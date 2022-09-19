Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Ford shares fall after company warns of extra $1 billion in costs
Shares of Ford Motor are sliding in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company warned of higher third-quarter costs. CNBC's Phil LeBeau joins 'Squawk Box' to break down the details.
Why Ford Stock Is Crashing Today
The automaker warned investors its supply chain problems are far from over.
Motley Fool
Ford Stock Just Got Hammered: Buy the Dip?
Ford expects to end Q3 with 40,000 to 45,000 "vehicles on wheels" -- units that are almost, but not quite, complete. Its inflation-related supply costs are running about $1 billion higher than expected for the quarter. Despite the gloomy update, management had some positive things to say about demand and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wholesale used vehicle prices plunge: Retail prices could be next to fall
The haywire period in used-vehicle prices may finally be coming to an end. Why it matters: The pandemic's supply chain disruption turned price expectations upside down, sending used-car values upward in a shocking twist for something long considered a depreciating asset. Driving the news: Wholesale used-vehicle prices — what a...
Lumber prices decline to a new 2022 low as Goldman warns housing market has further room to fall
Lumber prices fell 4% to a new 2022 low on Tuesday as the housing market continues to cool off. The decline came on the same day Goldman Sachs warned that it expects a continued decline in the housing market. "The sustained reduction in affordability, waning pandemic tailwind, and recent decline...
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
How Do Manufacturers Recycle EV Batteries?
Electric cars may still be a small percentage of overall sales in America but that percentage is growing every month as these innovative means of personal transportation continue to gain popularity. One of the strongest arguments against EVs is that the batteries will just end up in a landfill. While most EV car batteries are not ready for retirement, many car companies are planning and preparing to be able to recycle those end-of-life lithium-ion batteries, keeping them out of the landfills and reusing the raw materials to produce new batteries which will ultimately make EVs more sustainable and affordable.
The dollar will keep rising as investors deal with recession fears and won't peak until interest rates stabilize globally, JPMorgan says
The US dollar will keep strengthening as investors grapple with recession fears – and it's unlikely to peak until interest rates stabilize globally, according to JPMorgan. The dollar has soared this year, strengthening against rival currencies as the Federal Reserve hikes rate to tame inflation. The US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, has risen 14% this year to $109.70, just below its 20-year high of $109.81.
freightwaves.com
Diesel dropping rapidly in futures market, outstripping declines in crude
Diesel futures prices have made a stunning downturn in the past few days as signs of weakening demand in the U.S., rising inventories that have developed as a result and reports of Chinese exports have hit the once high-flying market. Ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange settled Thursday at...
A Bull Market Is Coming: One Stock to Buy Now on the Dip
Kroger just beat earnings expectations, increased the dividend, and raised its outlook. The company has a laser focus on its digital and home-delivery initiatives. And it's been utilizing data science to increase efficiency and combat inflation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ford stock has biggest daily drop since 2011 after inflation warning
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co's (F.N) stock tumbled over 12% on Tuesday in its deepest one-day decline in over a decade after the automaker said inflation-related costs would be $1 billion more than expected in the current quarter and that parts shortages had delayed deliveries.
Ford craters 13% after it says supply-chain inflation will ding profits by $1 billion
Ford stock fell as much as 13% on Tuesday, suffering its worst one-day decline in 11 years. The decline came after the automaker warned investors that rising supply chain costs would hurt profits. Ford is the latest company to issue a profit warning following Fed-Ex's announcement last week. Ford stock...
CNBC
Volkswagen shares up slightly on Porsche's $70.1 billion to $75.1 billion valuation
Volkswagen is targeting a valuation of $70.1 billion to $75.1 billion for luxury sportscar maker Porsche. Volkswagen was expected to announce the pricing range of the Porsche IPO, planned for late September or early October, later in the evening. Volkswagen shares rose slightly on Monday after the carmaker said it...
Stocks Edge Lower, Ford, UnitedHealth, Apple And Housing Data In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Tuesday, September 20:. U.S. equity futures edged lower again Tuesday, while Treasury bond yields jumped to multi-year highs, as investors looked to the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting in Washington. The chances of a 75 basis point rate hike...
FedEx to close stores, put off hiring as demand slumps
FedEx said Thursday it is shuttering storefronts and corporate offices while putting off new hires in a belt-tightening drive brought on by drop-off in its global package delivery business. The company based in Memphis, Tennessee, warned it will likely miss Wall Street’s profit target for its fiscal first quarter that...
Oil prices will average $100 a barrel next year as demand rebounds in China and falling Russian output keeps global supplies tight, Bank of America says
Oil will average $100 a barrel in 2023 as demand in Asia bounces back and Russian output eases, BofA says. Further Russian supply disruptions could push prices higher, but a global recession could cap them. A slowdown in oil demand this year stems from expectations of weaker growth in the...
US News and World Report
Tesla Recalls Nearly 1.1 Million U.S. Vehicles to Update Window Reversing Software
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million U.S. vehicles because the window automatic reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction, increasing the risk of injury. The electric vehicle manufacturer told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) it would perform an over-the-air software update of the...
CARS・
US News and World Report
Ford Shuffles Management, Seeks New Global Supply Chain Head
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is restructuring its vehicle development and supply chain operations, shuffling multiple executives just days after announcing that it would build up to 45,000 vehicles with parts missing due to shortages. The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker gave some executives new roles and said that its chief financial...
Comments / 0