5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 6
CLAY-CHALKVILLE (5-0) AT THOMPSON (3-2) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Warriors Stadium, Alabaster. Last week: Class 6A top-ranked Clay-Chalkville beat Center Point 56-19 and Class 7A seventh-ranked Thompson beat Chelsea 48-3. The skinny: Clay-Chalkville has won both games in the series, including 27-7 the last time they played in 1999. Both...
This Week’s Calhoun County Sports Schedules
Calhoun County, AL – Here is the high school sports schedules for teams in and around Calhoun County for the week of Sept. 19-24 **When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website. Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News.
Local high school basketball teams talk upcoming 256 vs. 205 Challenge
It's hard to believe because it seems like the fall sports season just started, but basketball season will be here before we know it! And in just a few months, a handful of Huntsville-area teams will be taking the court to compete against Birmingham-area teams.
BMHS grad promoted to head coaching position
College golf: Brindlee Mountain grad promoted to head golf coach at Missouri Valley College. James King, a 2016 graduate of Brindlee Mountain High School, has been promoted to head coac…
Albertville Aggie Band going to Rose Parade for the third time
The Albertville Aggie Band will be returning to the 135th Annual Rose Parade in 2024.
Jacksonville State shatters enrollment records
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State University shattered enrollment records for Fall 2022. University leaders said the headcount was 9,633 students – exceeding the all-time enrollment record set last fall. “This is an exciting moment in the history of Jacksonville State University,” said President Don C. Killingsworth, Jr. “We...
Alabama wants you pulled over
This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
Cullman High School unveils 2022 homecoming court
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman High School homecoming game is set for Sept. 23 against the Mortimer Jordan Blue Devils. The 2022 CHS Homecoming Queen will be crowned during halftime, and the homecoming court has been confirmed.The Freshman Homecoming Court includes Sadie Robinson and Darcy Hall.The Sophomore Homecoming Court includes Bella Caretti and AliceAnn Kontogeorge.The Junior Homecoming Court includes Lane McLeod and Saley Winn.The Senior Homecoming Court includes Kathryn Dueland, Mimi Lunsford, Anna Beth Mauldin, Katia Peterson and Lindsey Skinner.
The Sound of the Valley begins a new era at Alexandria High School
ALEXANDRIA, Ala. (WBRC) - A new band director is no problem for the Sound of the Valley. A band with rich tradition and talented members is handling the transition period under first year director Michael Melton. “Not every band could handle what these students have dealt with since my arrival,”...
Samford Elects Six New Members to Board of Trustees
Six new members have joined the Samford University Board of Trustees. Amy Allen, Hon. Karon O. Bowdre ’77, J.D. ’81, Peter J. Clemens IV ’87, Rhega Gordon, Julie K. Jenkins and Steve Vinyard were elected on Friday, Sept. 9 during the Board of Trustees meeting. This is the second term for Bowdre.
North Alabama seniors advance to state competition for Distinguished Young Women
Three high school seniors were selected Saturday to represent their schools in a state competition. The 2023 Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama scholarship program was held at Decatur High School. Seniors from schools in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties showcased their talents and achievements in front of a...
Peach Cobbler Factory to host grand opening Saturday in Huntsville
It's finally happening. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first Alabama location this week in Huntsville. The grand opening will start noon Saturday at 7216 Bailey Cove Road SE. There will be prizes, samples and fun for everyone, the restaurant said in its announcement Monday. Celeste Otero, owner of...
Gadsden Mayoral runoff election is today
Voters in Gadsden go to the polls today to elect their new mayor. Former State Representative Craig Ford is running for mayor against former Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Heather Brothers New. Current Mayor Sherman Guyton is retiring after 16 years in the position. The two are in a...
Night closures of Snodgrass Bridge over the weekend
The Capt. John Snodgrass Bridge will be closed for several hours Friday and potentially Saturday night to replace components of the bridge.
56-year-old Talladega man killed in motorcycle accident
TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 56-year-old Talladega man died in a motorcycle accident Sunday, September 18, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said Andre L. Pickens, 56, was killed when he drove off the roadway and his motorcycle struck an embankment. Pickens was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.
2 arrested for attempted murder in Gadsden
According to GPD, officers were called to the 900 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue just after 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 11 where they discovered a man who had been shot in the shoulder. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for the injury.
Ford elected mayor in landslide vote
Photo: Craig Ford and family members gather for a photo shortly after Ford was elected mayor of the City of Gadsden last Tuesday (Sept. 20). Pictured from left: Ford wife Gwen, daughter Wells, daughter-in-law Erin. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) For the first time in 16 years, a new mayor will inhabit Gadsden...
Alvarez wins bitter Huntsville school board race, compared Republicans to ‘parasites’
After a long, ugly local election, Andrea Alvarez will fill a Huntsville City School board seat for a term. Alvarez, who ran what she says was an “intentionally” nonpartisan race, will replace eight-year District 3 incumbent Elisa Ferrell, who ran on a nonpartisan ticket in 2014. Alvarez’s core...
Crash closes DeKalb County highway for several hours
An early morning car accident shut down a DeKalb County highway for hours on Thursday.
Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama needs to ‘lean in’ on electric vehicles
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the bus is leaving the station and the bus is electric. Delivering opening remarks at an electric vehicle summit in Birmingham today, Ivey told the crowd of a few hundred attendees that the future of transportation was electric, and that Alabama is being proactive in embracing the changing automotive markets.
