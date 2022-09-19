It’s another week and another top-5 opponent for Manhattan High football. After dispensing with then-6A No. 1 Derby and then-5A No. 5 Hays in the first three weeks of the season, the Indians — themselves still ranked No. 1 in 6A — will host 6A No. 4 Washburn Rural Friday night.

