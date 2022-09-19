Read full article on original website
Police Identify Three Killed in Yakima Shooting and Crash
Last Friday three people were killed in a shooting and crash and Yakima Police have released the identities of those who died. Police have identified 21-year-old Yaelin Arreola, as the driver of an Audi who died after being shot during an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles at the intersection of South First Street and East Yakima Avenue. After the shooting the Audi, then driven by a 17-year-old crashed into a vehicle at Lincoln Avenue and North 3rd Avenue. Police identified the two women killed in that crash as 52-year-old Maria Norma Carillo-Reyes and her daughter 21-year-old, Maria Torres Carillo. Authorities say they believe the Audi was traveling between 60 and 70 mph when it crashed into the ladies' vehicle.
KIMA TV
Yakima Sheriff Deputies make multiple arson related arrests this weekend
YAKIMA -- This weekend, a surprising amount of arrests were made for arson and intentionally set fires - including one where investigators say a man tried to set a house on fire with his family and deputies inside. Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort says he can't even count on one...
kpq.com
Fatal Crash in Moses Lake Leaves One Driver Dead
A two-vehicle crash in Moses Lake left a driver dead and a passenger critically injured Tuesday afternoon. Around 12:30 p.m., Moses Lake Police and Grant County Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to a two-vehicle crash on the 6700 block of Randolph Rd NE Moses Lake. A 1998 Dodge Durango...
ifiberone.com
Two suspected of felony burglary in Soap Lake arrested in Moses Lake after two-hour standoff
MOSES LAKE - Deputies say two suspected burglars were taken into custody Monday night after burglarizing a home in Soap Lake in the early afternoon. Grant County Sheriff’s officials say 36-year-old Michael Rocha of Warden and 43-year-old Eliazar Ramos of Moses Lake burglarized a home in the 20000 block of B.5 NE in Soap Lake.
Phone data shows missing Moses Lake couple last recorded in remote part of Lincoln County
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — New cell phone data show a missing Moses Lake couple was last pinged in a remote part of Lincoln County. Theresa Bergman, 53, and Charles Bergman, 54, were last seen at the Spokane Airport early Sunday morning. Charles was picking Theresa up. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office got a tip that Charles was last seen at...
KXLY
Moses Lake man pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining PPP loans
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A man from Moses Lake pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining $49,999 in COVID-19 relief funds. According to court documents, 29-year-old Dondre Charles Jackson obtained two Paycheck Protection Program loans for his purported catering and food service business. Jackson’s business was actually fake and did not...
Seattle woman killed in drive-by shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — A Seattle woman was one of three people who were killed in a drive-by shooting incident in Yakima on Friday night. The deadly shooting occurred at 9:18 p.m. at the intersection of South First Street and Yakima Avenue. According to a release from Yakima police, two...
Yakima drive-by shooting leads to crash that killed two innocent bystanders
YAKIMA, Wash. — Detectives are searching for information about the responsible parties in a drive-by shooting that resulted in the deaths of two other people who weren’t involved in the altercation. According to the Yakima Police Department (YPD), the drive-by shooting occurred on Sept. 16 around 9:18 p.m....
ifiberone.com
Local man dies after paragliding crash in Entiat in August; family asks community for help in finding helmet camera
ENTIAT - The family of a paraglider who died after crashing in Entiat in August are asking for the community's help in finding his helmet camera that became detached upon impact. According to the man's uncle, Mark Howson of Toronto, Canada, the accident occurred on August 26, 2022. Howson says...
ncwlife.com
Four vehicles involved in wreck at S curve in Wenatchee
A driver who apparently suffered a medical issue Monday afternoon while driving northbound on South Chelan Avenue crossed into the southbound lanes and struck three vehicles, sending one person to the hospital and tying up traffic for about an hour. Wenatchee Police Department Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said about 12:22 p.m....
Moses Lake couple last seen at Spokane Airport reported missing
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing couple. Theresa Bergman, a 53-year-old woman from Moses Lake, was last seen at the Spokane International Airport early Sunday morning at around 12:40 a.m. Her husband, 54-year-old Charles Bergman, went to pick her up at the airport. He was last seen on at...
Divers search Yakima waterways, but no sign of missing 4-year-old
YAKIMA – More than 500 people have searched for missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia by this time last week; searchers included law enforcement, search and rescue and community volunteers. But there are no new clues as to where the Yakima boy may be and now those search parties have dwindled; just a small number of volunteers and family members remain. Family...
kpq.com
Moses Lake Couple Missing Since Sunday
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a married couple who have been missing since Sunday. Fifty-three-year-old Theresa Bergman was last seen at the Spokane Airport Sunday afternoon while her husband, 54-year-old Charles Bergman had gone to her pick from their Moses Lake home. Cellphone data shows...
78-Year-Old Man Injured In A Bicycle Accident Near Pybus Market (Wenatchee, WA)
According to the authorities, a 52-year-old driver had been traveling east on Thurston and was trying to travel north on south Worthen Street when he struck a 78-year-old bicyclist. The bicyclist sustained hand and arm injuries from the crash and was later transported to Central Washington Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Yakima bar patron fatally shot man out of self-defense, release by police
YAKIMA, Wash. — Hours after fatally shooting a 26-year-old man outside of a bar, the subject was released as Yakima police investigators found substantial evidence to suggest he acted out of self-defense. According to a release issued by the Yakima Police Department, officers were dispatched to a bar on...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Law enforcement moves on Mexican cartel
YAKIMA – The Yakima Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recently moved in on the New Generation Jalisco Cartel which law enforcement says are smuggling narcotics from Mexico into the United States. On Sept. 9, two federal search warrants were served...
Missing Yakima boy the only child ‘in recent memory’ not to be found, YCSO says
YAKIMA, Wash. — While Yakima Police Department detectives continue to investigate, they’ve pulled back resources from other agencies assisting in the search for missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia. That includes trained search and rescue teams with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, according to spokesperson Casey Schilperoort, who said this...
nbcrightnow.com
Burn ban to be lifted in Yakima County
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima County Fire Marshal’s Office is lifting the county-wide burn ban issued August 5, starting at the beginning of September 22. The decision follows agreement among local officials that multiple factors have reduced fire danger in the county. Some factors considered include the lower...
Driver killed in late night head-on crash on Highway 240 north of Richland. 2 more hurt
The driver died before they could be taken to a hospital.
Tight Security At Central Washington State Fair
You may not even notice it but it's an important part of the upcoming Central Washington State Fair. It's security and Yakima Police will be working closely with fair security to make sure your visit is fun and safe. Fair officials say they will still check for illegal items in purses and other things people carry into the event.
