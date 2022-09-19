Read full article on original website
Gas Prices: Projection for the Rest of 2022
With summer winding down, America is cruising toward fall with the cost of gas moving in the right direction. Record-high fuel prices stretched the budgets of summer travelers across the country --...
Gas Prices Fall Below $3 in Some U.S. States
Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. As of Monday, per GasBuddy, the average gas price in...
US gas prices climb for the first time in nearly 100 days - and remain 15% higher than last year
The national average for a gallon of gas rose to $3.681 on Wednesday from $3.674 on Tuesday, marking the first increase in 99 days, said AAA.
Gas prices rise slightly after months of declines
The national average price of gasoline rose slightly Wednesday, ending a streak of months of decline after soaring to its highest levels ever over the summer. AAA reported the average gas price on Wednesday is $3.681 per gallon, up from Tuesday’s average of $3.674. Gas prices have consistently dropped since the average peaked above $5 per gallon in June.
Could America Return to $1 Gas?
Gasoline prices averaged about $1.50 a gallon through the 1990s. Here is how those prices could come again.
Biden was wrongly blamed for rising gas prices. But he doesn't deserve much credit for the drop
The only thing that climbed as high as gas prices earlier this year was the disapproval of President Joe Biden, as Americans blamed him for record prices at the pump. But Biden had relatively little control over the prices set primarily by global markets.
Wholesale used vehicle prices plunge: Retail prices could be next to fall
The haywire period in used-vehicle prices may finally be coming to an end. Why it matters: The pandemic's supply chain disruption turned price expectations upside down, sending used-car values upward in a shocking twist for something long considered a depreciating asset. Driving the news: Wholesale used-vehicle prices — what a...
Enjoy cheap gas while you can because oil prices will be above $100 per barrel in 2023, Bank of America says
Gasoline prices have now declined for 14 straight weeks after hitting a record high of $5.01 per gallon on June 14. On Monday, a gallon of regular gas averaged just $3.67 nationwide, according to the American Automobile Association. However, prices are still up roughly 15% compared with a year ago,...
There are now 210 U.S. housing markets at risk of 15% to 20% home price declines, says Moody’s
We’re beyond questioning whether the housing correction will push home prices lower. Falling home prices are already here. Heading forward, there are just two big questions: How many regional housing markets will see home price declines? And how far will those markets fall?. Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi...
Gas prices are on a record-breaking decline. Is this the last week that prices fall?
Gas prices have declined for 14 weeks straight, the longest streak since 2015.
Why food prices are rising at the fastest clip in 40 years
The overall costs of goods and services may have eased a bit in August, according to the latest U.S. inflation report, but food remains a pricey outlier and just saw the biggest year-over-year jump in more than four decades. Overall food prices were up 11.4% in August, the biggest annual...
Gas prices may take U-turn after EU stops buying Russian oil
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Gas prices continue to fall after hitting record highs in June. But experts warn that those prices could take a U-turn.Treasury secretary Janet Yellen says it is possible prices at the pump could jump again this winter. That's because the European Union is going to stop buying Russian oil which could drive up demand for fuel.Yellen says the United States is working on a way to try to cap prices to limit the spikes from trickling down to you.In the Philadelphia region, you can expect to pay $3.86 for a gallon of regular, down about 2 cents from Monday.In South Jersey, you'll pay about $3.66, and in Delaware $3.40.
Gas Prices Rise, Snapping 98-Day Streak of Declines, As Global Oil Markets Move Higher
U.S. gasoline prices rose for the first time in more than three and a half months Wednesday, snapping a near 100 day run of declines, amid an overnight leap in crude oil prices. Data from the American Automobile Association indicates the national average pump price rose by less than a...
Stocks recoup losses after Putin's nuclear threat; Fed keeps dollar buoyant
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Global equities rose on Wednesday, rebounding from an early hit to risk appetite when Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of "nuclear blackmail," sparking a flight to safe-haven assets like gold and bonds.
The American City With No Inflation
The two primary government measures of inflation both signaled that prices continue to rise sharply. The Consumer Price Index posted an 8.3% increase year over previous year in August. It rose .1% compared to July. The figures would have been worse if gas prices had not plunged. The other yardstick is the Producer Price Index, […]
Oil prices will average $100 a barrel next year as demand rebounds in China and falling Russian output keeps global supplies tight, Bank of America says
Oil will average $100 a barrel in 2023 as demand in Asia bounces back and Russian output eases, BofA says. Further Russian supply disruptions could push prices higher, but a global recession could cap them. A slowdown in oil demand this year stems from expectations of weaker growth in the...
Stocks sink as investors wait for the Fed's rate hike
New York (CNN Business) — So much for Wall Street sitting back and taking it easy while awaiting the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision on Wednesday. Stocks slid Tuesday as investors grew anxious about the impact of another big rate hike. The Dow fell more than 313 points,...
U.S. could dodge EU carbon border levy, bloc's climate chief says
BRUSSELS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The United States may be able to avoid the European Union's plan to slap tariffs on imports of polluting goods based on its similar climate targets, the head of EU climate change policy said on Tuesday.
Brits could be paying more to put milk in their tea than petrol in their car, as the price of a pint soars while fuel comes down
Hard-up Britons could soon be paying more to put milk in their tea than petrol in their car as the price of a pint soars while that of fuel comes down, new figures reveal. The statistic is all the more surprising since petrol prices hit record highs in June, and experts say it illustrates the rapid inflation in dairy products.
