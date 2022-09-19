ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

msn.com

‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ Is Dangerous for Teens—But Experts Say There Are Greater Risks

In late August, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) issued a warning to the public to look out for an “alarming emerging trend”: colorful pill and powder versions of the potent opioid fentanyl, known as “rainbow fentanyl.” “This trend appears to be a new method used by drug cartels to sell highly addictive and potentially deadly fentanyl made to look like candy to children and young people,” the agency said.
hcplive.com

Reducing Aspirin Use Improves Outcomes in Patients with AF, VTE Receiving Warfarin

A reduction in aspirin use was associated with significantly less bleeding and health care use, without an increase in thrombotic outcomes. An anticoagulation clinic–based aspirin deimplementation intervention was linked to a significant reduction in excess aspirin use among patients taking warfarin for atrial fibrillation (AF) and/or venous thromboembolism (VTE).
HealthCentral.com

How Acupuncture May Help Relieve Rheumatoid Arthritis Pain

This ancient form of Chinese medicine can work in tandem with your medications to lower inflammation and help you move more easily. If you live with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), an autoimmune disease, you probably already know that your body has mistaken your own healthy cells for harmful invaders. You likely know that your immune system has launched an attack on your body that has left your joints painful, stiff, and inflamed. And for sure, you know you hurt. The question is, how do you relieve that pain?
verywellhealth.com

Bariatric Surgery for Diabetes: Overview

Bariatric surgery (weight loss surgery) is most often associated with the treatment of obesity, but it is increasingly being recommended for managing diabetes. Many people are able to achieve remission from their diabetes after a gastric bypass or a sleeve gastrectomy. This surgery may be recommended for people with diabetes even when not also diagnosed with obesity.
MedicalXpress

Newly developed endovascular catheter shows unprecedented ability to treat pulmonary artery obstruction

A device known as the BASHIR Endovascular Catheter (THROMBOLEX, Inc.) significantly reduces the size of blood clots lodged in the pulmonary arteries, leading to improvement in heart function in patients with pulmonary embolism, researchers from the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University announced in a Late-Breaking Innovation session at the 2022 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference in Boston. The breakthrough is described in detail in a report simultaneously published online in the JACC: Cardiovascular Interventions.
MedPage Today

Making Low-Dose tPA Work for Japanese DOAC Users With Ischemic Stroke

Despite concerns about the potential bleeding risk, IV thrombolysis could be safely given to ischemic stroke patients within a day of direct oral anticoagulant (DOAC) therapy, according to observational data from Japan. Between DOAC users and peers not taking oral anticoagulants within 48 hours of stroke onset, rates of symptomatic...
verywellhealth.com

What Is Hypoglycemia in Pregnancy?

Hypoglycemia occurs when your blood glucose levels drop too low to support normal body functions. It is usually defined as a blood glucose level less than 70 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL). In pregnant people, it occurs most often among those with chronic diabetes mellitus. It can also result from gestational...
hcplive.com

CPAP Improves Outcomes for Hospitalized Patients With OSA, Cardiovascular Disease

High CPAP adherence also resulted in a significant protective effect on the 30-day readmission for beneficiaries with heart failure. While cardiovascular disease and obstructive sleep apnea are comorbid conditions for many, high adherence to continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) results in much better outcomes for hospitalized patients. A team, led...
