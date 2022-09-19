Read full article on original website
After a gradual ascent over the first three weeks of the season, Shallowater dropped out of the Texas high school football rankings, which were released Monday. The Mustangs (3-1) suffered their first loss, a 43-28 result Friday at home against Class 4A Division II Midland Greenwood. Shallowater entered the game as the No. 7 team in 3A D-I.
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Central High School Bobcats are set to take on the Abilene Wylie Bulldogs this Friday in San Angelo Stadium for homecoming. Last week, the Central Bobcats (2-2) started hot and never let the Belton Tigers (2-2) in the game. Quarterback Tyler Hill went off for 155 yards on the ground and 167 yards through the air. Hill took three scores himself on the ground, one from 20 yards out, 58 yards, and 70 yards. Bobcat running back Jayvion Robinson got in on the action with a 25-yard run and receiver caught a short 2-yard pass from Hill for a touchdown.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sonny Dykes is now on the other side of the SMU-TCU rivalry, a 100-game series reinvigorated by two wins he had with the Mustangs before moving to become coach of the Big 12 program on the opposite end of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Those wins with Dykes in the last two meetings marked SMU’s first back-to-back victories over the Horned Frogs since 1992-93, when the schools located just more than 40 miles apart were still together in the old Southwest Conference. Dykes will be back in Dallas on Saturday, on the visiting sideline when the Horned Frogs (2-0) play there for the first time since 2018. The game was sold out days in advance, a nod to the recent success in the series for SMU (2-1) and the return of the former coach home fans almost certainly will boo for leaving them at the end of last season. “That’s the way it ought to be. Fans are cheering for their team this year, and what happened last year doesn’t really matter,” Dykes said. “If I bought a ticket to the game, I’d boo me, too.”
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers wrapped up their non-district slate a week and a half ago with a loss to Lufkin. Friday night the Tigers will hit the road for the first time this season as they open up District 11-5A Division I play. Consol (2-1)...
David McWilliams coached for both the Longhorns and the Red Raiders in the 1980s. He lasted all of one year at Texas Tech before Texas stole their football coach. To be fair, McWilliams was always a Longhorn. Prior to taking the head coaching job in Lubbock, McWilliams graduated from the University of Texas before serving as the Longhorns’ defensive coordinator.
Texas football will hit the road for the first time of the season when the Longhorns make the trip to West Texas to battle the Red Raiders Saturday afternoon. Texas has faced plenty of tough challenges and adversity through the first three games of the season, and will be tasked with another difficult test this weekend in a hostile road environment inside Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.
