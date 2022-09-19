Read full article on original website
Darryl Scott Solin, Age 62 Cleveland
Darryl Scott Solin of Cleveland, Georgia, passed away September 9, 2022. Arrangements are in the care of Cleveland Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at cleveland-funeralhome.com.
Foxfire Comes to the Sautee Nacoochee Center
(Sautee)-The Sautee Nacoochee Center presents two opportunities in October to learn about and enjoy the stories and history of Foxfire. Foxfire Museum, located in Rabun County, is a place with an important history for north Georgians. Foxfire is also a play written by Hume Cronyn and Jonathan Holtzman. The Folk...
White County Detention Center Report Week Ending September 20
(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information from the county detention center for the period ending September 20, 2022. This report is a list of people arrested and booked into the White County Detention Center. The individuals identified have been charged with a crime, but...
Cleveland Man Charged Following Single Vehicle Crash Monday
(Cleveland)- A single-vehicle accident on Monday in White County has resulted in the arrest of the driver of the vehicle involved. The accident occurred at approximately 4:30 PM Monday in the area of Asbury Mill Road, near SR 115. The Georgia State Patrol was called to investigate and according to...
Owen Peck, age 94, of Dahlonega
Mr. Owen Peck, age 94, of Dahlonega, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Mr. Peck was a native and lifelong resident of Lumpkin County. He was born on May 14, 1928 to the late Charles Owen and Estelle Bryant Peck. In addition to his parents, Mr. Peck was preceded in death by his sister Ruth (Tom) Kidd; grandson Jake Peck; and nephew Donald Kidd. He served honorably in The United States Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. After the Army he taught agriculture and history for several years and ran the Lumpkin County Cannery.
Linda Wade, age 74, of Cleveland
Mrs. Linda Wade, age 74, of Cleveland, passed away Monday, September 19,. Mrs. Wade was born in Rochelle, Georgia to the late Carl and Elizabeth Whitley. Buice. In addition to parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Kenneth C. Wade; brothers, Henry Buice, James Buice, and Roy Dean Buice;...
Cleveland Man Suffers Serious Injuries In Moped Crash
(Cleveland)- A Cleveland man suffered serious injuries following the crash of his moped on Monday. According to the Georgia State Patrol the accident happened at approximately 6:30 p.m., in the area of Adair Mill Road, east of Logans Trail, north of Cleveland. The initial reports indicated the vehicle involved was...
Sautee Man Charged In Domestic Violence Case
(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 21-year old Sautee man has been charged with multiple offences following a domestic incident. White County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Captain Clay Hammond said, deputies were dispatched to 214 Daylilly Drive, in Sautee last Wednesday (9/14) in reference to a domestic incident with weapon involved.
TMU’s Daniel Santema Named ACC Player Of The Week
(WALESKA, Ga.) – Daniel Santema of Truett McConnell and Drake Cullens of Bluefield are the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Men’s Soccer Defensive and Offensive Players of the Week, the league announced on Monday. This is the fourth edition of the awards for the 2022 season. The next set...
