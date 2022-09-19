Read full article on original website
adastraradio.com
Warriors Lose Conference Home Opener to Braves
Sterling, Kan.-The weather was not ideal for soccer as there was a 40 mph north wind blowing most of the afternoon in Sterling. The Sterling College Lady Warriors (3-4, 0-2) took on the Ottawa Braves (1-4-2, 1-1) as these two teams sought their first conference win of the season. Sterling...
adastraradio.com
Buhler Soccer Wins 5th Straight, Defense Pitches Another Shutout
BUHLER, Kan. – Seven matches into the season, Buhler soccer has given up just five goals. Four of those came in the Crusaders’ only loss to 6A power Garden City. Now 6-1 on the season, Buhler won a fifth-straight decision Tuesday over Mulvane, 5-0. Jalon Cherry got the...
adastraradio.com
As Cessna Stadium Renovation Looms, Plans are for the State Track & Field Championships to Remain There
WICHITA, Kan. The KSHSAA has a proud tradition of hosting the largest track and field championship in the nation at Cessna Stadium on the campus of Wichita State University. This event features outstanding athletes from across the state competing for individual and team championships in six respective classifications for both boys and girls. This championship meet is only possible with strong support from the Wichita State University athletic department, the university, the Wichita Public Schools and the greater Wichita community.
mcpherson.edu
Kansas Community Colleges and Kansas Independent Colleges Sign Universal Transfer Agreement
From the Kansas Independent College Association. Student transfer opportunities expanded today after the Kansas Community Colleges and Kansas Independent Colleges announced initiation of a Global Transfer and Course Articulation Agreement that paves the way for students to seamlessly transfer from any Kansas Community College to any Kansas non-profit college or university. After the implementation of the agreement, any student awarded an Associate of Arts (A.A.) or Associate of Science (A.S.) from a Kansas Community College shall be deemed as having fulfilled the general education requirements of their choice of any Kansas Independent Institution. This consistent coordination and ease of transfer will help ensure students graduate on time, with less cost, and with the goal of keeping these students in Kansas.
adastraradio.com
MMS Tennis Team Remains Undefeated With 1-Point Win in Dual with Andover
MPHERSON, Kan. – The McPherson Middle School Girls Tennis team was able to edge Andover on Tuesday to remain undefeated, winning their dual by just one point. Head Coach Paul Reichenberger said, “Today, the girls showed a ton of grit earning a well-deserved win against Andover. All afternoon, the girls battled the heat and a tough opponent. Each girl stepped up her game today and helped the team earn a victory tonight. I am very proud of the way this group of girls worked hard and gave it their all tonight.”
adastraradio.com
Bullpups Honor the Late Doug Gayer, Win Tuesday’s Classic
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The McPherson Bullpup Girls Tennis team hosted the Doug Gayer Classic Tuesday morning, which included seven other teams, who were all battling extreme heat by the early afternoon, as temperatures neared triple digits. The Classic is always a special tournament for those who knew Doug Gayer,...
adastraradio.com
Buhler Golf Finishes a Season Best 2nd at Cheney; Elise Gover with Personal Best Round
CHENEY, Kan. – Buhler golf continued an upward trajectory Monday, finishing top two at Monday’s Cheney Invitational. The Crusaders’ 401 was second only to Andale’s 381. Cheney’s 431 placed the host Cardinals third. “I was proud of the team for battling in the heat,” Head...
adastraradio.com
Bullpups Rally to Defeat Mulvane, Late Comeback Falls Short against Augusta
MULVANE, Kan. – The Bullpup Volleyball team traveled to Mulvane for a triangular Tuesday, as they held on to defeat the Mulvane Wildcats, before earning a split in three sets against the Augusta Orioles. Early in Set 1 against Mulvane, errors hurt McPherson, as they would have to rally,...
adastraradio.com
Inman Volleyball Takes Two from Berean
Inman, Kan. – The Inman High School Volleyball team hosted Berean on Tuesday, in a highly competitive dual that ended in favor of the Teutons. The Teutons would take the opening set 25-21, before falling by the same score. In Set 3, Inman would rally to win 25-17. The ladies would carry that momentum into the second match, as they would win 25-18 and 25-17.
Lockett speaks at Dillon Lecture Series
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kevin Lockett has had success following his run as a wide receiver first at Kansas State and then in the NFL. He told his story as the speaker of the Dillon Lecture Series on Tuesday. Lockett says he was lucky to be brought up in a...
adastraradio.com
Bullpup JV and Varsity Soccer Teams Win Big in El Dorado
EL DORADO, Kan. – The Bullpup Boys soccer team found themselves clicking on all cylinders at BG Products Veterans Sports Complex, Tuesday evening in El Dorado, as the JV and varsity were both able to defeat the Wildcats by 9 goals. Head Coach Chris Adrian said, “This was a...
adastraradio.com
Virginia Freach
Virginia (Ginger) Freach, 85, died peacefully September 18, 2022, in Wichita, Kansas. Ginger was born September 25, 1936, to Andrew and Frieda Kosminski in Newton. She married Steve Freach in 1955 and they celebrated 56 years of marriage before his passing in 2012. As a Navy family they lived in numerous coastal cities during his long military career but most enjoyed their time in Arizona before retiring to St. John, Kansas in 1994. Ginger enjoyed her life as a homemaker and was particularly skilled at sewing and cooking. Her beautiful quilts and craft projects leave a legacy for so many. She was an avid reader throughout her life, ever ready to dig into a good book. She was preceded in death by husband Steve in 2012, son Daniel Freach, grandson Kristofer Freach and great-granddaughter Olivia Franco. She is survived by son Steve Jr. (Mary Lou), daughter Polly (Gordon) Austin, grandchildren: Joe (Belinda) Freach, Beth (Jim) Schwartz, Emily Freach, Jesse (Kaitlin Plasterer) Austin, Carly (Keith) VenJohn, Sara Chavez-Christmann , Luke (Joy) Chavez, Danna Hendricks, and 7 great-grandchildren. Funeral mass will be offered Friday, September 23, at 2:00 p.m., St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, St. John, with a rosary preceding at 1:30. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, and the Wounded Warrior Project in care of Minnis Chapel, 526 E. 4th Ave., Box 34, St. John, KS 67576.
adastraradio.com
Leslie R. “Les” Thiessen
Leslie R. “Les” Thiessen, 88, peacefully passed away on September 20, 2022 at Pine Village in Moundridge, KS. Les was born to Jacob E. Thiessen and Bertha Androes Thiessen on November 24, 1933. He was born on the family farm near Meade, KS. His family moved to Inman, KS when he was six years old.
Wellington Daily News
Annette Lawless: Good Morning, Kansas!
WHS alumni and Wellington native, Annette Lawless, started her TV reporting career 15 years ago as an intern with KAKE News. Normally, you catch Annette on the weekend morning show. Now, she is bringing her sunny personality into homes every weekday as the new morning anchor for Good Morning Kansas.
thesunflower.com
33 Emporia faculty terminated, WSU faculty responds at town hall
Emporia State has terminated 33 faculty members since Thursday, following the Kansas Board of Regent’s unanimous approval of ESU’s “Framework for Workforce Management” plan. The plan draws upon a KBOR policy that allows the termination of tenured faculty at state universities in Kansas. KBOR established this...
adastraradio.com
Donald Edward “Don” Britton
Donald Edward “Don” Britton, 78, of Sterling, Kansas, passed away September 16, 2022, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson, Kansas. He was born March 2, 1944, in Auburn, New York, the son of Herman J. and Beatrice “Bea” Smith Britton. Don has resided in Sterling since 1970, formerly of Centerville, Missouri. He graduated from Sterling High School, with the class of 1962. Don served in the United States Navy from January 9, 1963 until January 8, 1969, attaining the rank of machinist mate 3rd class. He was the assistant manager for Home Lumber in Sterling for twenty years, retiring in 2006. Don enjoyed collecting coins and stamps, woodworking, fishing and watching the birds. On May 6, 1983, Don was united in marriage with Debra “Debbie” Bates in Hutchinson, Kansas. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his four children, Marquétta Prince and husband Stacy of Fayetteville, AR, Greggrétta Voth and husband Mike of Sterling, KS, Kelly Britton of Hutchinson, KS, and Shawn Britton and wife Ashley of Sterling, KS; two brothers, Dale Britton and Mark Britton and wife Jill both of Sterling, KS; and eleven grandchildren, Christina, Haylie, Shawna, Leland, Morgan, Sean, Sara, Cody, Jayci, Kellen, and Kellendra. Don was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Ethan Voth. Graveside service will be at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at the Sterling Community Cemetery, Sterling, with Dennis Corbet officiating. Memorials may be given to the Disabled Veterans in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.
adastraradio.com
Dean Cotton
Dean Cotton, 93, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at The Cedars, McPherson. He was a retired judge and attorney. He worked as the county, probate, and juvenile judge for 14 years and then was a lawyer for the State of Kansas Dept. of Human Services for 17 years.
adastraradio.com
John Russell Hendrickson
John Russell Hendrickson, 59, of Hutchinson, died September 17, 2022, in Hutchinson. He was born June 13, 1963, to James R. and Betty (Billinger) Hendrickson. John earned his GED and went to work for Kwik Shop in Hutchinson for 30 plus years. His most recent job was at TECH doing maintenance work and really enjoyed doing both.
adastraradio.com
LaVerna Ahring Waggoner
LaVerna Ahring Waggoner, 98, of Hutchinson died peacefully at the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center on September 3, 2022. LaVerna was born July 8, 1924 in Lincoln, Kansas to Frank Henry Ahring and Jennie (Morrison) Ahring, both descendants of early pioneer families in Lincoln County, Kansas. LaVerna earned a Bachelors degree...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Lauryn Dauber & Julian Velasquez
Two Sedgwick County teenagers ran away from home this weekend, and there is concern for their safety. Lauryn Dauber and Julian Velasquez, both 15, were last seen on Saturday, Sept. 17. Advocates say the two are in a relationship and are believed to be together. LAURYN DAUBER. Missing from: Sedgwick...
