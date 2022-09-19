ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Whiskey Riff

Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him

Well, they just don’t stop. Everywhere you look there’s a different video coming from Yellowstone National Park that shows someone who thinks they know something about wildlife. Time and time again they think it’s the right decision to approach an animal that weighs two to three times more, in some cases even five times. They should just have their own network that air morons of Yellowstone 24/7. Enjoy the views from afar and remember that these roads were built to […] The post Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mountain Goat Throws Itself Down a Mountain To Avoid Being Killed By an Eagle

Ah, nature. How you never cease to amaze. Especially when it comes to the life and times of the world’s mountain goats. Would you throw yourself off a cliff to prevent being eaten alive? It’s a natural first instinct to say “absolutely not,” but as a wildlife tech who has seen things eaten alive in person, I can firmly confess I would rather hurl myself off a cliff. No contest.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Lost Montana Hikers With Nothing But a Lighter Survived on Frog Legs Before Rescue

When the worst thing you can imagine happens, you gotta survive. These lost Montana hikers made it out alive by eating frog legs. Lasting as long as you can until rescue arrives is priority number one when you become lost in the outdoors. No one wants to be in that situation, but if you are there are ways to prepare, and then again, you will likely have to go off instinct.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Coyote Shows Off Crazy Hops, Clears Tall Backyard Fence With Ease

This video might be the nightmare of every backyard farmer in the country. A wily coyote hopping a six-foot fence with a simple leap. While we like to think our fences and barriers keep our little critters safe, it never hurts to have a watchful eye on the outdoors. Coyotes are clever and they know a lot more about how to get around neighborhoods and human obstacles than we give them credit for.
PECAN GROVE, TX
Outsider.com

Leopard Divebombs From Tree to Ferociously Take Down Impala: VIDEO

Lee Fuller of Lee Fuller Safari has been hosting safaris tours in Africa for a long time. However, even 22 years into the business he knows well that the outdoors – and nature in general – can still bring some unexpected surprises. This is exactly what happened recently during a safari when Fuller caught sight of a moment he calls the “best sighting” he has seen over his career.
ANIMALS
Fox News

Huge 8-foot alligator carries new hatchlings in Oklahoma: video

A video of an 8-foot alligator carrying its new hatchlings to water was recently shared on Facebook. Earlier this week, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) posted the footage which showed one huge alligator working hard to care for its young. In a Facebook post, the ODWC explained that...
