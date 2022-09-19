The Los Angeles Rams D/ST recorded two interceptions, one fumble recovery, three sacks, and allowed 27 points in a win over Atlanta in Week 2. The Rams D/ST had a better showing in Week 2 than the stat sheet shows. The Falcons offense was afforded a short field on one of Matt Stafford’s interceptions and the Cooper Kupp fumble. The Rams’ D/ST was able to keep the Falcons’ running game in check for a 3.3 average yards per carry and held Marcus Marriott to under 200 yards passing. The Rams will have a though task in Week 3 when they take on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO