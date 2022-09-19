STOCKTON, Calif. – Pacific men's tennis team is back in action as Ran Amar and Terence Das will be heading to Berkeley to compete in the Battle of the Bay. "This is one of the highest quality events of the Fall," said Head Coach Robin Goodman. "I am excited that we have two players that managed to qualify directly for the main draw. It's a great opportunity for Ran and Terence to show what they can do on a national stage. They have been focused and diligent in preparing to start the semester and are ready to give it their all this week in San Francisco. We encourage all alumni and fans in the Bay area to come out and support us! Otherwise, please follow their progress on our social media pages."

