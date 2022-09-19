ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fortune

‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide

Chinthamba Gama, who runs a small business in the African country of Malawi that is involved in fish farming, raising livestock, and growing crops like maize, chilies, and beans, is more than ready for Russia’s war on Ukraine to end. “I hope that by the grace of God, something will happen,” he told Fortune.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Germany Raids Russian Oligarch's Properties in Money-Laundering Probe

ROTTACH-EGERN, Germany (Reuters) - German police raided a lakeside villa registered to Russian-Uzbek oligarch Alisher Usmanov in the southern state of Bavaria on Wednesday as part of investigations into suspected money-laundering, sources familiar with the matter said. Over 250 officers searched an apparently abandoned villa in the upmarket holiday town...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

10 Killed in Mexico Bar Shooting in State Ravaged by Violence

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Unidentified gunmen opened fire in a bar in central Mexico, killing 10 people, officials said, in the latest outbreak of violence to buffet the country. "It appears it was a direct attack," said a police official from the town of Tarimoro in the state of Guanajuato,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
US News and World Report

U.S. Announces Over $170 Million in Humanitarian Assistance for Rohingya Muslims

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Thursday announced over $170 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims, including those outside the country such as in Bangladesh, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. "With this new funding, our total assistance in response to the Rohingya Refugee Crisis has reached...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Ebola outbreak declared in Uganda, 1 dead

An outbreak of Ebola has been declared in Uganda after health authorities confirmed a case of the relatively rare Sudan strain, the health ministry and World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday. A 24-year-old man in Uganda's central Mubende district showed symptoms and later died. The health ministry's permanent secretary,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Uganda Has Confirmed Seven Ebola Cases So Far, One Death

KAMPALA (Reuters) -Uganda has confirmed seven cases of Ebola including in a man who died this week, and seven other deaths are being investigated as suspected cases of a strain for which the authorities do not yet have a vaccine, officials said on Thursday. The 24-year-old man who died had...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Fire in Argentina refinery kills three

A fire at an oil refinery in southwestern Argentina killed at least three people early Thursday, according to local authorities.Firefighters worked throughout the morning to extinguish the blaze that started at a storage tank at the New American Oil refinery, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) from the provincial capital of Neuquen, .The fire quickly spread throughout the refinery and local media outlets published video showing a massive explosion followed by dark clouds of smoke rising from the facility. Three workers at the refinery died, said Mayor Gustavo Suárez of the nearby town of Plaza Huincul,The cause of the fire is under investigation, the Neuquen provincial government said. The fire quickly “took over the entire refinery,” said Roberto Bello, a law enforcement officer with the Neuquén Police Department.The Private Oil Workers’ Union of the Río Negro, Neuquén and La Pampa provinces called for a workers’ strike, saying it is “fed up with the lack of commitment to the life of workers.” Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - live
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

UK gives nothing to global AIDS and malaria fund while Congo donates millions

The UK stands accused of putting the lives of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria victims in danger after a “shameful” failure to donate to an international fund.The Democratic Republic of Congo, one of the world’s poorest countries gave $6m at the United Nations conference in New York – but the UK, its sixth largest economy, pledged nothing.The chair of the Commons international development committee called the decision “shameful”, while one aid group warned of the blow to hopes of “ending these diseases for good”.The failure comes amid fears that billions more will be slashed from overseas aid projects within weeks...
CHARITIES
US News and World Report

Canada Mass Stabbing Suspect Not Beaten to Death in Police Custody -Coroner

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Preliminary tests found no signs of external trauma that could have caused the death of a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody after one of Canada's deadliest mass violence incidents earlier in September, a coroner said on Wednesday. Myles Sanderson, 30, and older brother Damien Sanderson,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

