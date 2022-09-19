Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Cavs Reportedly Signing Former Mavs Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The Cleveland Cavaliers will be one of the most exciting teams to watch during the 2022-23 NBA season because they acquired three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz. Last season, they had Darius Garland and Jarrett...
Cleveland Cavaliers Sign Former Atlanta Hawks Guard
Sharife Cooper, who played with the Atlanta Hawks on a two-way contract during the 2021-22 season, has signed a training camp deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Kevin Durant mind-blown by new Cavs player Sharife Cooper’s handles: ‘My god’
Sharife Cooper is a new member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he’s already gotten attention for a move he made during his high school days. Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant offered praise on social media for Cooper’s dribbling skills. Cooper was signed by the Cavaliers ahead of the...
Brooklyn Nets NBA Rank: See where Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving were ranked
A new NBA season is quickly approaching, which means it’s time for the latest edition of ESPN’s NBA Rank. Each year, ESPN ranks the top 100 players in the NBA, and the players ranked from 100 to 25 were revealed on Tuesday. A total of three Brooklyn Nets players made the list, with Kevin Durant remaining as a lock to appear in the top 25.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Cleveland Guardians called up the next Michael Brantley
The Cleveland Guardians have called up Will Brennan. The Cleveland Guardians are once again calling up a rookie to round out the roster heading into the final two weeks of the season. Will Brennan, one of the Guardians’ best prospects in the outfield, will join the club for the foreseeable future.
Yardbarker
Celtics Could Target Dwight Howard Or LaMarcus Aldridge
View the original article to see embedded media. The Boston Celtics will enter the 2022-23 NBA season as one of the teams to beat, but they will be starting things off short-handed. Not only is Danilo Gallinari out indefinitely after suffering a torn ACL this offseason, but starting center Robert...
Opinion: The Cleveland Cavaliers Should Sign This 4x NBA All-Star
On September 21, DeMarcus Cousins is still a free agent, and I think that the Cleveland Cavaliers should sign him. Last year, he played for the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks.
ESPN
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III to have arthroscopic knee procedure, expected back early in 2022-23 NBA season -- sources
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee this week, causing him to require four to six weeks for recovery, sources told ESPN on Tuesday. The procedure, expected to be Thursday, will come six months after Williams had left knee surgery to repair...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBA Legend Praises Atlanta Hawks Backcourt
Former Atlanta Hawks guard and NBA legend Jamal Crawford praised Trae Young and Dejounte Murray on Twitter.
Cleveland Cavaliers Waive A Player
On Tuesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers waived Chandler Vaudrin.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls 2022-23 Player Profile: Nikola Vucevic
Chicago Bulls' center Nikola Vucevic will play a major role in determining the team's level of contention in 2022-23. While his 2021-22 campaign wasn't stellar, it was still a solid showing. Here is what he must do to elevate his game back to the heights of previous seasons. Entering the...
Lakers News: Recent Lakers Coach Discusses Cavaliers' Early LeBron James Workout
A second-generation NBA journeyman point guard and Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach recently discussed LeBron James's workout for Cleveland Cavaliers personnel prior to the 2003 NBA draft.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
DE Alex Wright: Browns Rookie Progress Report
The Cleveland Browns selected DE Alex Wright with the 78th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he’s proving to be a great value pick at that spot so far. Let’s take a look at his rookie progress report so far and discuss some of his grades.
Expert Picks: Who Will Stay Undefeated in Week 4?
From the SEC to the Big Ten to the Pac-12 and more, here are our predictions for this weekend.
Comments / 0