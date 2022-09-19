Read full article on original website
Related
Local News Digital
Hope Heritage Days kicks off Friday evening
HOPE, Ind. – The town of Hope is ready for its 54th Hope Heritage Days on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The multi-day festival is Bartholomew County’s oldest and largest. The weekend features live music all three days, vendor booths, food, a pioneer village, a Gospel sing on Friday night, a classic car show Saturday, fireworks on Saturday night, a parade on Sunday afternoon, plus much more.
Fox 59
Indy Irish Fest returns for 26th year this weekend at Garfield Park
INDIANAPOLIS — The 26th annual Indy Irish Fest takes place this weekend at Garfield Park with live music, food and drinks, bag pipers, Irish dancing, sheep herding, a family area and much more. Celebrate Irish culture, traditions and history this Friday, Sept. 23 from 4:30-10:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept....
Fox 59
Inaugural 3-day Oktoberfest coming to new event space in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — The inaugural Oktoberfest at The Cradle at Monon 30 is a weekend of German beer and food, live music, contests and even a wiener dog parade. The Cradle is a new outdoor community, event and entertainment space within the mixed-use Monon 30 development on Indy’s north side, where the Monon meets 30th Street.
Indiana’s World-Famous Covered Bridge Festival is Everything Fall and So Much More
One of my favorite things to do in the Fall is going to the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival. I've been attending the festival for over 50 years. I used to go with my grandpa. Being at the festival brings back so many good memories. The festival takes place all...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
Hot Rod Drag Week 2022 makes stop in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s the race meant to give bragging rights and the title of “Fastest Street Car in America.” HOT ROD Drag Week is underway and its second pit stop, on Tuesday, was at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. During the weeklong event, drivers put...
Current Publishing
Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel
Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
Radio Ink
Bob & Tom On The Road
The Bob & Tom Show got out of the studio and took a trip to Louisville, KY. The syndicated morning show visited affiliate WQMF-FM to help the station kick-off two weekends of rock festivals. iHeart’s 95.7 QMF hosted Bob & Tom to mark the two festivals, “Bourbon & Beyond” and...
pendletontimespost.com
Will I have a garden next year?
Susie and I got married in 1971. We moved into a small apartment complex and maybe had a plant or two growing in the window. About three years later, we moved just south of Anderson and then had a house on an acre of ground. I plowed a large garden.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fox 59
Powerful cold front brings storms and a sharp transition to fall
INDIANAPOLIS – Downpours & storms are expected across Central Indiana on Wednesday evening as a powerful cold front sweeps across the state. A few may be strong, and will feature a sharp transition from summer to fall in the region. Evening storms & frontal passage. Several storms have impacted...
WISH-TV
Hairstylist uses skills to help families at Riley hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– At 27 weeks, she weighed just 1 pound and had a long road ahead of her. Amelia Pulley was born prematurely four 4 years ago. She was in the neonatal intensive care unit at Riley Hospital for Children for 125 days. The Ronald McDonald House became her mother’s home away from home.
'The caboose is staying': Daughter honoring her father's legacy in McCordsville
A piece of history in Hancock County was torn down earlier this month, but something new is on the way. The new owner is now honoring the legacy of her late father.
Fox 59
Longest tracked tornado in state history on this date twenty years ago
In recent years new studies have revised the Indiana weather records deeming the Ellettsville tornado the longest tracked in history. Do you remember where you were on this day 20 years ago? It was a Friday in 2002. One may feel that severe weather season is over for the year as the start of fall is just days away. Often, severe storms and the threat of them can linger into autumn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
indianapolismonthly.com
The Deep-Rooted History Of Old Hickory
Outside the Old Hickory factory in Shelbyville, stacks of Hickory saplings dry in “The Yard.” Although the business has been around since the 19th century, it moved to this building in 1982. Longtime Old Hickory employee Ron Barngrover works at the doweling machine, creating tenons (whittled ends) for...
readthereporter.com
At last! Millers win after 10 years
NOBLESVILLE – The Noblesville girls golf team ended a decade-long drought on Monday. The Millers won their own sectional, which took place at Harbour Trees Golf and Country Club. Noblesville finished just ahead of defending champion Hamilton Southeastern, winning by two strokes, 316-318. The two teams monopolized the top of the leaderboard, taking seven of the top eight places.
Late Brownsburg woman helps Fishers mom in fight of her life
BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Andrea Daugherty had many talents. From making people smile, to making people feel better, she was a kind and gentle person. It was when she was finishing nursing school that she started having stomach pain. Her sister, Jenny Acton, graduated at the same time as Andrea. “Her pain just got really bad, […]
Fox 59
Tracking storm chances in Indiana, cooldown coming
INDIANAPOLIS — We started off this morning warm and muggy with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We have a hot and humid day on tap with storm chances this afternoon and evening. The rest of the week looks cool behind a cold front coming today. Timing storm chances,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gleaners cancels distribution due to ‘credible threat’
Gleaners Food Bank is canceling its Community Cupboard distribution due to what they are calling a credible threat.
Inside Indiana Business
Sale of former DeHaan estate closes, sets state record at $14.5M
The expansive Indianapolis estate of late businesswoman and philanthropist Christel DeHaan has officially been sold, setting a state record in the process. Residential real estate brokerage Encore Sotheby’s International Realty announced Friday that the sale of the 41,762-square-foot Indianapolis mansion closed Sept. 2 with a purchase price of $14.5 million, topping the previous record listing price by more than $500,000. The price was the highest ever paid for a private estate in Indiana history, Encore Sotheby’s said.
nchslive.com
Keystone Avenue provides easy access to food and Carmel
Keystone, one of the most popular roads in the state, is also one of my favorites. Not only does it have many of my favorite food places on it, it also is very efficient and easy to drive on. Keystone has many of my favorite things to do on it...
Comments / 1