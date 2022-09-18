Cross country earns pair of third-place finishes

The Boilermakers traveled to Terre Haute, Indiana, Saturday to participate in the John McNichols Invitational, competing against 18 other schools, the majority of which were Midwestern teams.

Sophomore Nathan Walker led the men’s team with a time of 24:37, finishing seventh out of 237 runners. Junior Payne Turney had the fastest finish of the women’s team with 17:54.9, earnin

12th place out of 183 runners.

“It was a solid effort from the group,” coach John Oliver said in a press release. “On the men’s side, we went out assertively and, over the last kilometer, we lost a few spots that hurt our team placing. We’re going to go back to work to get that last kilometer, but I am excited by the progress they are making.

“The women went and competed tough. They kept their heads up in the middle of the race and formed a few groups that worked well together. They are a strong group that is excited to get back out and race again, taking what they learned today.”

Purdue sent 26 runners — 12 men and 14 women — to the invitational and earned five top-15 finishes, three in the men’s race and two in the women’s.

The team’s season continues Sept. 30 with the Joe Piane Invitational hosted by Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. It is the last time the Boilermakers will compete in their home state until they return to Terre Haute for the NCAA Great Lakes Regional in November.