Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him
Well, they just don't stop. Everywhere you look there's a different video coming from Yellowstone National Park that shows someone who thinks they know something about wildlife. Time and time again they think it's the right decision to approach an animal that weighs two to three times more, in some cases even five times. They should just have their own network that air morons of Yellowstone 24/7. Enjoy the views from afar and remember that these roads were built to
WATCH: Mountain Goat Throws Itself Down a Mountain To Avoid Being Killed By an Eagle
Ah, nature. How you never cease to amaze. Especially when it comes to the life and times of the world’s mountain goats. Would you throw yourself off a cliff to prevent being eaten alive? It’s a natural first instinct to say “absolutely not,” but as a wildlife tech who has seen things eaten alive in person, I can firmly confess I would rather hurl myself off a cliff. No contest.
Watch: Montana Wedding Ceremony Interrupted by Grizzly Bear Killing and Eating a Moose Calf
A wedding ceremony that took place in Montana’s Glacier National Park earlier this month was interrupted when a grizzly bear charged out of the brush to attack and kill a moose calf. The wedding’s videographer, Stanton Giles, caught the encounter on film and uploaded the video to YouTube, where it’s received more that 320,000 views in the last 12 days.
A dangerous invasive species of giant lizard in Florida
Some very interesting animals are roaming in our world, one of which is this dog-sized lizard that has become an internet sensation. A new invasive species of dog-sized lizard called Tegus.
Armadillo Frightens Couple After Smashing Window to Break Into Texas Home
"I guess you got a pet armadillo now," joked one commenter on the viral Reddit post.
'Big Boy' Alligator Removed from Texas Neighborhood with Tow Truck After 'Morning Stroll'
It took some heavy machinery to remove a massive reptilian visitor from a peaceful Houston suburb on Monday morning. Police officers in Katy, Texas, relocated an alligator weighing at least 400 pounds and measuring close to 11 feet from the area's Cinco Ranch neighborhood with the help of a tow truck and some alligator wranglers, according to Fox Weather.
Oklahoma Boy, 4, Needed Five Bags of Antivenom After Rattlesnake Attack
The boys mother said she wants to warn other families of the danger. "They're everywhere right now. I know they're out and it could happen anywhere," she said.
Taking a walk! Massive 400-pound, 11-foot-long alligator is seen prowling Texas neighborhood - took over three hours to restrain reptile
An enormous 400-pound, 11-foot-long alligator was seen strolling through a neighborhood in Katy, Texas on Monday and had to be captured and tied up after terrified residents called the police. The scene unfolded at 7:40am on Monday when local dispatch received calls about the gator and sent Texas Parks and...
Georgia Bowhunter Watches Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Plop Down Right On Top Of His Corn Pile
Imagine waking up at the crack of dawn to get out to the woods, hoping you bag the biggest buck of your life. After a couple hours, you can’t find anything within range, but then you start to feel the damn deer stand begin to shake, and you see something ginormous walking your direction off in the distance…
WATCH: Mama Bear Defends Her Cubs Against Attacking Male, Both Take Deadly Tumble Over Cliff
In this viral video, a Mama bear defends her cubs from an attacking male. The male bear approaches from a distance once it spots the mother and her cubs. According to the video, male bears will often times kill a mother’s cubs during mating season. The male does this to induce the mother to reproduce.
Alaskan Hunting Guide Stops Charging Brown Bear With Warning Shot, Just Seconds Before It Attacks The Raft
Alaska is just an incredible place. Equal parts stunningly beautiful and dangerously harsh, it will leave you in awe, and completely humble you at the very same time. A sportsmen’s paradise, some of the best hunting and fishing in the world happens in Alaska, but make no mistake, it’s not easy.
Texas Man Catches His First Alligator, and It’s a Mossy-Tailed Beast
You can chalk it up to beginner’s luck, or just being in the right place at the right time, but a man in East Texas caught his first alligator on Tuesday, Sept. 13, and it was a giant. The big, old gator stretched out 13 feet, 4.25 inches from the tip of its nose to the end of its moss-covered tail.
Lost Montana Hikers With Nothing But a Lighter Survived on Frog Legs Before Rescue
When the worst thing you can imagine happens, you gotta survive. These lost Montana hikers made it out alive by eating frog legs. Lasting as long as you can until rescue arrives is priority number one when you become lost in the outdoors. No one wants to be in that situation, but if you are there are ways to prepare, and then again, you will likely have to go off instinct.
WATCH: Coyote Shows Off Crazy Hops, Clears Tall Backyard Fence With Ease
This video might be the nightmare of every backyard farmer in the country. A wily coyote hopping a six-foot fence with a simple leap. While we like to think our fences and barriers keep our little critters safe, it never hurts to have a watchful eye on the outdoors. Coyotes are clever and they know a lot more about how to get around neighborhoods and human obstacles than we give them credit for.
Sighting of a 'big cat-like creature' by a dogwalker at UK beauty spot could be linked to summer drought, says wildlife expert
A 'big cat' sighting at a UK beauty spot could be linked to drought, according to a wildlife expert. Patsy Toleman, from Hempsted, Gloucester, spotted the 'big-cat like creature' near a stream while taking her dog for a morning walk. Mrs Toleman initially thought it was a black Labrador but...
Leopard Divebombs From Tree to Ferociously Take Down Impala: VIDEO
Lee Fuller of Lee Fuller Safari has been hosting safaris tours in Africa for a long time. However, even 22 years into the business he knows well that the outdoors – and nature in general – can still bring some unexpected surprises. This is exactly what happened recently during a safari when Fuller caught sight of a moment he calls the “best sighting” he has seen over his career.
This Missouri Dog Named Bentley Has Perfected Backward Scooting
Everyone has a gift. For one Missouri dog, that talent is backward scooting which he has apparently perfected thanks to a viral video. Attention: there is nothing profound here. It's a dog doing something fun. Thanks again, internet, for being you. Here's what Bentley's owner says about this incredible (*sarcasm*) achievement:
Hunter Ducks Behind A Tree In The Middle Of A 100-Hog Stampede
Feral hogs… what a friggin’ pain in the ass. We’ve all seen the insane videos of these things, and if you’re down in Texas, you might’ve even seen it first hand, but they’re a BIG problem. Hunters try and trap ’em by the dozen,...
Huge 8-foot alligator carries new hatchlings in Oklahoma: video
A video of an 8-foot alligator carrying its new hatchlings to water was recently shared on Facebook. Earlier this week, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) posted the footage which showed one huge alligator working hard to care for its young. In a Facebook post, the ODWC explained that...
Maine Hunter Shoots 500-lb Black Bear That ‘Terrorized’ Neighborhood for Years
He wasn’t a white whale, but for one Maine hunter, the black bear that has been dubbed the “Zodiac” was pretty close. And now the hunter, Jamie Lambert has finally bagged the Zodiac after persuing the massive black bear for several years. Maine Hunter Finally Takes Down...
