Read full article on original website
Related
knowtechie.com
How to make Alexa stop saying ‘OK’ – A step-by-step guide
Many users have complained about how annoying Alexa’s default response of “OK” is when they make a request. While beginners might find this acceptable, more experienced users have a harder time dealing with it. The issue is easily understandable if you live in a smart home with...
How to Unlock the Exponential Power of Attention to Supercharge Your Social Media Strategy
Your investment in content creation is worth more than you think. Once you unlock the value of ROAC, you'll never look at social media the same way again.
This 18-Year-Old Student Wanted a Better Way to Keep Track of His School Work. So He Built an App -- and a Business.
A conversation with Zach Smith, founder and creator of a powerful EdTech app.
Comments / 0