ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Cross country earns pair of third-place finishes

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
The Exponent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z93j9_0i22IadV00

The Boilermakers traveled to Terre Haute, Indiana, Saturday to participate in the John McNichols Invitational, competing against 18 other schools, the majority of which were Midwestern teams.

Sophomore Nathan Walker led the men’s team with a time of 24:37, finishing seventh out of 237 runners. Junior Payne Turney had the fastest finish of the women’s team with 17:54.9, earnin

12th place out of 183 runners.

“It was a solid effort from the group,” coach John Oliver said in a press release. “On the men’s side, we went out assertively and, over the last kilometer, we lost a few spots that hurt our team placing. We’re going to go back to work to get that last kilometer, but I am excited by the progress they are making.

“The women went and competed tough. They kept their heads up in the middle of the race and formed a few groups that worked well together. They are a strong group that is excited to get back out and race again, taking what they learned today.”

Purdue sent 26 runners — 12 men and 14 women — to the invitational and earned five top-15 finishes, three in the men’s race and two in the women’s.

The team’s season continues Sept. 30 with the Joe Piane Invitational hosted by Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. It is the last time the Boilermakers will compete in their home state until they return to Terre Haute for the NCAA Great Lakes Regional in November.

Comments / 1

Related
The Exponent

Badger bursts put away Boilers

Momentum was a key factor in this game as the Boilermakers gave up three goals in five minutes in the second half. The Boilermakers (3-6, 0-2 Big Ten) lost 5-2 to the Wisconsin Badgers (7-1-2, 2-0 Big Ten) Thursday evening, after getting ahead early in the first five minutes. Against...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Growing pains

The Boilermakers will look to shake off their 3-0 defeat against the Wildcats on Sunday and compete against Wisconsin on Thursday night. Head coach Drew Roff said the main focus for the team will be on defense, specifically on not playing “naively” anymore. A more aggressive defense is...
MADISON, WI
The Exponent

Purdue’s homecoming events

The Reamer Club will be giving free rides on the Boilermaker Special from 12 to 4 p.m. Friday. Pick-up and drop-off will be in front of the Stewart Center, according to the Reamer Club’s Boilerlink page. Homecoming Parade. The annual homecoming parade will happen Friday on State Street and...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Boilers begin NFL careers

Defensive end George Karlaftis and fullback Zander Horvath competed against each other on opposing teams for the first time Sept. 15, and commemorated the meeting by exchanging jerseys after the game. That was the second consecutive game with a touchdown for Horvath, marking the first time an NFL running back...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
City
Terre Haute, IN
City
South Bend, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Sports
The Exponent

Ben there, done that: Sticking out like a green cap

I have an awful habit of going on eBay and just searching for random vintage Purdue memorabilia. I have accumulated so much memorabilia and knowledge of old Purdue that the Reamer Club should be afraid. Currently, I have collected around 20 different Debris yearbooks ranging in years from 1892 to...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Global Fest fuses culture and heart

A shiny, gold lion danced through West Lafayette’s streets followed by students banging drums during the 27th annual Global Fest Saturday evening. Members of the Asian American and Asian Resource and Cultural Center performed the lion dance, which represents happiness and joy in Chinese mythology. Emily Reyes, one of...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Walker
Person
John Oliver
The Exponent

Cleanup schedule for derailed train unclear

There's still no estimate on cleanup time for the four derailed Norfolk Southern train cars that came off of buckled tracks in Lafayette, Connor Spielmaker, the company's media manager, said in an email. No one was injured, he said. The cars, two of which fell into the Wabash River, were...
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Home health care worker charged with fraud

A 22-year-old home health care worker has been charged with fraud, accused of using a client's credit card to pay off about $950 worth of bills. Alise S. Dailey, of Eagles Way Drive in Lafayette, was a "fill-in employee" for a local company, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday. A West Lafayette customer called police in August to report two unrecognized charges on her credit card, and she suspected Dailey, who had been in the home to care for the caller's husband.
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
853K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy