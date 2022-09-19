ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head

Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
numberfire.com

Titans' Malik Willis replaces Ryan Tannehill at quarterback in Week 2

The Tennessee Titans have put Malik Willis in at quarterback for the third quarter of their Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills. Tannehill was struggling mightily in Week 2 as the Titans limped out to a 34-point deficit, and with the game more or less already out of reach, the team decided to give the third-round rookie a chance.
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown reacts to NFL warning Bruce Arians for his actions during Bucs-Saints brawl

It's been almost nine months since Antonio Brown's wild exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets. As a refresher, the seven-time Pro Bowler stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his Bucs career (and possibly his NFL days).
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Mike McDaniel Makes His Opinion On Bills Very Clear

Through the first two games of the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills have looked like a juggernaut. Buffalo has outscored its first two opponents--the Rams and Titans--72-17. Keep in mind, we're talking about the reigning Super Bowl champs and AFC No. 1 seed. Up next for the Bills is a...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Mike Vrabel does not hold back after Bills crush Titans

Mike Vrabel did not hold back after his Tennessee Titans got drilled 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Tennessee answered Buffalo’s touchdown on the opening drive with a touchdown of their own, but it was all downhill from there. The Bills went into halftime up 17-7 and then completely tore apart the Titans in the third quarter.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Davante Adams: Raiders WR Breaks Silence Today Via Instagram

The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling from a demoralizing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday . Star wide receiver Davante Adams had members of his family on site at Allegiant Stadium where they were treated to an epic collapse. Following the loss, Adams left the locker room without speaking to the press, leaving social media to run with speculation.
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team

We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanBuzz

Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Marissa Are the NFL's Next "It Couple"

Trevor Lawrence's NFL career so far has been drastically different than his time playing college football. As a freshman, he led Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship, and he's one of the few players who didn't play for Alabama who only experienced playoff games in the postseason. Yet, his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars got off to a rocky start no thanks to Urban Meyer's brief tenure and a plethora of interceptions. Nonetheless, Lawrence clearly has the talent to be a franchise quarterback.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Ron Rivera remains critical of Commanders LB Jamin Davis after loss

After being called out by his defensive coordinator, Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis appeared to have a better game in Week 2. Davis registered four tackles, a sack, and two quarterback hits. Yet, that wasn’t good enough for his head coach Ron Rivera. Following the Commanders’ 36-27 loss to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

What Chiefs may do to replace suspended Willie Gay Jr.

Gay, who was off to a terrific start, is the second young defensive starter who will miss at least four games for Kansas City. Before the Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team placed rookie and first-round pick Trent McDuffie, a cornerback, on injured reserve. The likely...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Former 49ers LT Joe Staley on Russell Wilson: 'I hate Russ'

Nearly 1,000 days removed from his final game in the NFL, former San Francisco 49ers left tackle Joe Staley still apparently wants to keep the rivalry alive with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The nine-time Pro Bowl signal-caller, of course, spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the...
Yardbarker

Cardinals Announce Seven Roster Moves

Cardinals signed LB Devon Kennard to their active roster. Cardinals waived WR Andre Baccellia. Cardinals signed OL Lachavious Simmons to their practice squad. Cardinals released CB Corey Ballentine, WR Jeff Cotton Jr, OL Koda Martin and S Steven Parker. Kennard, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants out...
thecomeback.com

NFL world rages over MNF doubleheader split screen

While ESPN has had a Monday Night Football doubleheader in past seasons, 2022’s is different. In previous years, there was little to no overlap in the games, as the second game was always hosted by a team in either the Mountain or Pacific Time Zone. This time, with both games in the Eastern Time Zone, there was a significant overlap. That overlap led to one controversial tactic from ESPN and ABC.
Yardbarker

Jets Signing WR/KR Diontae Spencer To PS, Releasing P/K Ty Long

The following is an updated practice squad list for the Jets:. Spencer, 30, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of McNeese State in 2014. However, Los Angeles cut him loose after a few months. After spending the next five seasons in the CFL, Spencer signed a...
Yardbarker

Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
