Anne-Marie Ross (née Boysen), whose career in international film distribution at Lionsgate and Pantelion spanned more than two decades, died September 9 after a near-two-year battle with advanced stage cancer caused by a rare gene mutation. She was 49. Ross began her career at Lionsgate in 2001, reporting to Nick Meyer, currently President of Film at eOne. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery “Anne-Marie embodied poise, class, smarts and kindness,” Meyer said. “She always had a glow of positivity. She was a star who could handle any curveball thrown at her during those early days at Lionsgate when I had the...

