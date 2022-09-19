ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Diablo 4 is asking people to play the end of the game before it comes out

By Andy Chalk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

Blizzard's quest to keep Diabl o 4 relevant for the long run will continue later this year with a closed beta focusing exclusively on its endgame systems, and all the stuff that happens after everything has happened.

In the Diablo games (and many others), vanquishing evil does not signal the end, but rather the beginning: Of endless grinding for incrementally better weapons, equipment, and resources, which will enable even more grinding for even better loot, and on and on it goes. It's a big deal for a lot of players, and for developers and publishers too, because if it's done well it can keep player numbers up—and microtransaction purchases flowing—for years after release.

Diablo 3's endgame did not start off well (although Blizzard got it turned around eventually) and that's a big part of why the developers have been so focused on getting it right for Diablo 4. Blizzard has been talking about Diablo 4 endgame content almost since the day the game was announced , and has promised some " major changes " to the systems that players are accustomed to in Diablo 3.

A small number of Diablo fans will get a first look at what Blizzard has cooked up on that front by way of an endgame beta test. The test will be closed and confidential, meaning testers will not be allowed to share or talk about their experiences, and will presumably have to sign a non-disclosure agreement to that effect. To an extent, that ship has sailed already thanks to a recent leak of test footage (ironically, only the second-biggest leak of the weekend), but Blizzard has other reasons for focusing on the end of the game rather than the beginning.

"The full story of Lilith’s return to Sanctuary is not something we would like to spoil prior to release—players will experience a post-campaign Sanctuary during the Closed End Game Beta," Blizzard explained. "Also, for many, the end game is their favorite aspect of Diablo—we want to ensure it feels satisfying, and with no shortage of challenging variety to experience across many, many demon-slaying gaming sessions."

The endgame beta test will include the Helltide, Nightmare Dungeons, Whispers of the Dead, and Fields of Hatred game modes, as well as Paragon Boards, the Diablo 3-based character customization system Blizzard revealed last year.

Here's what to expect from each mode:

😈 Helltide - This is a new region-wide event that becomes available to heroes only once they have reached World Tier Three: Nightmare difficulty. In a Helltide, the servants of Lilith are empowered, having their difficulty increased, but dropping loot worthy of the danger. Enemies can also drop Cinders, a new currency used to open Helltide Chests filled with powerful weapons and armor.

😈 Nightmare Dungeons - Nightmare-difficulty dungeons in Diablo IV unlock upon locating your first Nightmare Sigil. Each sigil corresponds to a specific dungeon somewhere within Sanctuary. These sigils will add special modifiers to their dungeon, increasing the ferocity of the hell-servants waiting for you inside and providing higher-rarity loot. Through completing Nightmare dungeons, you will recover even more powerful sigils, introducing increasingly death-defying modifications and challenges for you to overcome.

😈 Whispers of the Dead – Scattered throughout Sanctuary, "Whispers" are frequently-rotating tasks that reward experience, gold, and Grim Favors when completed. After earning 10 Grim Favors, players can exchange them at the Tree of Whispers for even more loot and experience.

😈 Fields of Hatred - These designated PvP zones are the proving grounds for players looking to bring renown to their name through blood and zeal. While inside the Fields of Hatred, players can dispatch demons to collect Seeds of Hatred. To make use of these seeds, you’ll need to bring them to the Altar of Extraction where they can be smashed into Red Dust, which can be spent at the PvP Cosmetic and Mount Vendors for ornamental rewards. Be quick to convert your Seeds of Hatred to Red Dust—they are the desire of other players lurking in the zone, and if they are skilled enough to overtake you in combat, your Seeds of Hatred will be dropped.

Blizzard is being very particular about who it invites to this beta: You'll need to be opted-in to "News and Special Offers" on Battle.net—see below—and more importantly you'll also need to be an experienced grinder in the previous Diablo games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ztpv2_0i22McXn00

(Image credit: Blizzard)

"Ensuring that Diablo 4's endgame provides the type of thrilling, ever-evolving experience we have set out to create is paramount for the team, and something we cannot determine on our own," Blizzard said. "We need experts, perhaps even players such as yourself."

"Specifically, we’ll be using gameplay data to invite a limited number of Diablo players who have recently spent significant amounts of time playing the end-game experiences of Diablo 2: Resurrected and Diablo 3."

Blizzard didn't say how much time qualifies as "significant," but my guess is that if you don't already have it under your belt, you're not going to grind it out by November 18, which is when the final invitations will go out. The good news is that even if you don't make it into this beta, you'll have another shot soon enough: Public testing of Diablo 4 is expected to begin early in 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
HappyGamer

New Information Regarding The Elder Scrolls Video Game Revealed

Preparations for a new Elder Scrolls tabletop game’s crowdfunding campaign, set to start in 2019, have been detailed. New Information Regarding the Elder Scrolls Video Game Revealed. With the Too Many Bones game engine, Chip Theory Games has announced fresh information about its upcoming 1-4 player cooperative game, Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era. In addition to Black Marsh, Cyrodil, High Rock, Morrowind, and Skyrim, elements from Valenwood will be included in the game’s expansion packs.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat

There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

We Finally Got Our First Look At GTA 6's Main Character

Rockstar Games made news, albeit against its own will, early in the morning of September 18, 2022. A three gigabyte file, packed with in-game footage of the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6," dropped on a GTA forum. In the precious few hours since, the 90 videos present in the file have disseminated with a speed heretofore unknown by the studio behind the "GTA" series. The videos are now, essentially, everywhere. They can be found in their entirety on YouTube, although the larger compilations — which total somewhere around 50 minutes worth of gameplay — are already being struck down. And we don't even have to guess at the authenticity of the leak because it's been officially confirmed by Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company (as noted by The Verge).
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diablo#End Game#Video Game
PC Magazine

GTA VI Gameplay Footage Leaks

UPDATE 9/19: Rockstar Games this morning confirmed that the GTA 6 leak that made the rounds this weekend is the real deal. UPDATE: Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier has now confirmed with Rockstar sources that this leak is indeed real. In a tweet Schreier said:. "Not that there was much doubt,...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic

The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Finally Gets Former PS5 Exclusive

A game that has been exclusive to PlayStation 5 for over a year has finally made its way to Xbox Game Pass. While Game Pass subscribers have gotten used to seeing all first-party titles from Xbox arrive right away on the subscription platform, one of the biggest releases of the past year from Microsoft has instead been stranded on PS5 and PC since last September. Luckily, with that exclusivity deal now up, the game in question is free to come to Xbox, and by proxy, Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

Collaboration Between Dynasty Warriors Developer And EA Originals Brings New Monster Hunter-Style Game

A new hunting game, in the vein of Monster Hunter rather than Big Buck Hunter, is under development by EA’s Omega Force and Koei Tecmo’s Dynasty Warriors team. Not much is known about EA’s next hunting game, but we do know that it is a AAA title set in a fantastical feudal Japan. It’s possible that it may be shown off this week at the Tokyo Game Show, so stay tuned for further information later this month.
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Rockstar Games confirms GTA 6 footage leak

The company said via a spokesperson that it won’t be commenting beyond this statement on the leak, which popped up over the weekend on GTAForums (which has since removed the content at the request of the copyright holder, i.e. Rockstar). While the developer said it’s “extremely disappointed” that the game leaked in this manner, it added that it’s as committed as ever to delivering a top-quality next installment in the celebrated franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Dragon Quest Treasures shows off monster-catching gameplay

Square Enix has released a new gameplay trailer for Dragon Quest Treasures, a spin-off that features younger versions of siblings Erik and Mia from Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age. It gives us the first in-depth look at what playing this game is really like. In Dragon Quest...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Trombone Champ creator sounds off about baboons, trombone traphouse, and Goku vs Vegeta

Dan Vecchitto of Holy Wow Studios tells us about future features, hot dogs, his favorite songs, and why the game is full of baboons. Music rhythm game Trombone Champ (opens in new tab) became the main character on Twitter yesterday, but in a good way. After posting a video of myself playing Beethoven's Fifth Symphony, scores of people were delighted, enthusiastic, and in some cases even moved to tears (because of how horribly I played (opens in new tab)).
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

Blizzard Loses Its Lead Character Designer, Which Affects Overwatch 2

Blizzard Entertainment has announced that Geoff Goodman, the main hero designer for Overwatch 2, has departed the company. PC Gamer was given access to a statement that verified Goodman’s resignation from the company. However, the statement did not reveal any information regarding the reason for the transfer. Since the very beginning of the Overwatch series, Goodman has been an integral part of the development team.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game - Announcement Trailer

Here's your look at Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game, an upcoming virtual reality action roguelite game set in Paradox Interactive’s hit galactic universe. Get ready to set out amongst the stars in search of the enigmatic Ghost Signal when the game launches in 2023 for Meta Quest 2. Ghost...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy