangers and Liverpool strips seized at Newcastle Airport
More than 250 fake football strips have been seized at Newcastle Airport and a city address. Trading standards officers recovered a box of 113 counterfeit Newcastle United tops during a freight check at Newcastle Airport. The box was destined for an address in the West End of the city where...
Antonio Conte linked with Juventus to replace Max Allegri with Tottenham boss ‘open’ to return to club despite turmoil
ANTONIO CONTE is being linked with a sensational return to Juventus. The Tottenham boss is "open" to the move if Juve sack under-pressure manager Max Allegri, according to reports in Italy. Allegri has notched just two wins in seven Serie A games this season. And the Italian giants are thought...
SB Nation
Championship Pulse Check: Blackpool - How are the Tangerines getting on so far this season?
Blackpool: 19th position. Played 10, Won 3, Drawn 2, Lost 5 - Points 11. The season before we enjoyed play-off success, Blackpool – with the help of a certain Elliot Embleton, Ellis Simms and Dan Ballard – went up with victory at Wembley. But how are they faring after ten games of their second season in the championship? We caught up with Up The Mighty Pool to find out!
BBC
West Ham gambling sponsor fined £400,000 for marketing on kids pages
West Ham gambling sponsor Betway has been fined £400,000 by the Gambling Commission for marketing on the kids' section of the club's website. Last year, BBC Sport found the Hammers' website included a direct link to bet on a 'colouring in' page which featured a picture of a teddy bear.
SB Nation
PSG want Champions League games out of Europe. Seriously?
The Dark Forces of Football are back at it. Or should I leave it at The Super Powers of it? Oh, damn, just one sentence and I already mentioned the dreaded S-word. The plans were first reported by David Ornstein from The Athletic last Sunday night and they went under the European radar until early on Monday morning. That was the moment echoes started reverberating and you, undoubtedly and inevitably, found yourself looking at—let’s be honest—just another of those magnifying stories of grandiose plans describing all you need to know about UEFA’s latest dream.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Dortmund Raise Jude Bellingham Price to €150M
Over the summer, following their failure to sign Aurélien Tchouaméni when the French international chose to join Real Madrid over the Reds, Liverpool were rumoured to have made a push to sign Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham. Dortmund had signalled they were unwilling to consider losing a second star...
Antonio Conte 'open to a SHOCK return to Juventus' if the Italian giants sack Max Allegri, with the Tottenham boss yet to extend his contract in north London beyond the end of this season
Antonio Conte has been linked with a sensational return to Juventus should the club sack under-fire boss Max Allegri. Pressure has increased on Allgeri after Juve suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to bottom of the table Monza at the weekend. The Italian side have also lost both of their opening games in the Champions League.
Yardbarker
Race for the Champions League: Atalanta could replace Juventus in the top four
Juventus is struggling this season, and it could lead to disastrous consequences at the end of the campaign. The Bianconeri have been in poor form for much of the term, and it could even get worse if they don’t return to winning ways soon. These are early days in...
SB Nation
Manchester United 'have made their move for Monaco defender Vanderson with the £52m-rated Brazilian set to leave the French side'... but Barcelona 'are also keen on the right-back and have already had an approach rejected'
Manchester United will rival Barcelona for the signing of Monaco defender Vanderson, according to reports in Spain. The Brazilian right back has impressed at Stade Louis II since joining the French side on New Year's Day from Gremio for around £9.5million. And Sport claim that despite United and Barca's...
SkySports
Rafael Benitez exclusive: Former Everton boss says it was impossible to manage club his way due to Liverpool ties
Rafael Benitez says it was impossible to manage Everton the way he wanted to due to his history with rivals Liverpool. Benitez, who won the Champions League, FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his time in charge at Anfield from 2004 to 2010, became Everton boss in July 2021 but was sacked six months later after struggling to improve results and win over supporters.
SB Nation
On This Day (22 September 1888): The Canadian touring side beat Sunderland 3-0!
Having started life as a group of school teachers playing for fun in the early days, Sunderland’s football identity had become a source of much debate and controversy by the time the late 1880s came around. Although they had secured their first victory in the FA Cup - which...
Yardbarker
Portuguese star set to be offered new contract to fend off interest from Manchester United
Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos is set to be offered a new contract to fend off interest from Manchester United. Ramos has been linked with a move away from Benfica in recent months after bursting onto the scene as a young striker in Portugal. At Just 21 years old, Ramos has already appeared 71 times for Benfica, scoring 22 goals.
Yardbarker
'Unbelievable'- Juventus Legend Giorgio Chiellini Praises Manchester City Defender
You'd be hard-pressed to find a more highly regarded central defender than Giorgio Chiellini. The former Juventus man is one of the most decorated defenders to have ever played the game, winning an astonishing nine Serie A titles, five Coppa Italia's and the 2020 European Championship with the Italian national team.
