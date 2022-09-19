Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
New tools aim to improve care for people experiencing substance use stigma
Stigma and discrimination associated with substance use, known as substance use stigma, contribute directly to significant harms and barriers to care. Due to widespread negative attitudes towards substance use issues, people are often treated in disrespectful or discriminatory ways in health care settings. Now a team of researchers at UBC...
MedicalXpress
Telehealth makes hearing health care more equitable
According to the World Health Organization, 1.6 billion people across the globe are living with hearing loss. Much of that is preventable, stemming from excessive noise, untreated ear infections, and exposure to ototoxic chemicals. About half of youth and young adults are at risk for hearing loss due to recreational noise exposure.
mmm-online.com
Consumers continue to see value in telehealth expanding options, mental health care access
Healthcare consumers continue to see opportunities to expand care options through telehealth services, according to a recent industry survey. Consumers view telehealth as a convenient way to receive care from specialists that are not in their geographic area, with nearly 80% of respondents indicating that they are comfortable with using telemedicine.
National Online Recovery Day
September 22nd is set aside as National Online Recovery Day. Each year, nearly 17 million people who need some kind of help with a substance abuse issue aren’t getting the help that they need. Why aren’t these people getting help? Many are too embarrassed to enter a facility that offers substance abuse counseling. Between the shame, stigma, and embarrassment, these people are, by and large, not receiving the help that they need.
