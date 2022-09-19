Consumers prefer door-to-door delivery and are continuing to take advantage of delivery services, despite the world returning to normal, according to an Onfleet survey. “While people are still going to brick-and-mortar stores, our survey shows that consumers are hopeful stores will provide them with delivery options. This highlights a sea-change in buyer behavior and demands for retail delivery. The widespread appeal of delivery was just nascent a few years ago, but now it’s the preferred choice of American consumers,” says Khaled Naim, Onfleet’s co-founder and CEO. “If they haven’t done this yet, retailers in all industries need to look at their delivery strategy to see how they can expand market share to meet consumer demand.”

