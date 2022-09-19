ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

How to make Alexa stop saying ‘OK’ – A step-by-step guide

Many users have complained about how annoying Alexa’s default response of “OK” is when they make a request. While beginners might find this acceptable, more experienced users have a harder time dealing with it. The issue is easily understandable if you live in a smart home with...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy