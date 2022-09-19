Read full article on original website
Willcox PD, ATF arrest suspect in pipe bomb explosion
WILLCOX — A suspect in the detonation of a pipe bomb in Willcox has been taken into custody. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, with assistance by Willcox Police, arrested Ronald Stroud, 30, of Willcox. The bomb exploded in the area of 100 N. Curtis Ave....
Jail Booking Report for Sept. 13 – 19
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Sept. 13 – 19, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. September...
Bobbie Julia Ford
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our mother, Bobbie Julia Ford. She passed away peacefully on September 10, 2022, surrounded by family at her home in Safford. She was born February 20, 1943, to Homer and Julia Valenzuela Brown. Her friends knew her as “Julia.” She grew up in the small town of Ajo, Arizona.
Arizona Highways turning the camera on Safford’s Downtown
SAFFORD — A Phoenix television show is in the Gila Valley to explore the “hidden gem” that is Safford’s Downtown. Arizona Highways TV visited Ginaveve’s Marketplace/The Main Street Bean, and Cotton and Copper Lifestyle Co. on Wednesday, interviewing the owners and patrons to find out what makes this area special.
Rural Gila County leads Arizona in opioid deaths. Here's how officials are responding
More than 2,000 Arizonans died last year due to opioid overdoses; fentanyl was a leading cause. Those are among the findings in the state health department’s latest Opioid Overdoses Surveillance Report. The data are also broken down by county, and show nearly 62 non-fatal overdose incidents in Maricopa County...
Thomas Van Gentry
Thomas Van Gentry, 72, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 11, 2022, at his home in Green Valley, Arizona. Tom was born in Safford, Arizona on January 3, 1950. His beloved parents are the late Anna Maude Nelson-Gentry and Lafe Ray Hartley. Tom went to school in Duncan and after graduating from Duncan High School in 1967 he attended college at Northern Arizona University. After college, Tom worked in the mining industry as lead surveyor for Cypress Mining and then as blasting supervisor for Freeport McMoran. In 2016, after 46 years of service, Tom retired from the mines.
10-year-old Rylee Clonts answers the SalsaFest challenge
SAFFORD — Rylee Clonts proves the old adage that it’s not work if you do what you love. Clonts will be the first 10-year-old competitor in the 16-year history of SalsaFest when she prepares her special salsa this weekend. “I always liked salsa since I don’t know when,...
Scammers make off with $25K
SOLOMON — A Gila Valley woman is out $25,000 following an internet security scam. The woman told Graham County Sheriff’s deputies that she received an e-mail stating her McAfee software was set for an automatic three-year renewal of $499. She said she had canceled the service years before and made contact with the sender of the e-mail to stop the auto payment.
Questions raised about proposed rehab facility
SAFFORD — The Safford Planning and Zoning Commission is recommending denial of a conditional use permit that would allow for development of a shelter facility. The commission voted 3-1 to recommend denial to the City Council, which will take final action on the conditional use permit request. The permit...
Text amendment seeks to change how marijuana grows are handled by Graham County
SAFFORD — Graham County’s Planning and Zoning Commission is being asked to take the first step in changing the county’s zoning codes when it comes to growing marijuana. During Wednesday’s meeting, the commission will hear the request from Carolyn Oberholtzer on behalf of Pamela Brooks, who owns property in Geronimo.
Free clinic starting at St. Vincent de Paul
SAFFORD — The St. Vincent de Paul organization in Safford has added a new service for the community — a free clinic. Those who do not have any kind of health insurance are welcome to come in for a free checkup and referral to AHCCCS. The clinic will operate Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m.
Pima gets a new logo, talk begins about new welcome signs
PIMA — The only issue was italic versus block. At its most recent meeting, the Pima Town Council voted 3-2 to adopt a new logo for the town. There was no debate over the actual logo — a hexagon with cotton bolls in gold at the top, lettering through the middle, Mount Graham in blue below the lettering and gold farm rows at the bottom — it was whether to make “of” in Town of Pima italic or block lettering.
County P&Z delays action on proposed zoning change for growing cannabis
SAFFORD — Before members of the Graham County Planning and Zoning Commission could debate the issue amongst themselves, Commissioner Mark Claridge successfully moved to delay any action on a proposed change to county zoning regulations when it comes to growing marijuana. During Wednesday’s meeting, Claridge said he needed more...
