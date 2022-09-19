ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephenville, TX

theflashtoday.com

Tarleton Men Take First at Fall Season Rodeo Opener

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University amassed 500 team points and captured first place at the season-opening National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association event at Eastern New Mexico University over the weekend. Bareback rider Berry Kade and saddle bronc specialist Cash Wilson paced the Tarleton effort in Portales. Kade posted twin 76s...
STEPHENVILLE, TX
theflashtoday.com

Tarleton COANR to Participate in USDA-funded Climate-Smart Initiative

STEPHENVILLE — Researchers from Tarleton State University’s College of Agriculture and Natural Resources have joined forces with Texas A&M Agrilife Research and other major Texas agriculture entities on the $65 million Texas Climate-Smart Initiative. The project is a five-year U.S. Department of Agriculture multi-commodity pilot designed to transition...
STEPHENVILLE, TX
FOX West Texas

Abilene woman killed in head-on collision in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — An Abilene woman was killed in a head-on collision Wednesday morning in Odessa. According to the Odessa Police Department, police and Odessa Fire Rescue were dispatched to a crash at approximately 7:06 a.m., on the north service road at the 8200 block of Interstate 20. The...
ODESSA, TX
theflashtoday.com

Ruth Nell Smith

December 8, 1952 ~ September 19, 2022 (age 69) Ruth Nell Smith, homemaker, was born to Shelby and Marian Peek, a military family, on December 8, 1952 in Queens, NY. The family made several moves, finally settling in Pensacola, Florida, where she met Donald Smith at a U.S.O. dance. They...
STEPHENVILLE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene man arrested a second time for walking on the wrong side of the road

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road this past weekend. According to an arrest report, Jon Davis was arrested after officials said he failed to walk on the left side of the roadway, facing oncoming traffic. This is the second time Davis has been arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road.
ABILENE, TX
theflashtoday.com

Nellie Fay Walls

December 16, 1934 ~ September 20, 2022 (age 87) The family will receive visitors from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, September 23, at the Stephenville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 23, in the Cornerstone Assembly Church in Stephenville.
STEPHENVILLE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of shooting AR-15 during argument with wife, concerned citizens spot bloody man who got ‘jumped’

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2400 block of S 1st Street – Theft of PropertyA cell phone was stolen […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Travel trailer catches fire on I-20 in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A travel trailer caught fire on the side of I-20 in Abilene Tuesday morning. The fire happened while the trailer was traveling east down the interstate near mile marker 289 around 10:15 a.m. No injuries have been reported in connection to this incident. Police say the fire started inside the trailer, […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene police searching for potentially armed vehicle burglars

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying potentially armed vehicle burglars. Police released surveillance photos of the individuals, which show a male suspect who appears to be carrying a firearm accompanied by a female suspect. Anyone with information on the burglars is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325) 673-8331. In […]
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Officer Involved Shooting in Coleman

According to a statement from the City of Coleman:. On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m., an officer with the Coleman Police Department responded to a call for service at the corner of West Mesquite and South Nueces Streets for a person riding a bicycle threatening people with a sword.
COLEMAN, TX
irvingweekly.com

Four Teenagers Seriously Injured in Parker County Rollover Crash

The Springtown Police Department has released additional details regarding yesterday’s crash that left multiple teenagers seriously hurt. At around 4:15pm, emergency responders from the Parker County ESD 1, PCHD EMS, Springtown PD, and Parker County Sheriff’s Office were called to the intersection Knob Road and Summerfield Court. They arrived to find two vehicles involved in a collision with major damage.
PARKER COUNTY, TX

