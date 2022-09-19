Read full article on original website
Michael Pittman gets important Week 3 injury update from Colts’ Frank Reich
The Indianapolis Colts were without star wide receiver Michael Pittman during Sunday’s loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the team is hopeful of having him back in Week 3. Pittman was sidelined while dealing with a quad injury, and his absence was felt by the entire Colts’ offense. Still looking to get into the win column for the first time this season, head coach Frank Reich dropped an encouraging update on Pittman ahead of Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs, via Zak Keefer.
Sean McVay Announces Rams Player Is Out For The Year
After making his first career start, Sean McVay says offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum will be out the rest of the season. According to Rams beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue, "Anchrum is out for the year, per McVay." Adding, "Kendrick, Rochell available if BOTH Hill, Durant can’t go. McVay isn’t sure on...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 3 Start/Sit Advice: Sleepers & Duds (2022)
We’ve only had two weeks’ worth of regular-season games, but the injuries are already starting to pile up. With a number of key fantasy contributors ailing, you might be forced to look to your bench for a spot starter. And there are some chalky players who might not...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Tight End Streamers (Week 3)
The tight end position matters greatly in fantasy football. They are not as flashy as their blazing fast, route-running counterparts at wide receiver nor do they get the same volume of touches as fantasy-relevant running backs. This can sometimes lead to them being overlooked or treated as an afterthought but do not make that mistake.
Yardbarker
Davante Adams: Raiders WR Breaks Silence Today Via Instagram
The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling from a demoralizing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday . Star wide receiver Davante Adams had members of his family on site at Allegiant Stadium where they were treated to an epic collapse. Following the loss, Adams left the locker room without speaking to the press, leaving social media to run with speculation.
Look: Cole Beasley Got Off To Rough Start With Buccaneers
Cole Beasley's first practice session with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't get off to an auspicious start. Tampa Bay Times writer Joey Knight shared video of the veteran wide receiver having trouble handling the first punt he tried to field on Wednesday. Not a flattering highlight. But, we're still expecting...
thecomeback.com
Impact player ruled out of Browns-Steelers game
The Pittsburgh Steelers–Cleveland Browns game is on Thursday and when you have a Thursday game, it limits the amount of recovery time for someone if they pick up an injury the week before. That’s what happened to the Browns as they already ruled out defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for Thursday’s game.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team
We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Advice: Running Backs to Stash (2022)
It’s important to know the top waiver wire targets for each week of the fantasy football season. We’ll certainly have you covered with our robust waiver wire advice each and every week. Beyond the top targets, though, there is benefit to improving your bench and stashing players that are forecasted to increase in value. We’ll also be a great resource for these waiver wire stashes. Here’s a look at players you should consider stashing this week.
Yardbarker
Mike Vrabel does not hold back after Bills crush Titans
Mike Vrabel did not hold back after his Tennessee Titans got drilled 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Tennessee answered Buffalo’s touchdown on the opening drive with a touchdown of their own, but it was all downhill from there. The Bills went into halftime up 17-7 and then completely tore apart the Titans in the third quarter.
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 3 RBs & WRs to Buy Low or Sell High: Why Alvin Kamara is Undervalued
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Joey P., Big Pod Energy, and Mason Dodd (@MasonDoddFFN) share their thoughts on this week’s most traded players and shed light on the best buy-low and sell-high trade targets heading into Week 3! Why should we buy the fear on Alvin Kamara? Is it time to sell Jeff Wilson with Trey Lance out for the season? The Pros will tell you!
Mike Tomlin sounds less than enthusiastic about his OC
The Pittsburgh Steelers looked stagnant on offense Sunday against the New England Patriots, and coach Mike Tomlin is sending signals that he is not happy. Tomlin did not exactly offer praise for offensive coordinator Matt Canada on Monday when asked about playcalling. When asked if he was on board with Canada’s concepts, Tomlin simply said he was exercising patience.
fantasypros.com
14 Players to Buy Low & Sell High (2022 Fantasy Football)
Winning the trade market is at least as important as nailing the draft. Aside from the waiver wire’s huge impact in the season’s first few weeks, trading is the best way to quickly improve your squad. Great buy-low moves can set you up for victory both in the short term and down the stretch. Solid sell-high deals can get you relatively big hauls for overachieving players who likely won’t sustain their production.
fantasypros.com
5 Replacement Options for Trey Lance (2022 Fantasy Football)
After sitting most of his rookie year, Trey Lance was named the San Francisco 49ers’ starting quarterback for the 2022 season. However, his experience as the starter ended on Sunday. Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury early in the 49ers’ 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Jimmy Garoppolo entered...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Players to Buy & Sell (Week 3)
We’ll help you navigate the trade waters of your fantasy football leagues all season. Not only is there the ‘Who Should I Trade?’ tool where you can get instant feedback, but you can also sync your league for free using My Playbook in order to get trade advice specific to your team through our Trade Analyzer and Trade Finder tools.
fantasypros.com
Justin Herbert (ribs) to participate in practice Wednesday
Justin Herbert threw on Tuesday and did some “rotational” work. He will participate in individual drills today, according to Brandon Staley. (Daniel Popper on Twitter) Herbert is considered "day-to-day" per Staley. After suffering a ribs injury last Thursday against the Chiefs, it sounds like he is on track to being able to start undercenter this weekend against the Jaguars. Staley said the decision on his status will start with how he is feeling.
fantasypros.com
Los Angeles Rams D/ST holds on for the win in Week 2
The Los Angeles Rams D/ST recorded two interceptions, one fumble recovery, three sacks, and allowed 27 points in a win over Atlanta in Week 2. The Rams D/ST had a better showing in Week 2 than the stat sheet shows. The Falcons offense was afforded a short field on one of Matt Stafford’s interceptions and the Cooper Kupp fumble. The Rams’ D/ST was able to keep the Falcons’ running game in check for a 3.3 average yards per carry and held Marcus Marriott to under 200 yards passing. The Rams will have a though task in Week 3 when they take on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.
fantasypros.com
Erickson’s Week 3 Rankings, Tiers & Start/Sit Advice (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are my fantasy football rankings for Week 2. You can find our expert consensus fantasy football rankings for the week here. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis. Be sure to check out my...
Bills at Dolphins: Wednesday injury reports
CB Dane Jackson (neck) DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring) Notes: The Bills had only a walkthrough practice on Wednesday… Oliver, Settle were both injured in Week 1. … Davis was a late scratch in Week 2. .. Jackson was released from the hospital. Miami Dolphins (2-0) Did not practice.
fantasypros.com
Buccaneers D/ST dominates Saints with three turnovers Sunday
The Buccaneers D/ST was dominant on Sunday as they managed to sack Jameis Winston six times, while also forcing two fumbles, and picking the Saints QB off three times with one being for a pick-six in the Buccaneers' 20-10 win over the Saints. Fantasy Impact:. The Buccaneers D/ST showed exactly...
