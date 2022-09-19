Read full article on original website
Manhattan High football to face another top 10 team in Washburn Rural
It’s another week and another top-5 opponent for Manhattan High football. After dispensing with then-6A No. 1 Derby and then-5A No. 5 Hays in the first three weeks of the season, the Indians — themselves still ranked No. 1 in 6A — will host 6A No. 4 Washburn Rural Friday night.
Emporia gazette.com
Gymnastics, boys soccer, volleyball highlight home Emporia High events this week
Emporia tennis will have two meets this week, the girls will travel to Topeka for the Washburn Rural Invite on Tuesday and will host the Emporia Invite on Saturday. Both events will start at 9 a.m.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia girls golf compete at Topeka West, girls tennis at Washburn Rural
The Emporia girls golf team finished in eighth place at the Topeka West Invite in Topeka on Monday. The Lady Spartans were without Avary Eckert and Lacey Rust, who were out with an illness.
KVOE
Emporia High volleyball, girls golf, boys soccer in action Thursday
Three Emporia High athletic teams are in action Thursday. Headlining is the Emporia High volleyball team, who will be hosting a triangular against Salina Central and Manhattan. Junior Alexa Shively says the Spartans have made some improvements since their last matches last Thursday. The Spartans enter Thursday’s triangular with a...
RELATED PEOPLE
🏌️♂️ Buhler Girls Golf 2nd at Cheney Monday
CHENEY, Kan. — The Buhler Crusaders girls golf team was 2nd at the Cheney Invitational Monday. Elise Gower carded a 92 for 4th place. Two other Crusaders also medaled. Marlie Cooper was 10th in the meet and Morgan Carson was 12th.
WIBW
Washburn Rural girls golf wins City Championship & TW Invitational
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - History was made for the Washburn Rural girls golf team Monday afternoon. Since the City Championship began in 2012, Washburn Rural has won all of them. Not to mention, they won the Topeka West Invitational as well. To round out the top five, Seaman placed second...
