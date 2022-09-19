Read full article on original website
beckersasc.com
Healthcare Solutions Holdings to open $85M Texas medical campus with ASC
Healthcare Solutions Holdings committed $85 million to the development of a new medical campus in Sealy, Texas, that will contain a multispeciality ASC, two medical office buildings — one with a clinical space — and two Advance Care Medical complexes. Kannappan Krishnaswamy, MD, has joined as the medical...
Houston Agent Magazine
Houston ranks 2nd in the nation for low cost of living
Among the 20 most populous metropolitan areas in the United States, Houston ranks 2nd when it comes to cities with the lowest cost of living. Using data from the Council for Community and Economic Research and the Cost of Living Index, Q2, ‘22, the Greater Houston Partnership found that Houston’s cost of living is 8.6% below the national average.
KHOU
This breakthrough technology gets rid of Erectile Dysfunction without pills or surgery
HOUSTON — Imagine what your love life would look like without erectile dysfunction. Imagine how close you and your partner could be without waiting for the pill to start working. Acoustic wave therapy is a game-changer, and it's helping men get their love life back everywhere. Miles Broadhead with Silver Leaf Medical Clinic explains how it works.
KHOU
Getting rid of the 'World's Largest Booger' with The Pasha Snoring & Sinus Center
HOUSTON — Dr. Raza Pasha joined Great Day Houston to discuss removing the 'World's Largest Booger' from a patient with Allergic Fungal Sinusitis. Watch the full video here. The fungal sinus infection is caused by environmental allergens, and if left untreated can develop into chronic or more serious conditions.
Black real estate investors in the Houston area file lawsuit after they say they were denied property units
Three Black real estate investors have filed a discrimination lawsuit in a federal court in the Houston area, claiming that in August a real estate agent refused them the option to purchase three condominiums in a newly constructed community.
Popshelf pulls permit for future store in Sugar Land
Popshelf has pulled a permit to renovate space for an upcoming store in Sugar Land. (Courtesy Popshelf) A new Popshelf location is on the horizon in Sugar Land, according to a permit found in the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s database. The retail store, a concept by Dollar...
thekatynews.com
No-Show GOP Commissioners Rob County Hospital System of $45M; Devastate Public Safety Funding
Hidalgo, Ellis, public health officials plea to Commissioners of no-vote impact on public health. Today, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis, County health authority Dr. Erika Brown, and Harris Health System COO Lewis Smith, spoke in-depth on the County’s current management and mitigation of COVID-19 at a news conference at The Health Museum. With the recent no-show, no-vote stunt carried out by GOP County Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey, Harris County faces a stark, impending reality of an anemic, defunded public healthcare system.
fox26houston.com
Don't cook your chicken in NyQuil: FDA warning against 'Sleepy Chicken' Tik Tok challenge
HOUSTON - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration released a new warning against the latest Tik Tok Challenge where users are cooking chicken with NyQuil. For those we spoke with around Houston, they haven’t heard of the new challenge. But nonetheless, like other challenges, they can't believe it’s a thing.
Click2Houston.com
Former Prairie View Federal Credit Union manager indicted on charges of embezzlement from elderly customers: DOJ
HOUSTON – A 56-year-old Prairie View woman has been indicted on charges of embezzlement from elderly customers, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Wednesday. A federal grand jury returned the four-count indictment on Sept. 15. The charges allege that Gloria Jean Hall was a manager at Prairie View Federal...
realtynewsreport.com
EOG Signs Huge Lease in Downtown Houston
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) —EOG Resources, one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, has extended its 375,000-SF lease at Heritage Plaza, a distinctive landmark in downtown Houston. An unmistakable standout in Houston skyline photos, the Class A...
Fort Bend Star
New affordable housing complex open in Richmond
More than five years since Hurricane Harvey struck the region in 2017, flooding structures across Fort Bend County, state and local officials last week celebrated the opening of a $17.6 million apartment complex meant to help replace some of the low-income housing lost during that storm. The Huntington at Richmond...
Houston Baptist University now has a new name
HOUSTON — Houston Baptist University is now being referenced under a new name. The university will go by Houston Christian University, President Robert B. Sloan announced Wednesday. The name change has already been reflected on its social media pages. According to the university, the name change is part of...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Everything is bigger, grander in Texas -- at least at this ‘majestic’ Sugar Land estate on the market for $5.6M
SUGAR LAND, Texas – A Sugar Land estate on the market for $5,600,000 proves that folks are still into having bigger and grander things in the Lone Star State. The estate at 5 Cypress Valley Court in the Sweetwater area of Sugar Land has five to six bedrooms, six full and 2 half bathrooms and a whopping 12,011 square feet of living space on a one-acre lot.
fox26houston.com
Local Houston business owner says Galleria is changing his brand, will lose up to 60% of his sales
HOUSTON - Ken Haggerty says he’s told often by officials at the Galleria that his Agenda store is one of the top-selling vendors in the mall – which made not being offered a better opportunity for growth frustrating for him. Haggerty tells FOX 26 that managers at the...
Pizza Marketplace
PizzaForno expands in Texas
Automated pizza brand PizzaForno will expand in the Houston area with two fully operational units, one in downtown Houston and the other in Galveston's Tiki Island, according to a press release. Master licensees Daniel Albelice and Keith Stephenson will add the two units to two they already operated, one in...
Click2Houston.com
Houston jury awards $95.5 M to family of girl who suffered brain damage after sedated, restrained by dentist, attorney says
HOUSTON – A state district court jury in Houston has awarded $95.5 million to the family of a four-year-old Houston girl left irreversibly brain damaged after a dentist improperly restrained and sedated her during treatment of decayed teeth, according to the family’s attorney James R. Moriarty and co-counsel.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Undercover Investigation Update: Job training scam still operating after being ordered to stop
HOUSTON – We have an update on a KPRC 2 undercover investigation we’ve been following for months now. Our team first exposed a Houston business charging job seekers for fake forklift training. The Texas attorney general seized their assets and ordered them to stop operating. But our team has learned people are still losing money and the man at the center of the investigation is dodging authorities and our cameras.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Jury returns guilty verdict in Houston deed fraud scheme
HOUSTON, TX -- A federal jury sitting in Houston has convicted a 61-year-old Dallas man for money laundering, conspiracy to commit and committing wire fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. The jury deliberated for half a day before convicting Clarence Roland III on all charges following a eight-day trial.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Bryan man sent to prison for receiving PPP funds while under indictment
HOUSTON, TX -- A 46-year-old Texan has been ordered to prison following his conviction of wire fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Keith Anton Johnson pleaded guilty March 10. Today, U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes ordered Tran to serve 14 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by...
Couple claims they were turned away from condos because they are Black
KATY, Texas — A couple says they wanted to buy condos in Katy but were turned away because they were Black. Misty and James Ra-Amari have filed a federal lawsuit, saying their civil rights were violated. “We’re hoping in this situation everyone will learn, discrimination is just not acceptable,"...
