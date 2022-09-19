Read full article on original website
The CFO of recruiting firm True on what qualities Fortune 500 companies look for in execs
“Data is critical to everything we do as a firm, and a personal passion of mine is data efficacy,” says Kate Vanek, the newly appointed global chief operating officer (COO) and CFO at True, an executive-level recruiting and talent management firm. True recruits executives for clients including Disney, Walmart,...
How Bill Gates Is Reinventing The Toilet And Why It's A Game Changer
Bill Gates is partnering with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for a public health and sanitation initiative called “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”. What Happened: Samsung announced last week it has developed a prototype toilet that is safe and designed for household use. The company’s R&D arm Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has been collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet since 2019. The core innovations, including heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste, and making the released effluent and solids safe for the environment, were completed recently, Samsung said. A prototype has also been tested.
americanmilitarynews.com
US bans these tech firms from building in China for 10 years
United States tech companies that receive federal funding from the Biden administration’s CHIPS and Science Act will be barred from building “advanced technology facilities” in China for 10 years, according to U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who spoke during a White House press conference on Tuesday. “Companies...
Patagonia's founder just gave the company away — the latest unusual step in a history of corporate innovations, from being an early adopter of paid parental leave to donating $145 million to the environment
Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard describes himself as a "reluctant businessman," and puts employee wellbeing and sustainability before profits.
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
Nasdaq, S&P end down for third day as growth concerns weigh on tech
Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed lower on Thursday, falling for a third straight session as investors reacted to the Federal Reserve's latest aggressive move to rein in inflation by selling growth stocks including technology companies.
nonprofitquarterly.org
Greater Than the Sum of Its Parts: BCG’s Innovative Structure
This article is the second installment in our series co-produced by Bargaining for the Common Good and NPQ, titled Building a Movement for the Common Good. In this series, we learn how and why Bargaining for the Common Good (BCG) is the right strategy for our times of social crisis, featuring extreme wealth inequality and declining democracy as well as a renewed attention to labor organizing and mass uprisings for racial justice. The authors reflect on how the BCG strategy revives unions, builds new forms of collective power, and advances a multiracial movement championing racial, gender, climate, and economic justice that can take on 21st century capitalism.
To address the shortage of talent in the retail industry, iDA Singapore is launching its Retail Ambassador Program to employ 1000 sales professionals
In July 2022, iDA Singapore (iDA’SG), the Singapore branch of World Mode Holdings (WMH), a Japanese group that provides diverse solutions to the fashion and beauty industries, began to hire retail professionals and develop their skills through a unique training program to counter the human resource challenges facing ASEAN companies and job applicants in the retail industry. The Retail Ambassador Program was launched to connect professional retail staff with various companies in a flexible way that meets job requirements, such as length of employment, skill set and experience as a full-time employee. The target of our initial recruitment drive is 1000 workers, though we intend to expand the program as we diligently listen to feedback from companies and job applicants.
Tech leaders dish on how asinine it is to try to describe their companies, products, and worth to Congress
Tech companies are growing worried that an aging Congress can't meet their needs. But some members of Congress don't seem too concerned.
itechpost.com
Oxylabs Purchases Silicon Valley’s Webshare Software
Proxy market leader Oxylabs has acquired Webshare Software Company, a US-based business working within the same industry. As there have been few acquisitions within the sector, Oxylabs' move signals a changing environment. Similar companies, similar backgrounds. Webshare Software Company was established in 2019 by Utku Zihnioglu, a serial IT entrepreneur....
How the CHIPS and Science act can revolutionize US tech diversity
The “science” half of the new law will generate significant social and economic advancement.
nonprofitquarterly.org
The Fierce Urgency of Now: Black Philanthropy Month 2022
August is a historically significant month for Black power building and revolutionary action in the Black radical tradition. Last month, the organizers of Black Philanthropy Month—now in its 11th year—seemed to evoke that liberationist legacy at a global summit to celebrate Black giving and demand Black funding equity.
beefmagazine.com
JBS appoints Jason Weller as global chief sustainability officer
JBS announced Jason Weller has joined its executive leadership team as the company’s first global chief sustainability officer. In this new role, Weller will have oversight of ESG and sustainability strategies for JBS Global. Weller will lead the company’s global sustainability efforts in partnership with regional teams around the...
3 Books to Help Entrepreneurs Generate Winning Employee Cultures
Authoritative guides for creating corporate environments that don't just attract workers, but retain them.
Citco champions digital client experience with new Head of Private Equity and Private Credit
NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Claudia Bertolino has been appointed as Head of Private Equity and Private Credit, Fund Services of the Citco group of companies (Citco) – with a remit of creating widespread operational efficiencies and enacting the firm’s ambitious plans of digitizing its client experience within both PE and PC. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005173/en/ Citco champions digital client experience with new Head of Private Equity and Private Credit (Photo: Business Wire)
How the US can harness the possibilities of biotechnology
This fall marks the 50th anniversary of a fateful meeting at a deli in Hawaii where two scientists, both in town for a conference, collaborated over corned beef sandwiches on the idea that would give rise to the modern biotechnology industry, now with a global market share topping $1 trillion, according to one recent global analysis. The story of scientists Stanley Cohen and Herbert Boyer is a classic tale of American innovation. Their invention of an efficient, reliable method for gene transfer spawned a whole new sector of companies, whose products range from lifesaving drugs and disease resistant plants to climate-friendly fuels and materials.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Moonlighters eclipsed — Wipro lets go of 300 employees who were working for its rivals
Due to excessively poor judgment, today’s Christine and Haje show is brought to you by Haje and Christine. Meanwhile, mark your calendar for September 23 at 10:00 a.m. PDT/1:00 p.m. EDT when we bring you a special Twitter Spaces, “Immigration law for startups,” featuring Silicon Valley–based attorney and TechCrunch+ columnist Sophie Alcorn. Sophie will discuss immigration-related issues and answer questions relevant to startup founders and workers.
Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, today announced the addition of two new members to its executive team, better positioning the company to handle substantial growth over the coming years. The work management category is growing rapidly, as organizations face increasing work complexities while trying to ramp up efficiency and productivity. To broaden market reach and handle the demand, Wrike brings on Thomas Scott as Chief Financial Officer. Scott will be responsible for driving Wrike’s next stage of growth as more businesses turn to the platform to transform their workflows in a digital era. Brian Clark was appointed Chief Revenue Officer to help double Wrike’s annual recurring revenue and expand its sales strategy globally to reach organizations across new industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005638/en/ Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets (Photo: Business Wire)
tipranks.com
EFFORCE Uses Blockchain to Promote Sustainability with “Energy Efficient NFTs”
Advancing its mission of leveraging blockchain technology and NFTs to democratize contributions to energy efficiency projects, EFFORCE is balancing incentives, rewards, and transparency to support two new energy efficiency projects. Energy efficiency is increasingly on everyone’s agenda between climate change concerns, ESG ratings, and elevated electricity prices due to the...
Zoetis CEO on equalizing the work experience for in-office and remote employees
On this week’s episode of Fortune’s Leadership Next podcast, co-hosts Alan Murray and Ellen McGirt talk with Kristin Peck, CEO of Zoetis, about pandemic puppies, what it was like to take over the company two months after “the world shut down,” and Zoetis’s work to help create “more sustainable agriculture around the world.” They also discuss how much CEOs should step into the fray on political issues. “I think it’s important that companies try to stay out of the fray, but stay principled to their purpose,” Peck said.
