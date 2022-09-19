ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

MMAmania.com

Anderson Silva reveals his one problem with Dana White: ‘He has never fought MMA in his life’

Anderson Silva is free from Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) shackles and isn’t afraid to express it. For 14 years, Silva was one of the most notable names on UFC’s roster, working under the promotion’s president, Dana White. The two had always gotten along and respect is still there at present ... but “The Spider” does have one specific issue with his former employer.
UFC
Fightful

Dana White Gushes Over 17-Year-Old Raul Rosas Jr.'s Potential: "This Kid's Ready To Fight In The UFC"

UFC President Dana White is all-in on the potential of one of the promotion's recent signings, 17-year-old bantamweight Raul Rosas Jr. White spoke with the media on Tuesday night during his weekly post-fight conference following the latest edition of Dana White's Contender Series and gushed over Rosas Jr.'s performance against Mando Gutierrez, while also explaining why he gave the teenager a UFC contract.
UFC
City
Sports
MMA Fighting

Fighter vs. Writer: Mike Perry calls out Nate Diaz, Mackenzie Dern selects the best grappler in MMA

On the latest edition of The Fighter vs. The Writer, BKFC star Mike Perry and one half of the UFC Vegas 61 main event joins the show as Mackenzie Dern stops by as well. Fresh off a win over Michael “Venom” Page in London, Perry will call for another huge fight as he takes aim at Nate Diaz now that he’s a free agent and able to sign anywhere he wants.
UFC
mmanews.com

Helwani: MMA Isn’t Using Chael Sonnen Properly

MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has suggested that former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen is being massively underused in mixed martial arts. Sonnen, who competed for gold at both middleweight and light heavyweight inside the Octagon, has been an ever-present on the MMA scene for the best part of two decades. Whilst he made his name playing the “bad guy” on the sport’s biggest stage, Sonnen has traded jibes for analysis since his UFC exit.
UFC
Bleacher Report

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

All Elite Wrestling returned to the historic Arthur Ashe Stadium for another Grand Slam episode of Dynamite, headlined by the coronation of a new AEW world champion. Blackpool Combat Club teammates Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley battled for the top prize in the company while four other titles were decided as part of a packed card.
WWE
Bleacher Report

Final Predictions for AEW Grand Slam 2022 Match Card Including Moxley vs. Danielson

AEW Grand Slam is again shaping up to be a major event with multiple titles on the line, including the tournament final to decide the new AEW world champion. Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson will set aside their partnership in Blackpool Combat Club to battle it out for the title, with the looming threat of MJF and his Casino ladder match chip for a future title shot potentially ready to spoil things.
WWE
Person
Andre Fili
Bleacher Report

Ronda Rousey Says WWE Needs To Get Its 'S--t Together' and Push Shayna Baszler

Ronda Rousey believes there's no time like the present to see fellow Four Horsewomen member Shayna Baszler get a bigger role in a WWE ring. Rousey answered a fan question about Baszler during her Baddest Stream On The Planet series and offered an unequivocal endorsement. “You're totally right about Shayna...
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping shares his take on the top-five most underrated UFC champions of all time

Michael Bisping believes five fighters stick out as the most underrated champions in UFC history. The UFC has had a ton of champions with many like Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Jon Jones, and Israel Adesanya hitting the mainstream. However, many haven’t been that popular, and fans often forget they were champions or their skillset wasn’t as respected as it should’ve been. For Bisping, he says Luke Rockhold, Rich Franklin, Frankie Edgar, Rashad Evans, and BJ Penn are the five most underrated UFC champions.
UFC
Bleacher Report

Jon Moxley Defeats Bryan Danielson, Wins AEW World Title at Dynamite Grand Slam

Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson in the finals of the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions on the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on Wednesday night to become AEW world champion for a record third time. The winner of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWGrandSlam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWGrandSlam</a> Tournament...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva reveals his future plans after boxing match with Jake Paul

Anderson Silva has revealed what he plans on doing next following his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul. On October 29 in Arizona, Anderson Silva will attempt to put an end to the rise of Jake Paul in professional boxing. ‘The Spider’ has made a strong transition over to the squared circle from mixed martial arts and even at the age of 47, he’s still proving that there’s a way to find success after leaving the UFC.
COMBAT SPORTS
Bleacher Report

Analyzing the State of the WWE vs. AEW Wrestling War and What's Next

There hasn’t been a single dull moment in professional wrestling in 2022. We’ve been bombarded with a new major headline or dramatic turn of events every other week. However, the ongoing tug of war between WWE and All Elite Wrestling is still the most engaging topic online. Yes,...
WWE

