Kim04
2d ago

They've been pushing artificial sweetener for a long time, saying oh, it's good for you ,better than regular sugar.. LoL I will stick to my real stuff..

American worker
2d ago

Everything is Bad for you!! So they say!! You only live once!! Make the best of it!!! It is!! What it is!!

Mick
2d ago

aspartame is poison!!!!!! ask your mortician for a rebate cuz you'll be half embalmed when ya kick the bucket 🪣😉😏🤪🤣😜

Health Digest

Study Reveals ADHD May Be A Risk Factor For Cardiovascular Disease

Approximately 2.8% of adults 18 to 44 in the world live with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, according to the ADHD Institute. Cardiovascular diseases were responsible for almost one-third of deaths in 2019, making them the predominant killer worldwide (via the World Health Organization). But what do these two conditions have in common? Well, according to a recent study in World Psychiatry, they're significantly linked. The study tracked more than five million adults in Sweden for about 12 years with no previous history of cardiovascular disease. Among the people who lived with ADHD, 38% of them were diagnosed with cardiovascular disease during the study. Only 23% of those without ADHD developed cardiovascular disease.
labroots.com

Adult ADHD Could Lead to Increased Chances of Cardiovascular Diseases

In a recent study published in World Psychiatry, an international team of researchers suggests that people with attention -deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) have an increased chance of cardiovascular disease (CVD). This study helps expand our understanding of the link between individuals with mental disorders and risk for cardiovascular diseases, and was conducted by researchers from Sweden, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
shefinds

The One Type Of Bread Experts Say No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Causes Weight Gain And Inflammation

Ah, bread. Who could live without it? We make sandwiches on it, dip it in sauce, and spread it with toppings like butter and avocado. And despite what you may have been led to believe in the past, not all bread is terrible for you—in fact, in moderation, it can be a great part of your daily diet. However, there is one type of bread that health experts say you should definitely steer clear of if you care about your overall health, and especially if you’re trying to lose weight or avoid inflammation.
The Independent

How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says

Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
The US Sun

Is lemon water good for you?

LEMON juice in water has long been a trend that promises to help with everything from inflammation to clearer skin. If you've been trawling the wellness space, then you might have read it is also said to lower blood pressure, and prevent strokes. There's a lot of disinformation on the...
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Fast Food Meat You Should Stop Eating Immediately

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/03/2022. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Women are at especially high risk—cardiovascular disease causes 1 in 3 deaths in women each year. While things like genetics can play a role, a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best ways to prevent putting yourself at risk of heart-related illness.
nypressnews.com

Stroke: The surprising drink linked with a ‘reduced risk’

A stroke is characterised by a cut-off blood supply to part of your brain. Obviously, prevention is better than cure. What’s more, surprising study results suggest that milk could stave off the condition. Whether you drink it on its own or add a splash to your tea, milk is...
IFLScience

Older Adults That Got COVID-19 May Have Up To 80 Percent Increased Risk Of Alzheimer's Disease

People aged 65 and over had a significantly higher risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease within a year of contracting COVID-19, according to a huge new study of 6 million people. When compared to the control group, there was a 50-80 percent increased risk of developing the neurological disease in people infected with COVID-19, highlighting the current and potential future implications the virus may have on the older populations.
msn.com

Signs You Have Dementia and Don't Even Know It

Slide 1 of 9: Dementia is a common condition that affects over 55 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, and it triggers a change in cognitive functions such as memory and thinking. The disorder can seriously impact a person's daily routine and disrupt life to the point of needing a caregiver. Learning the signs of dementia is vital for catching the condition early on and taking preventive measures quickly in an effort to slow down its progression. However, it's easy to overlook the symptoms and Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with experts who share what to know about dementia and signs that indicate you could have it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Alissa Rose

Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer

A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
The Independent

These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds

A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
shefinds

2 Snacks You Should Avoid At All Costs, According To Hair Loss Experts

You may already be well aware that what you eat and drink greatly affects the health of your hair. When it comes to hair loss, that doesn’t mean your diet is always to blame. Although not getting enough nutrients can cause hair shedding, other reasons you could be seeing more strands on your brush include aging, stress, illnesses, hormone fluctuations, certain medications you are taking, and genetics. While the only true cure for hair growth is patience and time, the foods you eat and the ones you avoid can help support the process. While you’re making decisions about what to eat each day, here are some tips from hair loss experts on two snacks you should avoid if you’re concerned about hair loss.
