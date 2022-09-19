ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

107.3 KFFM

Police Identify Three Killed in Yakima Shooting and Crash

Last Friday three people were killed in a shooting and crash and Yakima Police have released the identities of those who died. Police have identified 21-year-old Yaelin Arreola, as the driver of an Audi who died after being shot during an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles at the intersection of South First Street and East Yakima Avenue. After the shooting the Audi, then driven by a 17-year-old crashed into a vehicle at Lincoln Avenue and North 3rd Avenue. Police identified the two women killed in that crash as 52-year-old Maria Norma Carillo-Reyes and her daughter 21-year-old, Maria Torres Carillo. Authorities say they believe the Audi was traveling between 60 and 70 mph when it crashed into the ladies' vehicle.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Fatal Crash in Moses Lake Leaves One Driver Dead

A two-vehicle crash in Moses Lake left a driver dead and a passenger critically injured Tuesday afternoon. Around 12:30 p.m., Moses Lake Police and Grant County Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to a two-vehicle crash on the 6700 block of Randolph Rd NE Moses Lake. A 1998 Dodge Durango...
MOSES LAKE, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
KXLY

Moses Lake man pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining PPP loans

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A man from Moses Lake pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining $49,999 in COVID-19 relief funds. According to court documents, 29-year-old Dondre Charles Jackson obtained two Paycheck Protection Program loans for his purported catering and food service business. Jackson’s business was actually fake and did not...
MOSES LAKE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle woman killed in drive-by shooting in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Seattle woman was one of three people who were killed in a drive-by shooting incident in Yakima on Friday night. The deadly shooting occurred at 9:18 p.m. at the intersection of South First Street and Yakima Avenue. According to a release from Yakima police, two...
YAKIMA, WA
#Office Depot
ncwlife.com

Four vehicles involved in wreck at S curve in Wenatchee

A driver who apparently suffered a medical issue Monday afternoon while driving northbound on South Chelan Avenue crossed into the southbound lanes and struck three vehicles, sending one person to the hospital and tying up traffic for about an hour. Wenatchee Police Department Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said about 12:22 p.m....
WENATCHEE, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kpq.com

Moses Lake Couple Missing Since Sunday

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a married couple who have been missing since Sunday. Fifty-three-year-old Theresa Bergman was last seen at the Spokane Airport Sunday afternoon while her husband, 54-year-old Charles Bergman had gone to her pick from their Moses Lake home. Cellphone data shows...
MOSES LAKE, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Law enforcement moves on Mexican cartel

YAKIMA – The Yakima Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recently moved in on the New Generation Jalisco Cartel which law enforcement says are smuggling narcotics from Mexico into the United States. On Sept. 9, two federal search warrants were served...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Burn ban to be lifted in Yakima County

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima County Fire Marshal’s Office is lifting the county-wide burn ban issued August 5, starting at the beginning of September 22. The decision follows agreement among local officials that multiple factors have reduced fire danger in the county. Some factors considered include the lower...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
94.5 KATS

Tight Security At Central Washington State Fair

You may not even notice it but it's an important part of the upcoming Central Washington State Fair. It's security and Yakima Police will be working closely with fair security to make sure your visit is fun and safe. Fair officials say they will still check for illegal items in purses and other things people carry into the event.
YAKIMA, WA

