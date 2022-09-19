Thomas Van Gentry, 72, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 11, 2022, at his home in Green Valley, Arizona. Tom was born in Safford, Arizona on January 3, 1950. His beloved parents are the late Anna Maude Nelson-Gentry and Lafe Ray Hartley. Tom went to school in Duncan and after graduating from Duncan High School in 1967 he attended college at Northern Arizona University. After college, Tom worked in the mining industry as lead surveyor for Cypress Mining and then as blasting supervisor for Freeport McMoran. In 2016, after 46 years of service, Tom retired from the mines.

