Charleston, SC

FodorsTravel

30 Ultimate Things to Do in Charleston, South Carolina

Why it's worth visiting Charleston, SC. Something about the Lowcountry, specifically Charleston, keeps calling folks back. You can’t just visit once. The Southern city is most popular for its preserved historic architecture, rich food scene, and so much more. From foodie finds to museums and the best outdoor activities, our list of the top things to do in Charleston will leave you full of ideas for your trip to South Carolina. We’ve narrowed it down to 30 things you can’t miss on your trip to The Holy City.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Former town historian, journalist and author remembered

The passing of Barbara Ann Hill, on September 10, 2022, has stirred up a great deal of warm sentiment and memories within the Summerville community. Former colleagues and other individuals who worked with her alike have enjoyed lasting relationships with the multi-talented local over the years. Hill was well-known as...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Thrillist

This South Carolina Town is the Kazoo Capital of the United States

There’s just something about Beaufort, South Carolina. Old oak trees festooned with Spanish moss shade the quaint historic quarter. The words of famed Southern writer Pat Conroy seem to come alive in this place he loved so much. And the tides seem to whisper of ships seeking harbor in days gone past. But, if you listen closer, that might not be history whispering to you. It might be the distinct humming tune of a kazoo instead.
BEAUFORT, SC
Charleston, SC
Society
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston City Paper

Charleston corner stores offer convenience, connection and nostalgia

 Remnants of yesteryear’s corner stores, once as ubiquitous as horse-drawn carriages or clotheslines, linger all over downtown Charleston. Stroll past 19 Elizabeth St. and you’ll spot the fading, chunky letters of “Smith’s Grocery Meats.” Drive around the peninsula and you’ll notice dozens of shops and office spaces with slanted, corner-facing entryways originally designed for corner stores.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

New rides, games to accompany the 2022 Coastal Carolina Fair

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – New rides, more games, and daring foods will welcome the Coastal Carolina Fair this fall. The Exchange Club of Charleston, which owns and manages the fair, announced in April that a new company will provide amusement rides, food, and games during this year’s event at the Ladson Fairgrounds. The Coastal Carolina […]
LADSON, SC
holycitysinner.com

“Selling Charleston” to Debut in November

a national TV show centered around real estate and lifestyle, announced their newest program, Selling Charleston, a 30-minute commercial-free show. The. show will air locally on NBC starting in November of this year. Each episode of The American Dream highlights a cast of elite realtors in a chosen market....
CHARLESTON, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Taco Places in South Carolina

If you love to try new food from time to time, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing taco spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving absolutely delicious tacos that will make you want to keep coming back for more. If you have never had tacos before, then even better. Go visit these high-rated places so you know how real tacos should taste like.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Sweetgrass Vodka opening facility in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local and family-owned distilling company is opening a second South Carolina location in Charleston. Sweet Grass Vodka is known for its spirits made from South Carolina potatoes. On Wednesday, the company announced that a bottling plant will be opened at 1640 Meeting Street. It will also have a tasting room for spirits and small bites.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop Coming to Charleston

Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop, restaurateur Pat Martin’s Nashville-based burger and barbecue spot, today announced plans to open in Charleston in late fall 2022. The restaurant will be located at 1028 Saint Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley. Martin, who also owns Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint on James Island, says he created Hugh-Baby’s as a loving tribute to the small-town eateries he frequented in his childhood.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: North Charleston should rise to the challenge on old Naval Base

The city of North Charleston has a long and convoluted history grappling with the vast property that the Navy left behind when it closed its base and shipyard along the Cooper River a generation ago. But the city has an opportunity to write a promising new chapter soon, as it prepares to oversee development of new infill housing just west of the base’s historic officers’ quarters.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Home Team BBQ opens in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Mount Pleasant residents now have a new option for getting their barbecue fix. Home Team BBQ opened its doors Thursday at the former Rusty Rudder location on North Highway 17. The owners promise to bring the “slow-smoke meats, good tunes, and frozen cocktails” that locals and visitors have come to expect […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
counton2.com

Free microchip clinic happening in Colleton County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter will host a free microchip clinic on Saturday, October 1. Owners can have their animals scanned to see if a microchip already exists, and animals that are not already chipped can have a microchip implanted free of charge. Cats...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

John L. Dart Library in Downtown Charleston closing for renovation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Libary will close a downtown library for referendum-funded renovations in October. John L. Dart Library will receive interior upgrades including new paint, carpet, and furniture. The interior renovations may take several months and items placed on hold will be routed to Main Library, located at 68 Calhoun Street. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

New Charleston Restaurants (2022)

Last updated on: 9/19/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Associated Press

Suits to save Confederate icons dropped in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Lawsuits filed to stop the removal of memorials to Confederate leaders and a pro-slavery congressman in a South Carolina city have been dropped. The Post and Courier reports that the American Heritage Association helped fund one of the lawsuits. It had been filed by descendants of John C. Calhoun, a former congressman and vice president who died before the Civil War, opposing the city of Charleston’s removal of Calhoun’s statue.
CHARLESTON, SC

