3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
FodorsTravel
30 Ultimate Things to Do in Charleston, South Carolina
Why it's worth visiting Charleston, SC. Something about the Lowcountry, specifically Charleston, keeps calling folks back. You can’t just visit once. The Southern city is most popular for its preserved historic architecture, rich food scene, and so much more. From foodie finds to museums and the best outdoor activities, our list of the top things to do in Charleston will leave you full of ideas for your trip to South Carolina. We’ve narrowed it down to 30 things you can’t miss on your trip to The Holy City.
The Post and Courier
Former town historian, journalist and author remembered
The passing of Barbara Ann Hill, on September 10, 2022, has stirred up a great deal of warm sentiment and memories within the Summerville community. Former colleagues and other individuals who worked with her alike have enjoyed lasting relationships with the multi-talented local over the years. Hill was well-known as...
Photos: Charleston hotel honors Queen Elizabeth II with high tea
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As the world said goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, more than a dozen women gathered in the Charleston Place hotel’s Thoroughbred Club to pay tribute. “Charleston not only has an English settling but also a lot of people who live in Charleston lived over in the UK as well so we were […]
Thrillist
This South Carolina Town is the Kazoo Capital of the United States
There’s just something about Beaufort, South Carolina. Old oak trees festooned with Spanish moss shade the quaint historic quarter. The words of famed Southern writer Pat Conroy seem to come alive in this place he loved so much. And the tides seem to whisper of ships seeking harbor in days gone past. But, if you listen closer, that might not be history whispering to you. It might be the distinct humming tune of a kazoo instead.
Charleston marks 33 years since Hurricane Hugo’s historic landfall
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While this year’s Atlantic hurricane season has been mostly quiet, with only seven named storms as we enter peak season, we look to the past for a reminder that it only takes one storm to make it a truly bad hurricane season. That storm – Hurricane Hugo – left its mark […]
The Post and Courier
Acclaimed pitmaster bringing burger and barbecue shop to Charleston this fall
Readers of The Post and Courier’s Food & Dining section have learned a lot about Charleston burgers in the last week. We provided details about Tully’s, the new burger-centric kitchen that has replaced The Royal American as Music Farm’s food vendor, and highlighted 18 of the top burgers in the Charleston area.
Charleston City Paper
Charleston corner stores offer convenience, connection and nostalgia
Remnants of yesteryear’s corner stores, once as ubiquitous as horse-drawn carriages or clotheslines, linger all over downtown Charleston. Stroll past 19 Elizabeth St. and you’ll spot the fading, chunky letters of “Smith’s Grocery Meats.” Drive around the peninsula and you’ll notice dozens of shops and office spaces with slanted, corner-facing entryways originally designed for corner stores.
New rides, games to accompany the 2022 Coastal Carolina Fair
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – New rides, more games, and daring foods will welcome the Coastal Carolina Fair this fall. The Exchange Club of Charleston, which owns and manages the fair, announced in April that a new company will provide amusement rides, food, and games during this year’s event at the Ladson Fairgrounds. The Coastal Carolina […]
holycitysinner.com
“Selling Charleston” to Debut in November
a national TV show centered around real estate and lifestyle, announced their newest program, Selling Charleston, a 30-minute commercial-free show. The. show will air locally on NBC starting in November of this year. Each episode of The American Dream highlights a cast of elite realtors in a chosen market....
3 Great Taco Places in South Carolina
If you love to try new food from time to time, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing taco spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving absolutely delicious tacos that will make you want to keep coming back for more. If you have never had tacos before, then even better. Go visit these high-rated places so you know how real tacos should taste like.
counton2.com
Sweetgrass Vodka opening facility in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local and family-owned distilling company is opening a second South Carolina location in Charleston. Sweet Grass Vodka is known for its spirits made from South Carolina potatoes. On Wednesday, the company announced that a bottling plant will be opened at 1640 Meeting Street. It will also have a tasting room for spirits and small bites.
holycitysinner.com
Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop Coming to Charleston
Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop, restaurateur Pat Martin’s Nashville-based burger and barbecue spot, today announced plans to open in Charleston in late fall 2022. The restaurant will be located at 1028 Saint Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley. Martin, who also owns Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint on James Island, says he created Hugh-Baby’s as a loving tribute to the small-town eateries he frequented in his childhood.
live5news.com
Charleston man remembers Lowcountry native who was a musician for Motown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - They were known as the Funk Brothers, the session or in-house musicians who brought the music to life for Motown’s biggest artists. These jazz musicians provided the soulful sounds for the music of The Temptations, The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, and many others. And one of...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: North Charleston should rise to the challenge on old Naval Base
The city of North Charleston has a long and convoluted history grappling with the vast property that the Navy left behind when it closed its base and shipyard along the Cooper River a generation ago. But the city has an opportunity to write a promising new chapter soon, as it prepares to oversee development of new infill housing just west of the base’s historic officers’ quarters.
Home Team BBQ opens in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Mount Pleasant residents now have a new option for getting their barbecue fix. Home Team BBQ opened its doors Thursday at the former Rusty Rudder location on North Highway 17. The owners promise to bring the “slow-smoke meats, good tunes, and frozen cocktails” that locals and visitors have come to expect […]
counton2.com
Free microchip clinic happening in Colleton County
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter will host a free microchip clinic on Saturday, October 1. Owners can have their animals scanned to see if a microchip already exists, and animals that are not already chipped can have a microchip implanted free of charge. Cats...
John L. Dart Library in Downtown Charleston closing for renovation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Libary will close a downtown library for referendum-funded renovations in October. John L. Dart Library will receive interior upgrades including new paint, carpet, and furniture. The interior renovations may take several months and items placed on hold will be routed to Main Library, located at 68 Calhoun Street. […]
holycitysinner.com
New Charleston Restaurants (2022)
Last updated on: 9/19/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
New Bojangles To Be Built Near Foxbank Plantation
A second Bojangles restaurant is coming to the Moncks Corner area. Construction is expected to be completed in mid-November. The post New Bojangles To Be Built Near Foxbank Plantation appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Suits to save Confederate icons dropped in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Lawsuits filed to stop the removal of memorials to Confederate leaders and a pro-slavery congressman in a South Carolina city have been dropped. The Post and Courier reports that the American Heritage Association helped fund one of the lawsuits. It had been filed by descendants of John C. Calhoun, a former congressman and vice president who died before the Civil War, opposing the city of Charleston’s removal of Calhoun’s statue.
