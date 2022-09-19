Enact Mortgage Insurance Completes XOL Reinsurance Transaction as Part of its Diversified Credit Risk Transfer Program

Read full article on original website
Related
FOXBusiness
Older homeowners unlikely to use home equity loan ahead of retirement, survey says
Older homeowners are much less likely than younger generations to pull equity out of their homes, according to a recent survey from Finance of America Reverse (FAR). A large majority of the Silent Generation (94%) and Baby Boomers (89%) responded that they were unlikely to use home equity line of credit products. Many of them also noted a lack of knowledge around product benefits.
When Will The Market Be Ideal For Investing In Real Estate?
Real estate prices are through the roof as a result of the near-zero interest rate policy the Federal Reserve followed over the past two years. Median house prices in the U.S. are more than $400,000, but this should not discourage you from investing in real estate, which can yield impressive returns over the long term.
FOXBusiness
Mortgage borrowers could save thousands with higher credit scores: Zillow analysis
While mortgage savings may be harder to come by in a high interest rate environment, one move that borrowers can make to potentially lower their monthly mortgage payments is to improve their credit scores. A recent Zillow analysis said that borrowers with an "excellent" credit score — between 760 and...
CNBC
As interest rates rise, is it still possible to get a good rate on a personal loan?
Interest rates are on the rise as the Federal Reserve tries to wrangle record-high inflation. The central bank does this so that lending becomes more expensive and it can try to slow down the economy, hopefully without sending it into a recession. However, rising interest rates mean that loans are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Operating Subsidiaries of Essent Group Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a” (Excellent) of the operating subsidiaries of Essent Group Ltd., which are. Essent Guaranty, Inc. ,. Essent Guaranty. of. PA, Inc. (both domiciled in. Radnor, PA. ) and. Essent...
Student-loan companies are raising 'serious concerns' by offering refinancing options to borrowers that could make them ineligible for Biden's debt cancellation
Biden announced up to $20,000 in student-loan forgiveness for some federal borrowers. But some student-loan companies are offering borrowers the option to refinance to private loans. Doing so could block a borrower from getting federal relief, and the CFPB said it raises "serious concerns." While many might be rejoicing President...
One of the largest student-loan companies could be engaging in 'unconscionable' behavior by encouraging refinancing to federal borrowers, Elizabeth Warren and Ayanna Pressley say
Elizabeth Warren and Ayanna Pressley wrote a letter to Navient over its communication to student-loan borrowers. They cited an Insider report that found companies are sending notices about refinancing to private debt. This would make federal borrowers ineligible for Biden's recently announced debt cancellation. Two Democratic lawmakers are worried a...
Credit Risk Transfer Transaction: September 2022
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. This presentation may include "forward-looking statements" which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," or "potential" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: the impact of COVID-19 and related economic conditions; changes in or to.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies: New Report – Reinsurers See Mutual Structure Providing Stability During Challenging Times
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) As the mutual insurance industry turns its sights toward 2023, many companies believe they are operating in the most dynamic reinsurance environment that the market has experienced in 15 years. The accuracy of that perception is revealed as part of a deeper look into today's reinsurance market featured in the fifth annual Mutual Factor report released today by the.
Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $237.9 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT ) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary,. of fully collateralized excess of loss reinsurance coverage on mortgage insurance policies written in. October 2021. through. July 2022. from Radnor Re 2022-1 Ltd., a newly formed. Bermuda. special purpose insurer. Radnor Re 2022-1 Ltd. is...
Transamerica, Smart, and Finhabits Team Up to Help Expand Retirement Plan Coverage for Underserved Businesses and Their Employees
Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica announced today that the company has been selected by Smart, a leading global retirement technology provider, to be the recordkeeper for the new 401(k) solution offered through Finhabits, a market-leading. U.S. fintech provider by Latinos for Latinos. The new retirement program is designed...
Genworth Completes Redemption of Outstanding 2024 Senior Notes
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) announced today that Genworth Holdings, Inc. , its direct wholly-owned subsidiary, has completed the redemption of all. aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.800% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”). Cash used for the redemption was approximately. $155 million. , which...
Insurers Taking Steps to Reduce Flood Risks Worldwide, Triple-I Report Finds
Triple-I , in the report, Stemming A Rising Tide: How Insurers Can Close the Flood Protection Gap. "Our understanding of loss trends and expertise in assessing and quantifying risk must be joined at the hip to technology, public policy, finance, and science. We need to partner with communities and businesses at every level to promote a broad resilience mindset focused on pre-emptive mitigation and rapid recovery."
Leading shipping banks and marine insurers pave the way for 1.5-aligned emissions benchmarking
30 shipping banks and 16 marine insurance providers and brokers announce today that the Poseidon Principles will add additional trajectories to report climate alignment with a 1.5C future. This new commitment will align the Poseidon Principles with the ambition of the UN and the latest available climate science. NEW YORK.
FCA Sets Out Potential Interventions to Reform Multi-Occupancy Buildings Insurance Market
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) (FCA) has today set out a range of recommendations and other potential remedies designed to give leaseholders greater protections from high prices and ensure the buildings insurance market operates better for leaseholders. * * *. Since the Grenfell tragedy leaseholders have been faced with substantially...
Canadian Digital Fraudsters Increasingly Target Insurance Industry in First Half of 2022
TORONTO, Ontario , Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a. Canada TruValidate study, for the second consecutive quarter, the rate of suspected global digital fraud attempts in the insurance industry experienced the greatest rise on a year-over-year basis, increasing 159% between Q2 2021 and Q2 2022 (+125% originating from.
Washwick Agency, Inc. Offers Tailored Plans for Liability Insurance in Long Island and Hicksville, New York: Through Washwick Agency, Inc., one can avail of liability coverage that perfectly caters to the needs of their business.
Riverhead, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2022 -- Washwick Agency, Inc. was founded in 1979 by Karl Washwick. This family-owned insurance agency offers comprehensive car, life, home, and. . Most of their agents are licensed for. Florida. ,. Pennsylvania. ,. Texas. ,. North Carolina. , and certain other states. Washwick Agency,...
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home Loans
The loan will allow borrowers to buy homes in select cities. It includes 0% down and no closing fees. This program aims to make homeownership more accessible to minority community borrowers. (source)
One Inc Announces Partnership with SECURA Insurance
Expands Integrations Between One Inc’s Digital Payments Platform for Both Inbound Premium Payments and Outbound Claims Payments. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the leading digital payments network for the insurance industry, announced today that. Wisconsin. -based. , has selected One Inc’s full best-in-class suite of digital payment solutions PremiumPay® and ClaimsPay®,...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0