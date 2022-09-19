Read full article on original website
Saudi Arabia is becoming the drug capital of the Middle East
Experts say Saudi Arabia is one of the largest and most lucrative regional destinations for drugs, and that status is only intensifying.
China gave tens of billions in secretive ‘emergency loans’ to vulnerable nations, emerging as world’s major creditor and IMF competitor
Since 2017, Beijing has given a collective $32.8 billion to Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Argentina, indicating a shift from providing infrastructure to emergency loans.
‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide
Chinthamba Gama, who runs a small business in the African country of Malawi that is involved in fish farming, raising livestock, and growing crops like maize, chilies, and beans, is more than ready for Russia’s war on Ukraine to end. “I hope that by the grace of God, something will happen,” he told Fortune.
UN chief asks world for ‘massive’ help in flood-hit Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that the world owes impoverished Pakistan “massive” help in recovering from the summer’s devastating floods because the country bears less blame than many other nations for climate change, which experts say contributed to the deluge. Months of...
US News and World Report
Germany Raids Russian Oligarch's Properties in Money-Laundering Probe
ROTTACH-EGERN, Germany (Reuters) - German police raided a lakeside villa registered to Russian-Uzbek oligarch Alisher Usmanov in the southern state of Bavaria on Wednesday as part of investigations into suspected money-laundering, sources familiar with the matter said. Over 250 officers searched an apparently abandoned villa in the upmarket holiday town...
Nigeria's Buhari, in last UN speech, slams 'corrosive impact' of leaders who cling to power
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday criticized fellow leaders who extend term limits to cling to power, saying this was having a "corrosive" effect, and promised free and fair elections when the country elects his successor in February.
US News and World Report
10 Killed in Mexico Bar Shooting in State Ravaged by Violence
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Unidentified gunmen opened fire in a bar in central Mexico, killing 10 people, officials said, in the latest outbreak of violence to buffet the country. "It appears it was a direct attack," said a police official from the town of Tarimoro in the state of Guanajuato,...
China's Recent Plan to Expand Naval Site Raises Eyebrows of Locals Who Fear That China Has Already Swallowed the Area Up
In June, Cambodia announced that Ream Naval Base in Sihanoukville would soon be expanding. Ream Naval Base is undergoing a modernization project described by Cambodian government spokesperson Phay Siphan as a "cooperation between China and Cambodia," and not a hosting of a foreign military power." [i]
Astonished Brazilian president Bolsonaro films himself at UK petrol station as he shares his shock at the price of fuel during visit for Queen's funeral
Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro has used his trip to the UK for the Queen's funeral to share his shock at the price of UK's petrol. The Brazilian president stopped at a petrol station in London and posted a video about the cost of fuel. Standing at a Shell garage in London's...
US News and World Report
U.S. Announces Over $170 Million in Humanitarian Assistance for Rohingya Muslims
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Thursday announced over $170 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims, including those outside the country such as in Bangladesh, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. "With this new funding, our total assistance in response to the Rohingya Refugee Crisis has reached...
Equatorial Guinea abolished the death penalty. What other countries have abolished it?
Which countries have abolished the death penalty? Which countries still have the death penalty? Which country has the most capital punishments?
Ebola outbreak declared in Uganda, 1 dead
An outbreak of Ebola has been declared in Uganda after health authorities confirmed a case of the relatively rare Sudan strain, the health ministry and World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday. A 24-year-old man in Uganda's central Mubende district showed symptoms and later died. The health ministry's permanent secretary,...
CNBC
India's rice export ban: The Asian countries set to be hit hard — and those that’ll profit
In a bid to control domestic prices, the Indian government banned exports of broken rice and slapped a 20% export tax on several varieties of rice starting Sept. 9. The Philippines and Indonesia will be most vulnerable to the ban, according to Nomura. India accounts for approximately 40% of global...
Brazil, the World’s Largest Coffee Producer, Is Facing Record Low Stockpiles
More and more people are waking up and jonesing for a cup of joe. That’s not a problem in and of itself—if you don’t take into consideration the attendant caffeine dependency—but it sure becomes one when the world’s coffee stockpiles are dwindling. In Brazil, the...
US News and World Report
Shakira Vows to Fight 'False' Spanish Tax Accusations in First Public Comments
MADRID (Reuters) - Colombian superstar Shakira vowed to fight what she claimed were "false" accusations by Spanish authorities that she dodged 14.5 million euros ($14.31 million) in taxes, in her first public comments on a case that could see her sent to prison for up to eight years. Shakira, 45,...
US News and World Report
Uganda Has Confirmed Seven Ebola Cases So Far, One Death
KAMPALA (Reuters) -Uganda has confirmed seven cases of Ebola including in a man who died this week, and seven other deaths are being investigated as suspected cases of a strain for which the authorities do not yet have a vaccine, officials said on Thursday. The 24-year-old man who died had...
India starts debt-restructuring talks with Sri Lanka, vows support
COLOMBO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - India said on Tuesday it had begun talks with Sri Lanka on restructuring its debt and promised to support the crisis-hit neighbour mainly through long-term investments after providing nearly $4 billion of financial aid.
Fire in Argentina refinery kills three
A fire at an oil refinery in southwestern Argentina killed at least three people early Thursday, according to local authorities.Firefighters worked throughout the morning to extinguish the blaze that started at a storage tank at the New American Oil refinery, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) from the provincial capital of Neuquen, .The fire quickly spread throughout the refinery and local media outlets published video showing a massive explosion followed by dark clouds of smoke rising from the facility. Three workers at the refinery died, said Mayor Gustavo Suárez of the nearby town of Plaza Huincul,The cause of the fire is under investigation, the Neuquen provincial government said. The fire quickly “took over the entire refinery,” said Roberto Bello, a law enforcement officer with the Neuquén Police Department.The Private Oil Workers’ Union of the Río Negro, Neuquén and La Pampa provinces called for a workers’ strike, saying it is “fed up with the lack of commitment to the life of workers.” Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - live
UK gives nothing to global AIDS and malaria fund while Congo donates millions
The UK stands accused of putting the lives of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria victims in danger after a “shameful” failure to donate to an international fund.The Democratic Republic of Congo, one of the world’s poorest countries gave $6m at the United Nations conference in New York – but the UK, its sixth largest economy, pledged nothing.The chair of the Commons international development committee called the decision “shameful”, while one aid group warned of the blow to hopes of “ending these diseases for good”.The failure comes amid fears that billions more will be slashed from overseas aid projects within weeks...
US News and World Report
Canada Mass Stabbing Suspect Not Beaten to Death in Police Custody -Coroner
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Preliminary tests found no signs of external trauma that could have caused the death of a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody after one of Canada's deadliest mass violence incidents earlier in September, a coroner said on Wednesday. Myles Sanderson, 30, and older brother Damien Sanderson,...
