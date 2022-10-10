ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Live on TV & Online

By Rania Aniftos and Latifah Muhammad
 3 days ago

The Voice is back for its 22nd season, which premiered Sept. 19 with Camila Cabello joining the coaching panel.

Cabello will join previous A-list coaches Blake Shelton , Gwen Stefani and John Legend as they turn their chairs for aspiring stars with the goal to coach them throughout the season.

See below for everything you need to know to watch The Voice both on TV and online.

The Voice : Premiere Date, Time, Channel

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and will stream on Peacock .

How to Watch The Voice Online Free

For those without cable, you can watch The Voice online via NBC.com with a cable provider login. The NBC app is also available on smartphone devices, Amazon Fire , Apple TV , Roku and more.

Additionally, purchasing a digital TV antenna on Amazon here will give you access to basic cable channels, including NBC, without a monthly bill.

The Voice is also available to watch on NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock , which you can sign up for here or click buy button below. While Peacock offers a free tier with no subscription required, the free tier will only get you a limited amount of content. Watch The Voice via Peacock Premium , which starts at $4.99 a month or $49.99 for an annual subscription.

While Peacock offers a free tier with no subscription required, the free tier will only get you a limited amount of content. Besides The Voice, you can also watch Peacock Originals such as Vampire Academy , A Friend of the Family , The Resort , LoveIsland USA , One of Us is Lying , Angelyne , Bel-Air , Dr. Death , The End if Nye , Last Light , Vigil , Saved by the Bell , We Are Lady Parts , Girls5Eva , Rutherford Falls and Days of Our Lives. You can also find a ton of movies on Peacock including Jurassic: World Dominion, Minions: Rise of Gru and the upcoming sequel, Halloween Ends.

Signing up for free trials of fuboTV and Direct TV Stream will give you access to NBC as well, and SlingTV is offering half off monthly subscriptions, to let watch The Voice live on TV or stream from your laptop, tablet or phone.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) plus dozens of other TV channels via Hulu + Live TV , which costs $69.99 a month . Hulu + Live TV includes over 75 channels and unlimited DVR, plus you’ll get access to Disney+ and ESPN+ .

