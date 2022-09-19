Read full article on original website
pittsburghsoccernow.com
Duel to the Draw: Pitt, Akron back-and-forth affair ends 3-3
No. 10 Pitt hosted No. 14 Akron in their third top 25 match at home this season. The match didn’t disappoint for spectators, as Pitt came back to take the lead, 3-2 before Akron tied it, making it the first tie, 3-3, for Pitt this season. The Panthers (5-1-1)...
The top Ohio Mr. Football candidates entering Week 6 of the high school football season
CLEVELAND, Ohio – While the second half of the Ohio high school football season shapes the playoff picture around the state, it also narrows down candidates for the prestigious Ohio Mr. Football Award. Presented by the OHSAA and the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, Mr. Football is the most prestigious...
SBLive Ohio's football Top 25: Lakota West is the new No. 1, Massillon in Top 10
The Firebirds took the top spot with a win over Princeton while Massillon's upset over St. Edward puts the Tigers at No. 8
usalaxmagazine.com
Kendyl Clarkson Named New Head Coach of Youngstown State
Kendyl Clarkson has been named the head women’s lacrosse coach at Youngstown State University, Executive Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Ron Strollo announced on Tuesday. Clarkson is just the second head coach in program history, replacing Theresa Walton. She joined the women’s lacrosse coaching staff as an assistant in July...
Ohio Super 25: Massillon forces shakeup after upset of St. Edward
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is now the state’s No. 1-ranked team, regardless of division, in Ohio’s Super 25 high school football rankings. The Crusaders, who happened to be the last team to beat defending Division I state champion St. Edward in the regular season, moved up after Massillon Washington upset the Eagles on Friday with a 31-28 victory at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Meanwhile, Moeller edged Cincinnati St. Xavier with a 20-17 win.
Akron parents upset over Medina sport event 'slapping' incident
What began as an act of good sportsmanship, turned into outrage following a little league football game. On Saturday, Akron Youth Football teams played against Medina Youth Football teams in Medina.
3 shot in Tallmadge near baseball fields
Tallmadge police are investigating a shooting that took place late Wednesday night, near some baseball fields.
High school cross country race stopped after several runners stung by wasps
In Akron, a City League high school race at Goodyear Heights Metro Park had to be stopped because of a swarm of wasps attacking the runners.
Naylor, Rosario hit 3-run homers, Guardians down Twins 11-4
The Guardians topped the Twins 11-4 on Monday afternoon.
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio
OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
chuh.org
Ten Inducted Into Heights High Alumni Hall of Fame
Sept. 20, 2022 -- The Heights Schools Foundation and the CH-UH City School District inducted 10 new members into the Cleveland Heights High School Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame on September 17 as part of Homecoming Weekend. The 2022 inductees are Peter Bendix ‘04, Al Carr ‘84, Diana Cohen ‘97,...
Cleveland Scene
The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers
Once a year, we turn over the entire issue to you, the readers, to tell us what the very best things in Cleveland are. We asked you to give their picks for the best bars and clubs in dozens of categories for Best of Cleveland 2022, and you didn't let us down. Here are your choices for the best Cleveland-area bars to visit for everything from a first date to a club show and in between. Use this to plan your next binge or night out.
Football hazing incident raises uproar in Norwalk community
A hazing incident involving players on the Norwalk High School football team, during which a student was victimized by his own teammates, is creating an uproar in the Huron County community.
Offensive, racially charged homecoming invitation causes local outrage
An offensive, racially charged sign used by a high school student to invite a date to homecoming is generating outrage within the Garfield Local School District and online.
4 Places To Get Chicken Sandwiches in the Akron Area
If you're in Greater Akron, you should check out these places. Inside this brewery, you can find Cult Kitchen, which offers great food, including fried chicken sliders. These little sandwiches feature buttermilk brined, panko crusted fried chicken topped with chipotle slaw on toasted buns from Massoli's, a local Italian bakery. During Sunday brunch, you can also try their delicious chicken & waffles and southern chicken biscuit sliders, which are drizzled with hot honey and served with sriracha on the side.
‘Masterpiece’: Photos of Lakewood home sold for $7M
An "architectural masterpiece" along Edgewater Drive recently sold for $7 million. The home at 13476 Edgewater sits on 2 1/2 acres and "boasts breathtaking views of Lake Erie," along with "exquisite" landscaping, said the selling firm Chestnut Hill Realty Inc.
Jets that Flew Migrants from Florida to Martha's Vineyard were from Charter Company Based at Akron-Canton Airport
Ultimate Jet transported the Venezuelan migrants in Dornier 328-310s as part of DeSantis stunt
daltonkidronnews.com
Prayers for Dalton grad to recover
A week after a 2022 Dalton graduate was hospitalized for his injuries from a head-on collision while riding his motorcycle, Bradie Ramella’s aunt Janna Bowers ended a post with two words on a website where loved ones had been closely watching for daily updates on his condition. Those two...
whbc.com
Jackson Attorney Faces New Allegations in Amended Bar Complaint
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Bar Association has amended its complaint to the state board that makes recommendations on discipline for lawyers. They state that Jackson Township attorney Edward D’Atri misappropriated $100,000 from a client’s trust. That’s on top of the $250,000...
everydayakron.com
Meet Jennifer Walker
Your Instagram host for the week of September 18, 2022. I’ve lived in Akron most of my life. We have chosen to raise our six kids in Highland Square so we can take advantage of what the city has to offer and be close by my husband’s job and our church. I have acted as the city ambassador to my kids as I have been homeschooling for 16 years. The things we love the most about Akron are the museums and libraries, the abundant green-space, the abundance of educational choices, the low cost of living and the people!
