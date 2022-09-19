Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police prepare for crowds, parties, ahead of the SU Football game
SU football is off to their best start in years with a chance of moving to 4-0 on the season when they face Virginia in the JMA Wireless Dome this Friday. With higher fan turnouts expected in the upcoming home games, Dome security, and security on the hill, are becoming increasingly important.
jerryratcliffe.com
Elliott says Kemp out for Syracuse; more notes from his weekly presser
For the second game in a row, Virginia will be without one of the key figures in its pass-receiving corps, in slot receiver Billy Kemp IV. Kemp was too sick to play against Old Dominion last Saturday, and it appears he will miss Friday night’s game at Syracuse (7 p.m., ESPN). The fifth-year senior ranks fourth on UVA’s all-time reception list with 179 catches.
cuse.com
Volleyball Opens ACC Play with Five-Set Thriller Over Boston College
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse Volleyball emerged victorious over Boston College in front of an electric crowd inside the Women's Building on Wednesday Night, 3-2 (13-25, 25-13, 25-18, 15-25, 19-17). Tonight was the fifth ACC opener between the two squads and the first time the squads have gone five frames against each other in league opening action.
Axe: Syracuse football’s star coaches remain mystery men. Why do fans rarely hear from them?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The two most significant voices that could be heard ahead of Friday night’s Syracuse-Virginia football game will remain silent this week. Syracuse offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck came here from Virginia after coaching the Cavaliers’ offense to a top-five ranking in the country last season.
cuse.com
'Cuse Shutout Colgate On The Road
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse men's soccer extended its win streak to five with a hard-fought 2-0 win over in-state foe Colgate. The five-match win streak is the longest since 2016, and the 7-0-1 start is the best since 2016 as well. After a tense beginning portion of the match,...
cuse.com
Field Hockey Eleventh in This Week’s NFHCA Poll
GENEVA, N.Y. – After a 2-0 week, the Syracuse University field hockey team was ranked 11th in the week three Penn Monto/NFHCA Coaches Poll. The National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) released its poll Tuesday afternoon. Syracuse (7-1, 1-0 ACC) garnered 684 points this week, up from last week's...
Cuse football’s hot start doesn’t just have fans excited
MARSHALL ST., N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After three wins and no losses to start the season, Syracuse football fans are as pumped as they’ve been in a long time. But it’s not just the fans that are excited for the big game on Friday. “We aren’t just excited for our store here for the business but […]
Garrett Shrader confirms there was a team illness last week, says he’s ready to go for Week 4
Syracuse, N.Y. — After alluding Saturday to struggles he’d had going into the Purdue game, Garrett Shrader confirmed to media Tuesday that the team battled an illness during Week 3 of practice. “We did have some sickness going around,” Shrader said. “I was fine.”. The quarterback...
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star recruit sees his rankings, offer sheet blow up
Four-star wing Tyler Betsey, who received a scholarship offer from Syracuse basketball earlier this summer, is one of the hottest prospects around the country in the 2024 class. The 6-foot-8 guard/small forward was lights out in grassroots basketball in recent months, earning Betsey a flood of high praise from national...
11 Section III teams ranked top 10 in first state football poll
Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 3 of high school football is set to kick off this weekend but before the action begins, the state has released its first version of rankings. There are 11 Section III teams ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes: Christian Brothers Academy (No. 6) in AA; Fayetteville-Manlius (No. 9) in A; Indian River (No. 4) and Homer (No. 7) in B; Cazenovia (No. 4) and General Brown (No. 9) in C; Dolgeville (No. 6) and Cato-Meridian (No. 10) in D; and West Canada Valley (No. 4), New York Mills (No. 6) and Morrisville-Eaton (No. 10) in 8-Man.
Axe: Adam Weitsman’s $1 million offer puts Syracuse in the gray area for NIL
Syracuse, N.Y. — When Dr. Evil put a pinky to his lip and offered to hold the world ransom for $1 million in the movie “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery”, he was told that wasn’t exactly a lot of money these days. In the world...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Wyatt Wilbur recovers from injury scare to lead Homer
Standing at six feet, two inches, weighing around 220 pounds, size is the first thing you notice when you look at high school junior star Wyatt Wilbur. “I’ve always been a bigger kid," Wilbur said. "I used to be a lineman when I was younger. I had to be. I feel like I’m used to being bigger, but now that I’m older, I can definitely see the advantages more than I used to.”
localsyr.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
Daily Orange
Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York’s transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
dgmlive.com
SYRACUSE AND RIDGEFIELD CANCELLED
Having successfully toured the USA with 20 people in 2021 at the height of the Covid pandemic, it is somewhat ironic that the very moment that the US president Joe Biden declares the pandemic to be at an end, Robert Fripp contracts Covid. We have cancelled the shows in Syracuse and Ridgefield, and are hopeful that he may be recovered in time for the show in Boston 22nd Sep.
Longtime Syracuse fast-food restaurant closes
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A fast-food restaurant that has served patrons in one of Syracuse’s poorest neighborhoods for decades has closed. The Burger King at 700 S. Salina St. on the city’s South Side shut down a little more than a week ago and its sign has been removed. A note on the door says the location “is closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
New Twist To Fulton Speedway Outlaw 200 Halfway Break
FULTON – The traditional 15-minute halfway break at the Fulton Speedway Outlaw 200 always delivers intrigue. Be it gamesmanship, guesswork or simply necessary service, more times than not the work performed by race teams changes the complexion of the event. The lap 100 break will be a little more...
Longtime Syracuse radio DJ named new 93Q program director; 2 others promoted
A longtime Syracuse radio DJ has been named the new program director at 93Q (WNTQ-FM) after former PD Tom Mitchell’s exit earlier this month. Cumulus Media announced Monday that Rick Roberts, who began his career with 93Q while he was still in high school, has been promoted to program director and digital content producer for the Top 40/CHR broadcaster. Roberts has been with the radio station for more than 25 years and will continue hosting the afternoon drive on weekdays from 3-7 p.m.; in addition to on-air host, he was previously named music director in 2006 and assistant program director in 2018.
Syracuse native David Muir wins TV ratings season again with historic feat
Syracuse native David Muir has won the TV ratings season again with a new, historic feat. According to Nielsen Media Research, ABC News’ “World News Tonight with David Muir” spent 31 weeks in the 2021-2022 season as the No. 1 program of the week in total viewers on all of broadcast and cable, excluding sports — a first for a newscast. Muir’s show averaged 8.145 million total viewers, more than top-rated series like “Yellowstone” (2.8 million) and “This Is Us” (2 million), and was the No. 1 program across all of television for 17 weeks.
Syracuse Mets hope to lure fans to Ballpark Beer Fest with reduced entry fee
Syracuse. N.Y. — If you reduce the price, will they come?. The Syracuse Mets are hoping to draw a big crowd to the 2022 edition of the Amazing Ballpark Beer Fest with a drastic cut in the admission price. This year, general admission is $25, down from $55 last year.
