‘Unicorn’ elk found near Yakima
An unusual elk with an antler protruding from his forehead was spotted on a trail camera in Tampico on Sunday. Tampico is about 15 miles west of Yakima in central Washington. Kyle Garrison, a representative with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, told KIRO 7 News the antler abnormality, while uncommon, is a naturally occurring phenomenon.
Top 3 Places in Yakima to Celebrate your Wife
It's National Celebrate your wife day in America, so let's celebrate the special ladies in our life with these three places in Yakima. Whether they love flowers, dancing, food, or all of the above we have the perfect list. Remember, that special someone in your life is there because they...
Yakima Herald Republic
Maria Shriver to Yakima: 'Each person in this room can make a difference'
You don’t have to be in a perceived position of power or wealth to change the world for the better, according to Maria Shriver, who kicked off the Yakima Town Hall Series’ 50th season on Wednesday. As First Lady of California "people would come up to me and...
The 4 Best Places to play Pool in Yakima
Whether you're a professional or just an amateur Pool is a fun and exciting game for everyone. If you've never played let us convince you that this is a fun time for everyone. Growing up we had a family friend who owned a pool table, we found ourselves over there every day after school, it gave us something healthy and competitive to do.
See This Beautiful Horse Take a Dip in a Yakima County Pool
A horse walks into a pool. The homeowner says, “Why the long face...AND WHY ARE YOU IN MY POOL?”. This summer has been an extremely hot one in Yakima County. We saw temperatures reach over 107 degrees on some days. Needless to say, it was a brutal summer. That is why we really don’t blame this adorable horse for taking a dip in a Yakima County resident’s pool.
Chuck E. Cheese Pizza Restaurant Is FINALLY Coming to Yakima
Have you heard the latest hot GOSS, that Yakima is FINALLY getting a Chuck E. Cheese Pizza restaurant? We are so excited for them to open up their restaurant/nightclub/casino* for kids! Yes, Chuck E. Cheese is on it's way to the Yakima Valley and I, for one say it's about dang time!
Why Is This Still In The Road On SR-240 In Tri-Cities?
Everyday for the last month I have to avoid hitting this THING with my tire as I turn the corner from the Blue Bridge on SR-240. Isn't that someone's job to remove huge chunks of stuff in the roadway? Who's job is it?. The THING I am talking about is...
Yakima Herald Republic
Toppenish coffee shop will raise funds Saturday for 3 local kids with cancer
A fundraiser to help three Lower Yakima Valley youths battling pediatric cancer will take place Saturday at Karlee’s Koffee in Toppenish. The seventh annual Going Gold for Karlee Day will raise money for 17-year-old Elias Gonzalez of Grandview, 13-year-old Cara Onessimo of Wapato and 12-year-old Ismael Mancilla of Toppenish, said Karlee’s Koffee owner Nettie Dionne. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the coffee shop at 280 Fort Road.
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: Yakima Town Hall Series launches in 1972
When journalist and author Maria Shriver takes the stage at The Capitol Theatre on Wednesday, it will mark a major milestone for the Yakima Town Hall Series. Shriver’s talk kicks off the 50th season of the program, which has brought speakers from the worlds of politics, theater, academia, sports and popular culture — including one of Richard Nixon’s Watergate henchmen — to the Valley.
Seattle woman killed in drive-by shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — A Seattle woman was one of three people who were killed in a drive-by shooting incident in Yakima on Friday night. The deadly shooting occurred at 9:18 p.m. at the intersection of South First Street and Yakima Avenue. According to a release from Yakima police, two...
nbcrightnow.com
Woman survives drive-by in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a drive-by shooting on September 19 around 10 p.m. near Van Belle Road and Fordyce Road in Sunnyside. One woman had been driving when she says another car passed her and shot at her and her passengers.
FOX 11 and 41
Residents tired of living off bottled water from Yakima Training Center took matters into their own hands
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Training Center (YTC) and U.S. Army Environmental Command officials found another 31 residents with an unhealthy amount of PFAS chemicals in their drinking water. The third and final round tested 192 water wells from July 25th to August 5th. YTC and officials are hosting an open discussion with community members at the Yakima Convention Center from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. September 29th.
This is what happened when a couple from Tri-Cities, WA drove a Tesla to Kansas
Here are some tips if you want to make a long road trip with an electric vehicle. | Guest Opinion
KUOW
Military providing water to Yakima Valley homes after tests show it contaminated area's wells
Military training exercises contaminated the drinking water of nearly 100 homes in the Yakima Valley. New test results show that the drinking water wells near the Army’s Yakima Training Center are contaminated with chemicals that increase the risks of certain kinds of cancer and other health conditions. The military is now providing bottled water for drinking and cooking to those residences.
Pump gas, give back to Tri-Cities children this fall without paying extra
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Starting now through October 31st, any time you fill up your car with gas at a specific pump at Shell Stations, a portion will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties. It’s an idea that started right here in the Tri-Cities...
nbcrightnow.com
Burn ban to be lifted in Yakima County
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima County Fire Marshal’s Office is lifting the county-wide burn ban issued August 5, starting at the beginning of September 22. The decision follows agreement among local officials that multiple factors have reduced fire danger in the county. Some factors considered include the lower...
Tight Security At Central Washington State Fair
You may not even notice it but it's an important part of the upcoming Central Washington State Fair. It's security and Yakima Police will be working closely with fair security to make sure your visit is fun and safe. Fair officials say they will still check for illegal items in purses and other things people carry into the event.
Text to 911 available in Benton and Franklin Counties
BENTON & FRANKLIN COUNTIES, Wash. — Text to 911 is now available. Callers are able to send a text message to emergency services. “The biggest benefit for our community is going to be for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing,” said Kim Lettrick with the Southeast Communication Dispatch Center, or SECOMM.
2 Days in Yakima: What Every Tourist Should Do
I am getting excited because my new friend is coming to visit me here in Yakima. He lives in Canada and I couldn’t believe it when he sent me the text that he finally got his passport renewed after the Canadians endured a six-months-long backlog processing documents. He told me he has two days to come spend with me in Yakima. What all should I have him do and see here?
Tri-Cities driver accused of DUI crash on I-82. Another collision sends tons of onions flying
The head-on crash closed the state highway for hours.
