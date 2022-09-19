ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVOE

Emporia High volleyball, girls golf, boys soccer in action Thursday

Three Emporia High athletic teams are in action Thursday. Headlining is the Emporia High volleyball team, who will be hosting a triangular against Salina Central and Manhattan. Junior Alexa Shively says the Spartans have made some improvements since their last matches last Thursday. The Spartans enter Thursday’s triangular with a...
EMPORIA, KS
St. Thomas Aquinas
WIBW

Washburn Rural girls golf wins City Championship & TW Invitational

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - History was made for the Washburn Rural girls golf team Monday afternoon. Since the City Championship began in 2012, Washburn Rural has won all of them. Not to mention, they won the Topeka West Invitational as well. To round out the top five, Seaman placed second...
TOPEKA, KS

