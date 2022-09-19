Wildfires, smoke, and heat mean tough conditions for WA farmworkers

Read full article on original website
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Washington ranked No. 5 best state in the nation for teachers
(The Center Square) – Washington was rated the fifth-most teacher-friendly state in the nation, according to a recent study by WalletHub. However, Washington’s high ranking in the study comes on the heels of two recently-ended teacher strikes in Seattle and Kent. To determine its rankings, the personal finance...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Washington wildlife agency revisits pause on lethal wolf removal following new attacks
(The Center Square) – Less than two weeks after state wildlife managers suspended lethal removal of wolves due to mistakes made on a recent hunt, another pack has reached the depredation limit to trigger action. The Leadpoint Pack that claims territory in northern Stevens and Pend Oreille counties has...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
State veterinarian expecting increase in bird flu cases
WASHINGTON STATE — The Washington State Department of Agriculture is expecting an increase in bird flu cases in the state with the ongoing fall migration increasing transmission. There have been 34 Washington flocks infected by the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) so far this year, so veterinarians are encouraging bird owners to continue exercising extra precautions. All of the infected flocks had contact with wild waterfowl, according to the WSDA.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
'It's happening with younger and younger people': UW expert talks about keeping youth safe amid rise in fentanyl use and overdoses
With 27 years of work in the opioid addiction field, Caleb Banta-Green said he didn’t think it could get as bad as today’s big rise in fentanyl use. Fentanyl is killing people from accidental overdoses in higher numbers than any other drugs, he said. For a Sept. 13 Gonzaga University talk, he used Spokane reports showing that fentanyl deaths spiked in 2021 — far surpassing overdose from methamphetamine, heroin or cocaine.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho, Taiwan Flour Millers Sign $576 Million Wheat Deal
BOISE - On Monday, Idaho Governor Brad Little joined representatives of the Idaho wheat industry and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Seattle in signing a letter of intent for the Taiwan Flour Mills Association (TFMA) to purchase U.S. wheat over the next two years, a deal valued at $576 million.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho view: Little ‘broke’ education initiative; now he owns it
When it comes to Reclaim Idaho’s Quality Education Act, Gov. Brad Little ought to be having a Colin Powell moment. In a quote he apparently lifted from a newspaper columnist, the late secretary of state was famous for invoking the pottery rule: “You break it, you own it.”
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Gov. Little again declines to participate in debate heading into election
Incumbent Idaho Gov. Brad Little and U.S. Reps. Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, both R-Idaho, have declined to participate in a series of traditional statewide televised political debates leading up to the Nov. 8 general election, producers of the Idaho Debates said. As a result, the producers have canceled each...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Approximately 400,000 Fentanyl Pills, 152 Pounds of Meth Seized at Arizona Border Over the Weekend
ARIZONA - Over the weekend, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Nogales, AZ Point of Entry seized approximately 400,000 fentanyl pills and 152 pounds of meth. According to Port Director Michael W. Humphries, the narcotics were concealed using various methods, including in the back wall of a truck cab and in the side walls of a vehicle. In total, the drugs were found in five loads attempting to cross the border into the U.S.
