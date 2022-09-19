FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sonny Dykes is now on the other side of the SMU-TCU rivalry, a 100-game series reinvigorated by two wins he had with the Mustangs before moving to become coach of the Big 12 program on the opposite end of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Those wins with Dykes in the last two meetings marked SMU’s first back-to-back victories over the Horned Frogs since 1992-93, when the schools located just more than 40 miles apart were still together in the old Southwest Conference. Dykes will be back in Dallas on Saturday, on the visiting sideline when the Horned Frogs (2-0) play there for the first time since 2018. The game was sold out days in advance, a nod to the recent success in the series for SMU (2-1) and the return of the former coach home fans almost certainly will boo for leaving them at the end of last season. “That’s the way it ought to be. Fans are cheering for their team this year, and what happened last year doesn’t really matter,” Dykes said. “If I bought a ticket to the game, I’d boo me, too.”

