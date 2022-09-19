Read full article on original website
What Arkansans need to know about alligator hunting season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is one of, if not the best state in the country for the outdoors. But can you hunt alligator here in the Natural State? Well, we actually took that question straight to Trey Reid with Arkansas Game and Fish. “We do have an alligator...
thv11.com
Does Arkansas have Alligator Hunting Season? | That's a Great Question Ep. 5
Arkansas is one of the best states in the entire country for hunting and other outdoor activities. So, does the state have an alligator hunting season?
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Historic heat Wednesday afternoon
This last burst of extreme heat is set to peak at 101° Wednesday afternoon.
Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?
45-year-old Beverly Redmond is a wife and mother who lived in Little Rock, Arkansas. On September 10, 1999, she dropped her daughter off at a friend's house. When her daughter returned home the next day, Beverly was gone. Her car and personal belongings were there, but there was no sign of Beverly. Her father, Beverly's husband, was named a person of interest in her disappearance, but he was never charged.
KHBS
When will Arkansas eventually get fall colors?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fall has technically arrived in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, even though it may not feel like it. We are starting to see a little bit of color change. In your neighborhood, there is probably a tree here or there that is starting to change color. There will always be trees that change really early or really late.
KHBS
How an artificial intelligence art program sees Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When you hear the word 'Arkansas,' what do you think? Hillbillies and banjos? Mountains and rivers? Walmart and the Clintons?. We found descriptions of Arkansas from poetry, song, and literature and asked the A.I. art program MidJourney to draw its interpretation. Take a look:
onlyinark.com
The Southwest Trail Through Arkansas
A drive on one of Arkansas’s scenic highways is a great way to appreciate the natural beauty of the state, but the roads we cruise so easily now didn’t always exist. In fact, hardly any roads existed in Arkansas before European settlers arrived, but a few trails provided a way through the swamps and mountains in Arkansas. The Southwest Trail is likely one of the oldest “roads” in the state.
Hotter Arkansas temperatures receive mixed reaction
Many are experiencing summer heat across Arkansas although it's mid-September. With this week only getting hotter this week several tourists say how they feel about the high temperatures.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, September 21, 2022: Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ illness
Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders will recover from her recent thyroid cancer surgery. But the word we hear from our cancer expert is that she’s not going to be feeling as hale and hearty as her campaign would have Arkansas voters believe. Thyroid surgery isn’t appendicitis. Individuals are different, but voters should know that it could be up to a year before Sanders is back to full health following this type of surgery. We can just about guarantee that most of her physical campaigning for the office is over. Her campaign will rely mostly upon the massive campaign war chest Sanders has built against Libertarian Ricky Harrington and Democrat Chris Jones. Her health will be an issue as a new governor’s first legislative session is often the most important. The degree of her personal involvement in that session won’t be the same as that of a healthier person.
Will A Triple Dip La Nina Bring Back Snow For Arkansas This Winter?
With La Nina back for the third year in a row, how will it affect our weather in Arkansas?. La Nina is a condition in which the ocean water temperatures in the Pacific are cooler than normal. What is crazy is that this is the third year in a row for this to happen. This has only happened three times since 1950. So what does it mean exactly when it comes to our weather?
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas Department of Agriculture reminds farmers to be mindful of burn protocols
Harvest is underway and soon some farmers will use fire to clear their harvested fields. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is sending out a reminder of the importance of safe prescribed burning techniques as a valuable tool in crop management plans. Row crop farmers use prescribed fires in the fall...
What in the World is Being Spotted Underneath Arkansas Lakes?
It looks like something out of a science fiction movie. What is being spotted in lakes across Arkansas? You won't believe this!. Freshwater jellyfish! When I think of jellyfish, I think of oceans but did you know that there are jellyfish in the great state of Arkansas? That's right, and September is the best time for seeing these bell-shaped translucent primitive life forms on Arkansas lakes. The best lake to see the jellyfish is Lake Ouachita near Hot Springs because of its clear pristine waters. Jellyfish usually swim in swarms and can easily be seen floating just below the surface of the lake. They are easy to spot because they give off a whitish or greenish hue depending on the sunlight.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Let’s break a record today
Today’s record high temperature is 100°, so it looks like we’ll set a new record high temperature this afternoon when Little Rock hits 101° this afternoon. A front passing through tomorrow will start to our cool down. But even with tomorrow’s front temperatures will still be around ten degrees above average in Central Arkansas.
WalletHub: Arkansas ranks third unhappiest state in the nation
A new study shows that Arkansas is among the unhappiest states in the United States.
Arkansas Scholarship Lottery game LOTTO to hold first drawing Wednesday
The first drawing for the newest Arkansas lottery game, LOTTO, is coming up Wednesday night.
There Is No Way You Can Correctly Pronounce These Arkansas Towns
In my quest to find all things crazy in Arkansas I found a video of people trying to pronounce Arkansas towns, and I am positive you will not be able to pronounce most of them. The YouTube channel 'It's A Southern Thing' has a group of people that are from...
KTLO
Arkansas Governor’s appointments include 4 local residents
Governor Asa Hutchinson recently announced state appointments that included 4 local residents. Canda Reese of Gamaliel was appointed to the Electronic Recording commission and replaces Candace Edwards. Reese’s term expires September 2025. Ryan Howard of Melbourne was reappointed to the Board of Trustees of Ozarka College through July 2029.
35,000 diamonds: Arkansas man makes history at Crater of Diamonds
MURFREESBORO, Ark. — An Arkansas man has made history after he found the 35,000th diamond at the Crater of Diamonds State Park since it opened back in 1972. Following the huge milestone, this becomes the 50th diamond that Scott Kreykes has found so far this year. Kreykes is a frequent visitor of the park and has registered over 80 diamonds in the four years that he's been visiting the park.
nwahomepage.com
New LOTTO Game in Arkansas
The wait is finally over. LOTTO tickets are on sale now! The newest jackpot game from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, LOTTO has a $250,000 starting jackpot that keeps growing until someone wins. Even better, LOTTO is only played and won in Arkansas. There’s a drawing every Wednesday and Saturday, and a chance at this life-changing jackpot is only $2 per play. Tickets are on sale now at lottery retailers and on the Jackpocket app.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas receives $280 million from American Rescue Plan
Arkansas will receive $280 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan to tackle water problems statewide. About $270 million will be used on water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects, and $10 million will be doled to assist areas in eastern Arkansas with the transition from groundwater to surface water and help preserve the Sparta and Alluvial aquifers.
