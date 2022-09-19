ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

beckersasc.com

Healthcare Solutions Holdings to open $85M Texas medical campus with ASC

Healthcare Solutions Holdings committed $85 million to the development of a new medical campus in Sealy, Texas, that will contain a multispeciality ASC, two medical office buildings — one with a clinical space — and two Advance Care Medical complexes. Kannappan Krishnaswamy, MD, has joined as the medical...
SEALY, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

Houston ranks 2nd in the nation for low cost of living

Among the 20 most populous metropolitan areas in the United States, Houston ranks 2nd when it comes to cities with the lowest cost of living. Using data from the Council for Community and Economic Research and the Cost of Living Index, Q2, ‘22, the Greater Houston Partnership found that Houston’s cost of living is 8.6% below the national average.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

No-Show GOP Commissioners Rob County Hospital System of $45M; Devastate Public Safety Funding

Hidalgo, Ellis, public health officials plea to Commissioners of no-vote impact on public health. Today, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis, County health authority Dr. Erika Brown, and Harris Health System COO Lewis Smith, spoke in-depth on the County’s current management and mitigation of COVID-19 at a news conference at The Health Museum. With the recent no-show, no-vote stunt carried out by GOP County Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey, Harris County faces a stark, impending reality of an anemic, defunded public healthcare system.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
realtynewsreport.com

EOG Signs Huge Lease in Downtown Houston

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) —EOG Resources, one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, has extended its 375,000-SF lease at Heritage Plaza, a distinctive landmark in downtown Houston. An unmistakable standout in Houston skyline photos, the Class A...
HOUSTON, TX
Fort Bend Star

New affordable housing complex open in Richmond

More than five years since Hurricane Harvey struck the region in 2017, flooding structures across Fort Bend County, state and local officials last week celebrated the opening of a $17.6 million apartment complex meant to help replace some of the low-income housing lost during that storm. The Huntington at Richmond...
RICHMOND, TX
KHOU

Houston Baptist University now has a new name

HOUSTON — Houston Baptist University is now being referenced under a new name. The university will go by Houston Christian University, President Robert B. Sloan announced Wednesday. The name change has already been reflected on its social media pages. According to the university, the name change is part of...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Everything is bigger, grander in Texas -- at least at this ‘majestic’ Sugar Land estate on the market for $5.6M

SUGAR LAND, Texas – A Sugar Land estate on the market for $5,600,000 proves that folks are still into having bigger and grander things in the Lone Star State. The estate at 5 Cypress Valley Court in the Sweetwater area of Sugar Land has five to six bedrooms, six full and 2 half bathrooms and a whopping 12,011 square feet of living space on a one-acre lot.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Pizza Marketplace

PizzaForno expands in Texas

Automated pizza brand PizzaForno will expand in the Houston area with two fully operational units, one in downtown Houston and the other in Galveston's Tiki Island, according to a press release. Master licensees Daniel Albelice and Keith Stephenson will add the two units to two they already operated, one in...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Undercover Investigation Update: Job training scam still operating after being ordered to stop

HOUSTON – We have an update on a KPRC 2 undercover investigation we’ve been following for months now. Our team first exposed a Houston business charging job seekers for fake forklift training. The Texas attorney general seized their assets and ordered them to stop operating. But our team has learned people are still losing money and the man at the center of the investigation is dodging authorities and our cameras.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Jury returns guilty verdict in Houston deed fraud scheme

HOUSTON, TX -- A federal jury sitting in Houston has convicted a 61-year-old Dallas man for money laundering, conspiracy to commit and committing wire fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. The jury deliberated for half a day before convicting Clarence Roland III on all charges following a eight-day trial.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Bryan man sent to prison for receiving PPP funds while under indictment

HOUSTON, TX -- A 46-year-old Texan has been ordered to prison following his conviction of wire fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Keith Anton Johnson pleaded guilty March 10. Today, U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes ordered Tran to serve 14 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by...
BRYAN, TX

