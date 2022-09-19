THIS WEEK in EUREKA CITY COUNCIL: Should the One-Way Traffic Experiment on Dolbeer and W Streets Become Permanent?

Read full article on original website
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka City Council Tables Vote on Contentious Dolbeer/W Street One-Way Realignment
Impassioned residents of Cutten, Eureka and Myrtletown packed into Eureka City Hall on Tuesday evening to weigh in on one question: Should Dolbeer and W streets transition to one-way traffic?. Eureka city staff conducted a one-way traffic experiment, or “couplet demonstration,” on Dolbeer and W streets between Chester and Hemlock...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Security National Announces Plans for a Community Housing Project Near Indianola Cutoff
We’ve been hearing whispers about this potential development for months, with local residents getting phone calls from an unidentified polling firm asking questions about a housing development project near the Indianola Cutoff between Eureka and Arcata. Well, now we know a bit more. Security National Properties, one of numerous...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Bohn Makes the Motion, Supes Unanimously Censure Bongio for Racist Remarks, Move to Remove Him as Chair of Planning Commission
On Tuesday afternoon, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to censure Planning Commission Chair Alan Bongio for derogatory and racist remarks he made during recent meetings. The board’s motion, which was made by First District Supervisor Rex Bohn, the man who appointed Bongio to the Planning Commission nearly...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Following Violent Brawl in Arcata, Local Bartender Plans ‘Peace Picnic’ on the Plaza to Rally Against Violence
After a violent brawl broke out in front of The Jam in Arcata over the weekend, one local bartender is planning a “Peace Picnic” – a community rally against violence – on the Arcata Plaza on Sept. 26. “I just felt in my heart that I...
North Coast Journal
Tuna Water Still Sitting off Eureka
It's been one heck of a season for albacore tuna off the North Coast, and it looks like it's not over yet. In a typical year, you get a few shots at the warm water over the course of the summer and into early fall. But this year has seen opportunities every week since the latter part of July. The first tuna of the season was caught out of Brookings on July 21, and it's been good fishing at selective ports from Fort Bragg north to Brookings ever since. And the good weather and ocean conditions appear they'll stick around a little longer. The forecast looks good through Thursday of this week, with the warm water sitting straight west of Eureka 20 to 25 miles. Boats that chased tuna Saturday out of Eureka were rewarded with a wide-open bite 20 miles offshore. If you haven't got your fill of tuna yet, and I'm willing to bet most have, there's still time to fill the jars, freezers and smokers.
lostcoastoutpost.com
LAW ENFORCEMENT CALLS FOR SERVICE
Occurred at Deer Creek Apartments on Bayside Rd. . RP STATES HER NEIGHBORS ARE GOING INTO HER ATTIC, RP ALSO ADVISED THEY ARE USING HER VEH TO HAUL DRUGS AROUND. . Disposition: CAD DOCUMENTATION ONLY. Officer initiated activity at Arcata Marsh, S I St, Arcata. OW A LOOSE GOLDEN RETRIEVER...
North Coast Journal
William Carson and his Mansion
"[The Carson Mansion] will stand as a monument to a life of unexampled energy and honest integrity. It's hard to find anyone who had a bad word to say about William Carson on record, other than his usual uncomplimentary label — "lumber baron" — and the fact that he was a Republican. Other than that, in accounts from his contemporaries, he comes over as an enlightened employer who, for instance, voluntarily reduced working hours from 12 to 10, paid Christmas bonuses every year ($5 for married men, half that for singles), and who provided board for his workers where the meals "rivaled those of hotels." When 2,000 local lumber workers went on strike for better wages and working conditions in 1907, his company was unaffected.
lostcoastoutpost.com
lostcoastoutpost.com
PG&E Releases Statement Addressing Electricity Transmission Limits, Says Short-Term Improvements Will Allow Garberville Hospital Project to Proceed
PREVIOUSLY: PG&E’s Electricity Transmission Limits Threaten to Throttle Development Throughout Southern Humboldt, Blindsiding Local Officials. In reporting yesterday’s story about the recent revelation that PG&E has all but reached the limits of its capacity to transmit electricity to new projects across southern Humboldt County, the Outpost asked the utility a series of questions.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Blue Lake Rancheria, Employees Reach Union Agreement
[DISCLOSURE: Blue Lake Rancheria is a minority owner of the Outpost’s parent company, Lost Coast Communications, Inc.]. As one of the top ten largest employers in Humboldt County, the Blue Lake Rancheria Tribe recognizes the benefits of unionized labor such as keeping wages competitive, and retaining employees with an organizing structure that is designed to be fair and balanced.
kymkemp.com
Rio Dell Man Arrested on Stolen Vehicle Charges
This is a press release from the Ferndale Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 09/21/22 at about 1:18 AM a Ferndale Police Officer saw a blue lnfiniti Sedan that matched the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Prescribed Burns Planned For Bald Hills This Fall
Redwood National and State Parks plans to conduct a series of prescribed burns this fall in the prairies and oak woodlands of the Bald Hills east of Orick, California. The prescribed fire season in the parks begins in late September or early October as weather conditions permit. This year fire...
mendofever.com
Armed Robbery Suspects Lead Police Across Humboldt, Mendocino, Lake County Lines Ending With Foot Pursuit
The following is a press release issued by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. In Sept. 16, 2022, at about 9:45 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Miriam Cruz Montanez, 1949-2022
Miriam Cruz Montanez was born September 3, 1949 and passed way due to cancer on September 12, 2022. Miriam resided in Eureka. Miriam (mom) is survived by her three children: Raymond Charles Page (Loren), grandchildren Canyon and Phoenix of Bend, Oregon; Dr. Veronica Renee Wizes (Scott) of Eagle Point, Oregon, grandchild Alexandria Wizes of Charleston, South Carolina; Ricardo William Page, grandchildren Timulin and Anujin, of Eureka.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Klamath River Fish Kill Caused by Storm and Wildfire Activity, Says Forest Service
Isolated rain events in early August released tons of suspended sediment downstream from the McKinney Fire. Soil, ash, and other organic matter was discharged creating highly turbid water which is still visible within the Klamath River today. In response, the Six Rivers National Forest Fisheries Program in partnership with the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Social Service Aide - In-Home Supportive Services
Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services. $15.19-$19.49 Hourly Closes: Under general supervision, the Social Service Aide assists Social Workers by performing specifically designated tasks related to the improvement of family functioning and child and adult services; and performs related work as required.
crimevoice.com
Humboldt County authorities make arson arrest in Willow Creek
Originally Published By: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “On Sept. 11, 2022, at about 7:54 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 39,000 block of Highway 299 in Willow Creek for the report of a possible arson. According to the reporting party,...
krcrtv.com
Second drive-by shooting reported in two weeks in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Gunshots were reportedly heard at around 8:45 p.m. Sunday on the 200 and 300 blocks of Dollison Street near Saint Bernard High School. There were numerous neighbors who heard the shots followed by the sound of a car speeding off. Police confirmed that a home on the 300 block of Dollison Street was hit.
kymkemp.com
Arcata Police Seek Information on Early Sunday Morning Brawl That Sent Two to the Hospital
Arcata saw a rowdy Saturday night rolling into a wilder Sunday morning this last weekend. According to Lt. Bart Silvers of the Arcata Police Department, about 1:15 a.m., his department received multiple 911 calls to respond to a fight involving a number of subjects in front of the Jam. Silvers...
kymkemp.com
Crash on the Avenue Near Bull Creek
A solo vehicle crashed at Hwy 254 at mile marker 19.45 north of Weott about 7 p.m. According to the Incident Commander, one person has minor injuries, two others are injury free. The Incident Commander canceled the ambulance. Please keep an eye out for emergency vehicles if driving through the...
