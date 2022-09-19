Read full article on original website
17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. dominates at DWCS 55, dazzles MMA world for UFC contract
Raul Rosas Jr. left the MMA world in awe, and it got him a UFC contract. The 17-year-old bantamweight dominated his opponent Mando Gutierrez at Dana White’s Contender Series 55, which took place on Tuesday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Rosas (6-0) dominated Gutierrez (7-2) to...
MMAmania.com
Anderson Silva reveals his one problem with Dana White: ‘He has never fought MMA in his life’
Anderson Silva is free from Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) shackles and isn’t afraid to express it. For 14 years, Silva was one of the most notable names on UFC’s roster, working under the promotion’s president, Dana White. The two had always gotten along and respect is still there at present ... but “The Spider” does have one specific issue with his former employer.
Dana White Gushes Over 17-Year-Old Raul Rosas Jr.'s Potential: "This Kid's Ready To Fight In The UFC"
UFC President Dana White is all-in on the potential of one of the promotion's recent signings, 17-year-old bantamweight Raul Rosas Jr. White spoke with the media on Tuesday night during his weekly post-fight conference following the latest edition of Dana White's Contender Series and gushed over Rosas Jr.'s performance against Mando Gutierrez, while also explaining why he gave the teenager a UFC contract.
UFC President Dana White reacts after Jose Aldo announces his retirement from MMA
UFC President, Dana White, has reacted after Jose Aldo announced his retirement from MMA. It was just 3 days ago, September 18th, that Jose Aldo announced his retirement from MMA. Aldo had one fight remaining on his UFC contract, but had made an agreement with the promotion so that he could be released.
Cody Garbrandt No Longer Competing At UFC Vegas 61 Due To Injury
Cody Garbrandt has been pulled from UFC Vegas 61. The former bantamweight champion was set to return to his old division against Rani Yahya on the card taking place October 1. However, Yahya pulled out last week after suffering a neck injury. The plan from the UFC was to keep...
MMA Fighting
Fighter vs. Writer: Mike Perry calls out Nate Diaz, Mackenzie Dern selects the best grappler in MMA
On the latest edition of The Fighter vs. The Writer, BKFC star Mike Perry and one half of the UFC Vegas 61 main event joins the show as Mackenzie Dern stops by as well. Fresh off a win over Michael “Venom” Page in London, Perry will call for another huge fight as he takes aim at Nate Diaz now that he’s a free agent and able to sign anywhere he wants.
mmanews.com
Helwani: MMA Isn’t Using Chael Sonnen Properly
MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has suggested that former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen is being massively underused in mixed martial arts. Sonnen, who competed for gold at both middleweight and light heavyweight inside the Octagon, has been an ever-present on the MMA scene for the best part of two decades. Whilst he made his name playing the “bad guy” on the sport’s biggest stage, Sonnen has traded jibes for analysis since his UFC exit.
Bleacher Report
Nate Diaz Jokes He's Only Willing to Fight The Rock After Announcing UFC Retirement
Unless you're "The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment," don't approach Nate Diaz about a comeback fight. Diaz, who just wrapped up his UFC contract, said Wednesday that he's "only going to fight the rock." The 37-year-old submitted Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 on Sept. 10 in what could be...
Bleacher Report
Conor McGregor Says He's Not Interested in Floyd Mayweather Jr. Boxing Rematch
Retired boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. told Charlotte Daly of the Daily Mail on Wednesday that he was in "talks" with Conor McGregor to stage a rematch in 2023, either as a professional bout or an exhibition. McGregor quickly responded on Instagram, writing "✌️ #notinterested" alongside a picture of him hitting...
DWCS 55 video: Nurullo Aliev mauls way to TKO, then hounds Dana White: 'Next week, I'm ready'
Nurullo Aliev wants a UFC contract, bad. The 22-year-old unbeaten prospect dominated and finished Josh Wick in first-round TKO win at Dana White Contender Series 55. The event took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It was a flawless showing by Aliev (7-0). He took down Wick (12-6)...
Bleacher Report
AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
All Elite Wrestling returned to the historic Arthur Ashe Stadium for another Grand Slam episode of Dynamite, headlined by the coronation of a new AEW world champion. Blackpool Combat Club teammates Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley battled for the top prize in the company while four other titles were decided as part of a packed card.
Bleacher Report
Final Predictions for AEW Grand Slam 2022 Match Card Including Moxley vs. Danielson
AEW Grand Slam is again shaping up to be a major event with multiple titles on the line, including the tournament final to decide the new AEW world champion. Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson will set aside their partnership in Blackpool Combat Club to battle it out for the title, with the looming threat of MJF and his Casino ladder match chip for a future title shot potentially ready to spoil things.
Bleacher Report
Ronda Rousey Says WWE Needs To Get Its 'S--t Together' and Push Shayna Baszler
Ronda Rousey believes there's no time like the present to see fellow Four Horsewomen member Shayna Baszler get a bigger role in a WWE ring. Rousey answered a fan question about Baszler during her Baddest Stream On The Planet series and offered an unequivocal endorsement. “You're totally right about Shayna...
UFC free fight: Mackenzie Dern taps out Nina Nunes with first-round armbar
It didn’t take long for Mackenzie Dern to take Nina Nunes into her world. Looking to make it four straight wins, Dern welcomed Nunes back to the octagon on the main card of UFC on ABC 2 last April. Dern rushed Nunes with some hard combinations until she managed...
Michael Bisping shares his take on the top-five most underrated UFC champions of all time
Michael Bisping believes five fighters stick out as the most underrated champions in UFC history. The UFC has had a ton of champions with many like Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Jon Jones, and Israel Adesanya hitting the mainstream. However, many haven’t been that popular, and fans often forget they were champions or their skillset wasn’t as respected as it should’ve been. For Bisping, he says Luke Rockhold, Rich Franklin, Frankie Edgar, Rashad Evans, and BJ Penn are the five most underrated UFC champions.
Bleacher Report
Jon Moxley Defeats Bryan Danielson, Wins AEW World Title at Dynamite Grand Slam
Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson in the finals of the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions on the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on Wednesday night to become AEW world champion for a record third time. The winner of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWGrandSlam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWGrandSlam</a> Tournament...
Boxing Scene
Canelo On Post-Fight Hugs With GGG: I Respect Him As A Fighter; As A Person, I Don't Know
LAS VEGAS – The post-fight embraces between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin were genuine signs of respect from foes who’ve spent 36 rounds trying to take each other’s heads off over the past five years. Golovkin even kissed Alvarez on the cheek as they hugged right after...
Boxing Scene
Hearn on Canelo: Bivol is The Target, Obviously He'll Want To Avenge That Defeat
Eddie Hearn, who works on a fight by fight basis with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, says the Mexican star will be looking for a rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Back in May, Canelo suffered his first defeat since 2013 when he was outboxed over twelve rounds by Bivol.
Anderson Silva reveals his future plans after boxing match with Jake Paul
Anderson Silva has revealed what he plans on doing next following his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul. On October 29 in Arizona, Anderson Silva will attempt to put an end to the rise of Jake Paul in professional boxing. ‘The Spider’ has made a strong transition over to the squared circle from mixed martial arts and even at the age of 47, he’s still proving that there’s a way to find success after leaving the UFC.
Bleacher Report
Analyzing the State of the WWE vs. AEW Wrestling War and What's Next
There hasn’t been a single dull moment in professional wrestling in 2022. We’ve been bombarded with a new major headline or dramatic turn of events every other week. However, the ongoing tug of war between WWE and All Elite Wrestling is still the most engaging topic online. Yes,...
