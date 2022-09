Pursuant to Section 2.02 of the Open Meetings Act 5 (5 ILCS 120/1 et seq.), notice is hereby given that the following meetings are cancelled:. 1. September 28, 2022, Committee of the Whole Workshop Meeting (6:00 pm) of the City of Joliet Historic Preservation Commission. 2. September 28, 2022, Regular...

JOLIET, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO