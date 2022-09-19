Read full article on original website
This Stepmother is in Hot Water With Her Whole Family After Making This Parenting Choice & Reddit is Backing Her Up
A stepmother took to Reddit to pose one big question: did she do wrong by her stepkids and partner? Recently, she explained, they all traveled together for the first time. It felt like a big step and she’s also been feeling “extra scrutiny” from the family lately. At one point during the trip, they visited the swimming pool. Her partner said he was going to go upstairs to get his swimsuit and was gone for 40 minutes. The kids, who are 9 and 13, continued playing in the pool while their stepmother watched them. It was a small pool, she wrote,...
Upworthy
The heartwarming story of this single dad who fosters only terminally ill children
Mohamed Bzeek came to the U.S. from Libya more than 40 years ago to pursue a degree in electrical engineering. In 1997, he wed Dawn, his now-deceased wife, and became a citizen. The Bzeeks fostered many children during their marriage, offering a home to those who would never find homes otherwise.
When an Autistic Daughter Expresses Her Distaste for the Color Blue, Her Parent Lets Her Brother Wear It Anyhow.
One group of individuals who have unique insights into living with autism are siblings. Siblings of people with autism often report feeling a range of emotions, including guilt, confusion, frustration, and loneliness.
msn.com
Watch Deaf Dad and Toddler Daughter Have the Cutest Sign Language “Fight”
Being a parent is hard enough, but being a parent while Deaf has to be especially challenging. After all, it comes with different obstacles as they navigate the world, and it can take awhile for kids to learn sign language enough to be able to communicate with their parent, but in the end, the love and the relationship between them is the same — and sometimes, so is the arguing.
BBC
Walk and wait is best strategy to stop baby crying
Scientists say they may have found the best strategy for calming upset babies. Forget controlled crying or rocking in a crib. According to a small but novel study, which asked parents to try a range of methods, walking for five minutes while carrying the infant and then sitting with them in your arms for another five before putting them down to sleep in their cot, is the most successful.
Ponca City News
When grandparents become parents to their grandchildren
Body Grandparents often are very influential in the lives of their grandchildren, whether they provide occasional care, live close by or are far away. But what happens when grandparents assume the role of parent for their grandchildren? Becoming a parent to a grandchild means taking on an important new role in life.
IFLScience
How To Get A Baby To Stop Crying, According To Science
If you’re a new parent who has found themselves pleading “how do I get my baby to stop crying?!” in the dark hours of the morning (or at any time, for that matter) you’ll be pleased to know that scientists believe they have found a recipe for respite. Their “method to soothe and promote sleep in crying infants” utilizes a little trick called the “transport response”, and you can try it at home.
macaronikid.com
Parents’ and Babies’ Brains ‘sync up’ During Playtime
A new study published by Princeton University, has found that parents’ and babies’ brains sync up during playtime. The research suggests that parents and their babies are literally, “on the same wavelength” as one another during playtime! Check out these mom and baby bonding time ideas, and get on the same level as your baby!
Watching television with a young child can boost their development – study
Watching television along with a young child can be beneficial to their cognitive development, according to a new study.Researchers from the University of Portsmouth say that although too much exposure of young infants to TV may be detrimental to play, language development and executive functioning, watching age-appropriate content can also have its benefits.These benefits can include reinforcing their learning and improving conversation skills through co-viewing with an adult.Dr Eszter Somogyi from the university’s department of psychology said: “We’re used to hearing that screen exposure is bad for a child and can do serious damage to their development if it’s not limited...
Toddler formula sales are growing, but experts warn that most kids don't need it
Formulas for toddlers are a burgeoning business in the United States: Sales of the drinks more than doubled in recent years as companies convinced parents that their little ones needed the liquid boost. But many experts warn that these products, designed for children ages 1 to 3, fill no nutritional needs beyond what is available in a typical toddler diet, are subject to less regulation than infant formula, and are expensive.
MedicalXpress
Study suggests watching TV with your child can help their cognitive development
Over the past 30 years, the number of television programs targeting infants has been increasing. Between 1997 and 2014, screen time doubled among children aged 0 to 2 years. A new study, published in Frontiers in Psychology, has examined the impact passive screen use has on a young child's cognitive development. It found that screen exposure—whether that be from a TV or mobile device—can be beneficial, depending on the context in which it's viewed.
yankodesign.com
Puppy-inspired speaker concept to help elderly communicate with loved ones
Depending on which part of the world you live in, elderly or senior citizens living on their own may either be an uncommon occurrence or a growing problem. If you live somewhere where the latter is becoming more prevalent, you may also see several products that are now trying to solve the problem of alienation and loneliness that comes from older people living alone. There are of course the usual gadgets like smartphones and tablets but there may be some limitations to those for the elderly.
momcollective.com
Learning Through Loss: Grieving with your Toddler after the Loss of a Loved One
In early 2021, we unexpectedly lost my beloved father-in-law after a brief illness. It was a shock to our family. We were faced with this new reality we didn’t see coming, and had to quickly develop a plan of how we would navigate this journey with our then 3 and a half year old and 18 month old.
Next Avenue
Becoming a Caregiver When Your Parent Wasn't There for You
Setting boundaries is key when determining your role in your parent's care. Family caregiving is commonly viewed as an act of love. So much so that the phrase "caring for a loved one" is practically synonymous with family caregiving. But not every family experience is rooted in love. For example, children who have grown up with tense or even traumatic relationships with their parents may struggle with the expectation that they're supposed to provide care for someone who doesn't care for them.
