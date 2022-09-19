If you love to try new food from time to time, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing taco spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving absolutely delicious tacos that will make you want to keep coming back for more. If you have never had tacos before, then even better. Go visit these high-rated places so you know how real tacos should taste like.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO