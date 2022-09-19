Read full article on original website
Tarleton Men Take First at Fall Season Rodeo Opener
STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University amassed 500 team points and captured first place at the season-opening National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association event at Eastern New Mexico University over the weekend. Bareback rider Berry Kade and saddle bronc specialist Cash Wilson paced the Tarleton effort in Portales. Kade posted twin 76s...
Tarleton COANR to Participate in USDA-funded Climate-Smart Initiative
STEPHENVILLE — Researchers from Tarleton State University’s College of Agriculture and Natural Resources have joined forces with Texas A&M Agrilife Research and other major Texas agriculture entities on the $65 million Texas Climate-Smart Initiative. The project is a five-year U.S. Department of Agriculture multi-commodity pilot designed to transition...
Abilene woman killed in head-on collision in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — An Abilene woman was killed in a head-on collision Wednesday morning in Odessa. According to the Odessa Police Department, police and Odessa Fire Rescue were dispatched to a crash at approximately 7:06 a.m., on the north service road at the 8200 block of Interstate 20. The...
Ruth Nell Smith
December 8, 1952 ~ September 19, 2022 (age 69) Ruth Nell Smith, homemaker, was born to Shelby and Marian Peek, a military family, on December 8, 1952 in Queens, NY. The family made several moves, finally settling in Pensacola, Florida, where she met Donald Smith at a U.S.O. dance. They...
Abilene man arrested a second time for walking on the wrong side of the road
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road this past weekend. According to an arrest report, Jon Davis was arrested after officials said he failed to walk on the left side of the roadway, facing oncoming traffic. This is the second time Davis has been arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road.
Please help: Abilene mom asks for donations to ensure all Wylie, Abilene ISD students get own book at upcoming book fairs
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Every year, Scholastic Book Fairs makes its rounds to each school across the country, but not every student has the money to buy something. While some families are unable to find the extra cash to give to their students, one Abilene mom wants to change things so that every student can […]
Nellie Fay Walls
December 16, 1934 ~ September 20, 2022 (age 87) The family will receive visitors from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, September 23, at the Stephenville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 23, in the Cornerstone Assembly Church in Stephenville.
Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of shooting AR-15 during argument with wife, concerned citizens spot bloody man who got ‘jumped’
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2400 block of S 1st Street – Theft of PropertyA cell phone was stolen […]
Travel trailer catches fire on I-20 in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A travel trailer caught fire on the side of I-20 in Abilene Tuesday morning. The fire happened while the trailer was traveling east down the interstate near mile marker 289 around 10:15 a.m. No injuries have been reported in connection to this incident. Police say the fire started inside the trailer, […]
Police: Medical incident causes driver to plow through south Abilene building
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A medical incident caused a driver to plow through a building in south Abilene Tuesday morning. The crash happened at the Edward Jones building on the 4100 block of S Treadaway Blvd around 8:30 a.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the driver of a pickup truck suffered a […]
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need to question man in Walmart theft
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying this man so they can question him in connection to a theft at Walmart. The theft happened at Walmart on Southwest Drive September 3. Police circulated surveillance photographs of the man who may have information, showing him wearing a blue bandana pulled over most of his […]
Driver hospitalized after head-on collision in north Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was hospitalized after a head-on collision in north Abilene. The crash happened on the service road to I-20 near the Elmdale Road exit around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a pickup truck that was traveling west down the service road failed to yield […]
Abilene police searching for potentially armed vehicle burglars
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying potentially armed vehicle burglars. Police released surveillance photos of the individuals, which show a male suspect who appears to be carrying a firearm accompanied by a female suspect. Anyone with information on the burglars is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325) 673-8331. In […]
Officer Involved Shooting in Coleman
According to a statement from the City of Coleman:. On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m., an officer with the Coleman Police Department responded to a call for service at the corner of West Mesquite and South Nueces Streets for a person riding a bicycle threatening people with a sword.
Fugitive dubbed 'Rocket Man,' accused of hauling burning trailer, is arrested, officials say
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from earlier this summer when the incident happened. A man who authorities say was dubbed the "Rocket Man" has been arrested on an arson charge after allegedly hauling a trailer that was fully-engulfed in flames in July, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office.
Four Teenagers Seriously Injured in Parker County Rollover Crash
The Springtown Police Department has released additional details regarding yesterday’s crash that left multiple teenagers seriously hurt. At around 4:15pm, emergency responders from the Parker County ESD 1, PCHD EMS, Springtown PD, and Parker County Sheriff’s Office were called to the intersection Knob Road and Summerfield Court. They arrived to find two vehicles involved in a collision with major damage.
