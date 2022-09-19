Read full article on original website
Volleyball Begins Conference Play, Travels to Take on Gonzaga and Portland
STOCKTON, Calif. – After posting eight wins during non-conference play, the Pacific volleyball team kicks off West Coast Conference action as the team travels to take on Gonzaga on Thursday, Sept. 22, followed by a matchup at Portland on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Tigers (8-4), currently on a five-match...
Men's Soccer Heads to San Jose State to Wrap Up Non-Conference Schedule
STOCKTON, Calif. – The Pacific men's soccer team (1-6-1) is back on the road after a short respite at home. The Tigers travel to San Jose State to battle the Spartans on Thursday, Sept. 22. Ryan Her continued his excellent season, scoring his fourth goal of the season off...
Men's Golf Moves Up, Earns Seventh-Place Finish at Ram Masters Invitational
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Pacific men's golf team wrapped up its first tournament of the season Tuesday morning, earning a seventh-place finish out of 15 teams with a 16-over-par 856 at the Ram Masters Invitational. Host Colorado State placed first after posting a 17-under 823, while Cal State Fullerton and Utah Valley rounded out the podium.
Amar and Das Travel to Battle in the Bay
STOCKTON, Calif. – Pacific men's tennis team is back in action as Ran Amar and Terence Das will be heading to Berkeley to compete in the Battle of the Bay. "This is one of the highest quality events of the Fall," said Head Coach Robin Goodman. "I am excited that we have two players that managed to qualify directly for the main draw. It's a great opportunity for Ran and Terence to show what they can do on a national stage. They have been focused and diligent in preparing to start the semester and are ready to give it their all this week in San Francisco. We encourage all alumni and fans in the Bay area to come out and support us! Otherwise, please follow their progress on our social media pages."
Men's Golf in Eighth Place After Day One of Ram Masters Invitational
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Pacific men's golf team kicked off the fall portion of the 2022-23 season Monday morning as the Tigers finished the first two rounds of the Ram Masters Invitational in eighth place, posting a 12-over-par 572 at the Fort Collins Country Club. Hosts Colorado State flew up the leaderboard in the second round and leads the 15-team field with a six-under 554.
